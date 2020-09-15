More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Game times for September have been published, as the TV schedule for the opening month of the season has also been released. With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly.

‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Premier League schedule and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch Premier League in USA, full schedule (all times EST)

Saturday 12 September

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 0-2 Newcastle United – Peacock – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 13 September

West Brom 0-3 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-1 Everton – Peacock – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Man Utd (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Monday 14 September

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-3 Chelsea – Peacock – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 19 September

7:30am ET: Everton v West Brom – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
Leeds United v Fulham – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
12:30pm ET: Man Utd v Crystal Palace – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
3pm ET: Arsenal v West Ham – NBCSN

Sunday 20 September

7am ET: Southampton v Spurs – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
9am ET: Newcastle United v Brighton – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
11:30am ET: Chelsea v Liverpool – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
2pm ET: Leicester City v Burnley – NBCSN

Monday 21 September

1pm ET: Aston Villa v Sheffield United – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
3:15pm ET: Wolves v Man City – Peacock – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 26 September

7:30am ET: Brighton v Man Utd – NBCSN
Burnley v Southampton – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
Crystal Palace v Everton – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
Spurs v Newcastle United – NBCSN
West Ham v Wolves – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
12:30pm ET: West Brom v Chelsea – NBC

Sunday 27 September

7am ET: Sheffield United v Leeds United – NBCSN
9am ET: Fulham v Aston Villa – NBCSN
11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City – NBCSN

Monday 28 September

3pm ET: Liverpool v Arsenal – Peacock – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 3 October

Arsenal v Sheffield United
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Leeds United v Man City
Leicester City v West Ham
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v West Brom
Wolves v Fulham

Saturday 17 October

Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolves
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Fulham
Spurs v West Ham
West Brom v Burnley

Saturday 24 October

Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brighton v West Brom
Burnley v Spurs
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday 31 October

Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v West Brom
Leeds United v Leicester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Everton
Sheffield United v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 7 November

Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brighton v Burnley
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester City v Wolves
Man City v Liverpool
Southampton v Newcastle United
West Brom v Spurs
West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 21 November

Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man Utd v West Brom
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Sheffield United v West Ham
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 28 November

Arsenal v Wolves
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Everton v Leeds United
Leicester City v Fulham
Man City v Burnley
Southampton v Man Utd
West Brom v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds United
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12 December

Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v West Ham
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle United v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15 December

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Burnley
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Brighton
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: West Ham v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs
3pm ET: Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19 December

Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds United
Newcastle United v Fulham
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Leicester City
West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26 December

Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds United v Burnley
Leicester City v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Spurs

Monday 28 December

Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds United

Saturday 2 January

Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Leeds United
West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12 January*

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Chelsea
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: West Ham v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Liverpool v Burnley
3pm ET: Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds United v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Spurs
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26 January

2:45pm ET: Brighton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Aston Villa
2:45pm ET: Everton v Leicester City
3pm ET: Man Utd v Sheffield United
3pm ET: West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27 January

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Wolves
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Leeds United
Man City v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2 February

2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City
2:45pm ET:  Fulham v Leicester City
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Arsenal
3pm ET: Man Utd v Southampton

Wednesday 3 February

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Chelsea
3pm ET: Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday 6 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester City

Saturday 13 February

Arsenal v Leeds United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle United v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6 March

Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle United
West Ham v Leeds United

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Spurs v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3 April

Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10 April

Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City

Saturday 17 April

Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Spurs
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24 April

Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds United v Man Utd
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1 May

Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8 May

Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Spurs
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11 May

2:45pm ET: Brighton v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Everton v Sheffield United
3pm ET: Man Utd v Leicester City
3pm ET: West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds United
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham

Sunday 23 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Brom
Leicester City v Spurs
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Everton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Manchester United

League Cup second round results; third round draw

By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
The second round of the 2020-21 League Cup kicked off on Tuesday, with the third-round draw held after the first set of results.

[ MORE: Bale to Spurs – agent says Tottenham “is where he wants to be” ]

Premier League sides not competing in European competitions entered the competition in the second round, with the seven others set to join when the third round is played next week.

Tuesday’s game of the day featured one current and one recently departed PL side — Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, respectively — in a scoreless draw for 90 minutes. The ensuing penalty shootout required 12 rounds of spot kicks to decide a winner. Both goalkeepers failed to convert in the 11th round, but Asmir Begovic atoned for his mistake with the winning save in the 12th.

