In the latest transfer news there is an Andrea Belotti to Tottenham report, while we also have a Sergio Reguilon to Manchester United, and a Reguilon to Spurs, update.

Here’s a look at the latest transfer news from around the Premier League, as Gareth Bale has also been linked with a move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.

Belotti to Tottenham in the works

It’s safe to say that Harry Kane is the main striker at Tottenham but he can’t do it all on his own season after season and Jose Mourinho is trying to spread the workload.

Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn have been hit and miss in recent months in support of Kane and there’s been a lot of talk about strikers not wanting to sign for Tottenham because they know they will be second fiddle to Kane.

However, a report from Italian outlet Di Marzio states that Spurs have made a second offer for Belotti, as they want to loan him for the 2020-21 season and have agreed to an obligation to buy clause which will only be met if he meets certain conditions.

Could they play Belotti up front alongside Harry Kane instead of being his understudy? That could be one option as Tottenham have really looked lackluster in attack in recent months and despite Mourinho shoring things up defensively, it has taken a lot of chances away from their attacking unit.

Belotti, 26, has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and the Italian international is very similar to Kane. He holds the ball up well, is a monster in the air, can stretch the channels and can finish too.

Belotti and Kane alongside one another would be a force to be reckoned with, even though they may make similar runs and may be too similar in their style of play. Perhaps Kane could drop a little deeper and feed off Belotti’s flicks, or vice versa?

Reguilon to Manchester United progressing as talks continue

Our partners at Sky Sport in Italy believe that Reguilon to Manchester United is progressing.

The Spanish left back, 23, has shone at loan at Sevilla and was wanted by a host of a teams across Europe following his performances in Sevilla’s run to winning yet another UEFA Europa League title in 2019-20.

It appeared that Chelsea wanted to sign Reguilon, but they went for Ben Chilwell instead, and Reguilon is now said to be keen on a move to Man United and his agents expect it to happen.

Per the report, the main stumbling block is a buy-back clause which Real Madrid want inserted into the deal but Manchester United are insistent that will not happen.

Do Man United need a left back? Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams did okay last season but Reguilon is the next step and the Spanish international will cost $32 million, which isn’t bad at all for a player of his quality. If Manchester United want to make that next step from a top four team to being genuine title contenders they have to keep improving their defensive unit and Reguilon will add attacking flair as well as substance down the left flank.

Could Reguilon to Tottenham happen instead?

A report from The Athletic has since stated that Tottenham are closing in on an deal for Reguilon ahead of Man United.

The report says Reguilon heading to Spurs is ‘highly possible’ and this move would make more sense.

Ben Davies is a solid left back but can be beaten quite often in one-on-one situations, while Danny Rose doesn’t appear to have a future at Tottenham.

When you look at Manchester United and their current left back options and then look at Tottenham, it is clear that the latter’s need is greater.

