Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2020, 9:53 AM EDT
Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our first player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as four teams are yet to play due to delayed starts to the campaign for Manchester City, Manchester United, Burnley and Aston Villa.

Stars from Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton dominate our first player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who also impressed on their debuts.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
3. James Rodriguez (Everton)
4. Raul Jimenez (Wolves)
5. Gabriel (Arsenal)
6. Allan (Everton)
7. Willian (Arsenal)
8. Romain Saiss (Wolves)
9. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)
10. Callum Wilson (Newcastle)
11. Jamie Vardy (Leicester)
12. Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace)
13. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds)
14. Reece James (Chelsea)
15. Jordan Pickford (Everton)
16. Jack Harrison (Leeds)
17. Timothy Castagne (Leicester)
18. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
19. Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
20. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton)

Aubameyang signs new contract at Arsenal

Aubameyang new contract
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT
Aubameyang new contract: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally signed a new contract at Arsenal, as the star striker has agreed a new three-year contract.

Aubameyang, 31, was due to be out of contract next summer but the north London club announced his new contract as it comes off the back of Aubameyang putting in fine displays to win them both the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in August.

“Aubameyang new contract” is now something you will not be hearing about for a while.

The Gunners star went live from the Emirates Stadium to announce the contract and here’s what he had to say.

“Finally, as you know, I’ve just signed the thing. I wanted to share with you guys, so happy, a bit nervous, people are asking to sign that thing. It’s finally done. I’m really happy to be staying here. This is my home. It feels so good here. It is a great day. I want to become an Arsenal legend and to maybe leave a legacy it is the time to work a lot but for sure I will give my best, as always,” Aubameyang said.

The Gabonese star has scored 72 goals in 111 games for Arsenal since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Aubameyang has consistently been excellent for Arsenal, despite all of their problems over the last few years, and new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was adamant that he would build his new-look team around Aubameyang.

He can now plan on that.

With Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe around to join him in attack too, this is a very exciting time for Arsenal.

Arteta has shored them up defensively and with Aubameyang locked down to a new contract, if he stays fit then they can almost guarantee he will score close to 25 Premier League goals per season.

That will go a long way to pushing Arsenal towards a top four place, which is their main aim this season.

“It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us. He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working,” Arteta said. “He’s an important leader for the team and a big part of what we’re building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here.”

Transfer news: Gareth Bale to Manchester United

Gareth Bale to Manchester United
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2020, 10:39 AM EDT
Gareth Bale to Manchester United is actually a thing? Perhaps so.

Reports, including this one from The Sun, state that Gareth Bale to Manchester United is becoming more of a possibility as the Red Devils have pretty much given up in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, for now.

Bale, 31, has spoken out about Real Madrid not letting him leave for China last year and is surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu with Zinedine Zidane only using him once off the bench during the restart over the summer.

The Welsh superstar has won four UEFA Champions League titles at Real but the fans and hierarchy at the club have often criticized his failure to integrate himself into the Spanish lifestyle, consistent injuries and his love of playing golf after training.

Bale has long been linked with a return to the Premier League, with moves to Manchester United and his former club Tottenham Hotspur both reported in the past.

This seems different, though.

In a recent interview with our partners at Sky Sports, Bale spoke out against the notion he just wants to pick up his hefty wage packet at Real Madrid and sit on the bench. He doesn’t. He wants to play and if he can leave Real Madrid this summer and finds the right deal, then he probably will.

“If those options arise (interest from Premier League clubs) it is something I’d look at for sure,” Bale said. “We’ll see what happens, we have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well. Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid’s hands.”

“I tried to leave last year but they blocked everything at the last second. It was a project I was excited for but it didn’t materialise. There have been other instances where we have tried to go but the club won’t allow it or they’ve done something. It’s down to the club.

“I want to play football, I am still motivated to play football, so I guess it’s on the club. They are in control of everything. I have a contract, all I can do is carry on what I am doing and hopefully something comes up.”

That said, who can afford his wages? Real Madrid are currently paying him close to $840,000 per week and Bale has another two years left on that monster contract. Per the report, Man United would want an initial loan and then try to sign Bale permanently.

A loan move to Manchester United or Tottenham seems likely but Real Madrid seem to either want to keep Bale just in case they need him, or try to sell him for big money to a Chinese Super League club. The latter seems unlikely following the deal which fell through last summer, so a loan move to a Premier League club is probably the only way Bale is leaving in the next 12-18 months. If he does at all.