[ MORE: Aubameyang signs new contract at Arsenal ]

With nine second-round matchups still to be played on Wednesday, the draw for the third round went as follows…

Full League Cup third round draw

Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City/Northampton Town v Aston Villa
Morecambe v Newcastle United
Luton Town v Manchester United
Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Ipswich Town/Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth
West Ham United v Leeds United/Hull City
Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield United
Chelsea v Barnsley
Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom/Harrogate Town v Southampton/Brentford
Newport County v Watford
Fleetwood Town v Everton/Salford City
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur

Tuesday’s League Cup second round results

Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
West Ham United 3-0 Charlton
Burton Albion 1-3 Aston Villa
Bournemouth* 0-0 Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough 0-2 Barnsley
Reading 0-1 Luton Town
Millwall 3-0 Cheltenham Town
Gillingham* 1-1 Coventry
Derby County 1-2 Preston North End
Bradford City 0-5 Lincoln City
Fleetwood Town 2-1 Port Vale
Oxford United 1-1 *Watford
Newport County 1-0 Cambridge United
Rochdale 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Morecambe 1-0 Oldham
Leyton Orient 3-2 Plymouth Argyle

Wednesday’s League Cup second round fixtures

West Brom v Harrogate Town
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Leeds United v Hull City
Southampton v Brentford
Everton v Salford City
Burnley v Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth
Bristol City v Northampton Town

Bundesliga clubs given green light for fans to return

Bundesliga fans
Photo by Heinz Buese/Pool via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) More Bundesliga clubs will be able to start the season in front of fans this weekend after a deal was struck at a meeting of German politicians.

[ MORE: Bale to Spurs – agent says Tottenham “is where he wants to be” ]

Borussia Dortmund said it would now plan to have 10,000 season-ticket holders in the stadium for its first league game of the season Saturday against Borussia Monchengladbach. Cologne said it’s aiming for 9,200 fans against Hoffenheim the same day.

There was no immediate announcement from champion Bayern Munich about the opening game of the new Bundesliga season Friday against Schalke. Bayern has been trialing plans to welcome back spectators at reduced capacity with social distancing, though the city of Munich has a comparatively high rate of new coronavirus cases.

A conference of politicians from state governments agreed that stadiums can operate at up to 20 percent of normal capacity for a six-week trial period, the dpa news agency reported, citing unidentified participants. Similar rules will reportedly be in effect for other team sports.

[ MORE: Aubameyang signs new contract at Arsenal ]

The German federal system puts wide-ranging powers over health regulations in the hands of local officials. In soccer, that created a confusing patchwork of regulations. Some Bundesliga teams including Leipzig and Werder Bremen were already allowed thousands of fans and others none.

The coronavirus pandemic and the loss of ticket income has shaken German sports’ finances. Soccer clubs have held onto TV income, though several have cut costs and asked players to take temporary wage cuts earlier this year. Other sports such as ice hockey and basketball have been hit even harder because rely more heavily on game-day revenue.

Agent confirms talks, says Tottenham ‘is where Bale wants to be’

Gareth Bale to Tottenham
Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT
Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur: Bale’s appears to be imminent, with agent Jonathan Barnett confirming transfer talks are being held as the 31-year-old prepares to leave Real Madrid.

UPDATE: New reports claim that Dele Alli is not a part of any potential deal for Bale, and that Madrid have not asked about acquiring him.

[ MORE: Lampard assesses Chelsea win – “We were OK”; Pulisic injury update ]

“Gareth still loves Spurs. We are talking. It is where he wants to be.”

That’s about as straightforward as one can be when it comes to transfer speculation. As for further speculation, reports claim Bale will initially move to Tottenham on loan with Madrid paying half of his wages for the final 22 months of his contract. Some reports claim Dele Alli will either be loaned or sold to Madrid as part of the deal.

It’s been a rocky few years for Bale at Madrid, where he has won four UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles along with a lone Copa del Rey. Things began turning south when then-manager (and now current manager, again) Zinedine Zidane began phasing Bale out of his current and future plans. The Welshman has hardly played, and had virtually zero impact, since Zidane returned in March of 2019.

Bale left Spurs in the summer of 2013, for a then-world-record fee of $110 million, after one of the greatest single seasons in PL history, when he scored 21 goals and almost singlehandedly dragged Spurs to within a point of Champions League qualification.

[ MORE: Spurs also chasing Belotti, Reguilon deals ]

Recent reports had linked Bale with a PL move, though Manchester United was thought to be his likeliest destination as a backup option to prized target Jadon Sancho.

Spurs are said to have made contact with Bale’s representatives, as well as Madrid, early this week. The deal appears to have come together rather quickly, facilitated by Bale’s acceptance that not only is he finished at Madrid, but he might have to be loaned out initially in order to leave the club. Bale has previously been adamant that he would not go out on loan, insisting he would only move on a permanent transfer.

LIVE, UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

UEFA Champions League qualifying
Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
UEFA Champions League qualifying preview: 16 clubs are one step away from being one step away from being one of eight to reach the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Six of those clubs (league path) will be in action on Tuesday, with three set to advance to the playoff round — the final stage — of UCL qualifying. Then, on Wednesday, the other 10 (champions path) will be in action with the final five spots up for grabs.

[ VIDEO: Brawl sees PSG finish with 8 men, Marseille with 9, in latest upset ]

In the playoff round, Russian side Krasnodar awaits the three clubs that entered the competition based on their finishing place in their respective leagues. Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiacos and Slavia Prague will welcome the five domestic champions to advance on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League qualifying schedule

Tuesday
Gent v Rapid Vienna
Dynamo Kyiv v AZ Alkmaar
PAOK v Benfica

Wednesday
Midjtylland v BSC Young Boys
Maccabi Tel Aviv v Dynamo Brest
Ferencvaros v Dinamo Zagreb
Qarabag v Molde
Omonia Nicosia v Red Star Belgrade