League Cup second round results; third round draw

The second round of the 2020-21 League Cup kicked off on Tuesday, with the third-round draw held after the first set of results.
Premier League sides not competing in European competitions entered the competition in the second round, with the seven others set to join when the third round is played next week.
Tuesday’s game of the day featured one current and one recently departed PL side — Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, respectively — in a scoreless draw for 90 minutes. The ensuing penalty shootout required 12 rounds of spot kicks to decide a winner. Both goalkeepers failed to convert in the 11th round, but Asmir Begovic atoned for his mistake with the winning save in the 12th.
With nine second-round matchups still to be played on Wednesday, the draw for the third round went as follows…
Full League Cup third round draw
Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City/Northampton Town v Aston Villa
Morecambe v Newcastle United
Luton Town v Manchester United
Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Ipswich Town/Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth
West Ham United v Leeds United/Hull City
Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield United
Chelsea v Barnsley
Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom/Harrogate Town v Southampton/Brentford
Newport County v Watford
Fleetwood Town v Everton/Salford City
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur
Tuesday’s League Cup second round results
Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
West Ham United 3-0 Charlton
Burton Albion 1-3 Aston Villa
Bournemouth* 0-0 Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough 0-2 Barnsley
Reading 0-1 Luton Town
Millwall 3-0 Cheltenham Town
Gillingham* 1-1 Coventry
Derby County 1-2 Preston North End
Bradford City 0-5 Lincoln City
Fleetwood Town 2-1 Port Vale
Oxford United 1-1 *Watford
Newport County 1-0 Cambridge United
Rochdale 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Morecambe 1-0 Oldham
Leyton Orient 3-2 Plymouth Argyle
Wednesday’s League Cup second round fixtures
West Brom v Harrogate Town
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Leeds United v Hull City
Southampton v Brentford
Everton v Salford City
Burnley v Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth
Bristol City v Northampton Town