What about Gareth Bale to Manchester United, then?

Well, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants British players in his squad and is obviously keen on adding a wide player given their repeated bids and interest in Jadon Sancho. If, as expected, Borussia Dortmund don’t sell Sancho, 20, until next summer, Man United will need a stop-gap, of sorts.

Bale could join on a season-long loan, get his career back on track and help the talented group of young forwards at Man United (Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford) to develop their game further.

Then, Bale could return to Real Madrid with under a year left on his contract and he would then probably be able to negotiate a move away with a very low transfer fee asked by the Spanish giants.

VIDEO: Leistner jumps into crowd, confronts abusive fans

Leistner video
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2020, 8:43 AM EDT
“Leistner video” is something you will see popping up on your social media feeds today.

Toni Leistner jumped into the stands and pinned down a fan as over 10,000 supporters (the biggest crowd in Germany since the coronavirus pandemic) watched third-tier Dynamo Dresden beat second-tier Hamburg 4-1 in the German Cup on Monday.

Leistner, 30, said he was abused by home fans who directed insults at his wife and daughter, but he apologized for jumping into the stands to confront the supporters.

The defender previously played for Dynamo Dresden, his boyhood club, and the club have said they will investigate the incident and called the behavior of their supporters ‘shameful’ as they defended Leistner’s reaction.

“It’s just shameful that Toni Leistner was offended in such a way by a fan of his home club after the game. We are looking for the person because we do not want to leave this incident where it is. Thanks to 99.9 per cent of all stadium visitors for your support!”

Here is more information from our partners Sky Sports, as they were due to interview Leistner by the side of the pitch when the incident occurred.

Leistner, who was born in Dresden and played for Dynamo from 2010 to 2014, was due to give an interview to Sky in Germany reporter Jurek Rohrberg after Hamburg crashed out of the DFB Pokal in the first round.

But he climbed into the stands to confront a section of the Dynamo fans, grabbing one of them by the shirt collar and pushing him into the ground after hearing verbal abuse and taunts directed at his family.

“I received some massive insults from the stands in my hometown after the game,” Leistner said. “Usually, I can handle that but then it went below the belt against my family, my wife and my daughter. At that moment my fuse blew especially as this was already an extremely emotional game for me. Something like this should not happen – I am a family man who wants to serve as a role model. I apologize for my behavior and can only promise that – no matter what insults are thrown at me – something like this will never happen again.”

And here is the Leistner video, as you can see the moment he snapped and jumped into the stands to the confront the group of fans.

Grealish sign new long-term contract at Aston Villa

Jack Grealish
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2020, 7:58 AM EDT
Jack Grealish has signed a new long-term contract at Aston Villa and that sound you can hear is Villa fans everywhere rejoicing.

Grealish, 25, is a lifelong Villa fan and came up through their academy and has been club captain for the last few seasons.

Speaking about his new five-year contract, Jack Grealish revealed his delight that he will be able to continue at the club he loves.

“I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa. It is my club, my home and I am very happy here. The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa.  There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it,” Grealish said. “Being 25 years old and the captain of Aston Villa in the Premier League; it’s the stuff of dreams, especially from where I’ve come from.”

Aston Villa’s CEO Christian Purslow added: “Jack is an emblem of our Owner’s vision for Aston Villa. He joined our Club as a local boy aged six and has developed into one of the country’s finest players finally becoming a full England international last week. We are determined to build a top team around him and are delighted that he is extending his contract and committing himself to the club he loves.”

Grealish has long been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and others but the silky attacking midfielder is staying at home for now and Villa’s fans, and manager Dean Smith, will be breathing a huge sigh of relief.

After making his England debut earlier this month, Grealish now knows that playing for Villa will not hamper his chance of becoming a regular for the England national team.

He loves Villa and plays like he loves Villa and his quality on the ball is undoubted. Without Grealish last season, Villa would have been relegated. Now that he’s committed his future to the club he will be able to focus on kicking them on to not just being relegation battlers but trying to be a top 10 Premier League club once again.

Grealish has had his moments off the pitch and has been immature, with his actions during the start of the national lockdown in the UK in March lambasted. He has grown up at Villa and he needs to keep maturing as he carries the expectation of the club on his shoulders.

He can beat any defender with a dribble, a fine flick or a fantastic pass and he is capable of being the key man in Villa’s attack. Now he needs help and Ollie Watkins’ arrival should provide him with someone to look for in the box who can finish off the chances he creates.