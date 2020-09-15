More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
UEFA Europa League second qualifying round preview

By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT
UEFA Europa League qualifying preview: The second round of Europa League qualifying kicks off this week with the bulk of games set to be played on Thursday, including early-round qualifiers for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A giant AC Milan.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Jose Mourinho’s men have the unenviable task of making the long trip to Bulgaria to take on Lokomotiv Plovdiv. As for Milan, travel will be far more convenient as they make their way to Ireland for a showdown with Shamrock Rovers.

[ VIDEO: Brawl sees PSG finish with 8 men, Marseille with 9, in latest upset ]

This week’s winners will advance to the third qualifying round, scheduled to be played next week, for their next-to-last stop en route to the group stage.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Notable Europa League qualifiers

Wednesday

Hammarby v Lech Poznan

Thursday

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham Hotspur
Shamrock Rovers v AC Milan
Kekesi v Wolfsburg
Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers
Hibernians v Fehervar
Coleraine v Motherwell
Viking v Aberdeen
Servette v Reims
Budapest Honved v Malmo
Teuta Durres v Granada
IFK Gothenburg v Copenhagen
Lokomotiv Tbilisi v Dinamo Moscow
FK Neftchi v Galatasaray

League Cup second round results; third round draw

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
The second round of the 2020-21 League Cup kicked off on Tuesday, with the third-round draw held after the first set of results.

[ MORE: Bale to Spurs – agent says Tottenham “is where he wants to be” ]

Premier League sides not competing in European competitions entered the competition in the second round, with the seven others set to join when the third round is played next week.

Tuesday’s game of the day featured one current and one recently departed PL side — Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, respectively — in a scoreless draw for 90 minutes. The ensuing penalty shootout required 12 rounds of spot kicks to decide a winner. Both goalkeepers failed to convert in the 11th round, but Asmir Begovic atoned for his mistake with the winning save in the 12th.

[ MORE: Aubameyang signs new contract at Arsenal ]

With nine second-round matchups still to be played on Wednesday, the draw for the third round went as follows…

Full League Cup third round draw

Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City/Northampton Town v Aston Villa
Morecambe v Newcastle United
Luton Town v Manchester United
Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Ipswich Town/Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth
West Ham United v Leeds United/Hull City
Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield United
Chelsea v Barnsley
Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom/Harrogate Town v Southampton/Brentford
Newport County v Watford
Fleetwood Town v Everton/Salford City
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur

Tuesday’s League Cup second round results

Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
West Ham United 3-0 Charlton
Burton Albion 1-3 Aston Villa
Bournemouth* 0-0 Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough 0-2 Barnsley
Reading 0-1 Luton Town
Millwall 3-0 Cheltenham Town
Gillingham* 1-1 Coventry
Derby County 1-2 Preston North End
Bradford City 0-5 Lincoln City
Fleetwood Town 2-1 Port Vale
Oxford United 1-1 *Watford
Newport County 1-0 Cambridge United
Rochdale 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Morecambe 1-0 Oldham
Leyton Orient 3-2 Plymouth Argyle

Wednesday’s League Cup second round fixtures

West Brom v Harrogate Town
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Leeds United v Hull City
Southampton v Brentford
Everton v Salford City
Burnley v Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth
Bristol City v Northampton Town

Bundesliga clubs given green light for fans to return

Bundesliga fans
Photo by Heinz Buese/Pool via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) More Bundesliga clubs will be able to start the season in front of fans this weekend after a deal was struck at a meeting of German politicians.

[ MORE: Bale to Spurs – agent says Tottenham “is where he wants to be” ]

Borussia Dortmund said it would now plan to have 10,000 season-ticket holders in the stadium for its first league game of the season Saturday against Borussia Monchengladbach. Cologne said it’s aiming for 9,200 fans against Hoffenheim the same day.

There was no immediate announcement from champion Bayern Munich about the opening game of the new Bundesliga season Friday against Schalke. Bayern has been trialing plans to welcome back spectators at reduced capacity with social distancing, though the city of Munich has a comparatively high rate of new coronavirus cases.

A conference of politicians from state governments agreed that stadiums can operate at up to 20 percent of normal capacity for a six-week trial period, the dpa news agency reported, citing unidentified participants. Similar rules will reportedly be in effect for other team sports.

[ MORE: Aubameyang signs new contract at Arsenal ]

The German federal system puts wide-ranging powers over health regulations in the hands of local officials. In soccer, that created a confusing patchwork of regulations. Some Bundesliga teams including Leipzig and Werder Bremen were already allowed thousands of fans and others none.

The coronavirus pandemic and the loss of ticket income has shaken German sports’ finances. Soccer clubs have held onto TV income, though several have cut costs and asked players to take temporary wage cuts earlier this year. Other sports such as ice hockey and basketball have been hit even harder because rely more heavily on game-day revenue.

Agent confirms talks, says Tottenham ‘is where Bale wants to be’

Gareth Bale to Tottenham
Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT
Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur: Bale’s appears to be imminent, with agent Jonathan Barnett confirming transfer talks are being held as the 31-year-old prepares to leave Real Madrid.

UPDATE: New reports claim that Dele Alli is not a part of any potential deal for Bale, and that Madrid have not asked about acquiring him.

[ MORE: Lampard assesses Chelsea win – “We were OK”; Pulisic injury update ]

“Gareth still loves Spurs. We are talking. It is where he wants to be.”

That’s about as straightforward as one can be when it comes to transfer speculation. As for further speculation, reports claim Bale will initially move to Tottenham on loan with Madrid paying half of his wages for the final 22 months of his contract. Some reports claim Dele Alli will either be loaned or sold to Madrid as part of the deal.

It’s been a rocky few years for Bale at Madrid, where he has won four UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles along with a lone Copa del Rey. Things began turning south when then-manager (and now current manager, again) Zinedine Zidane began phasing Bale out of his current and future plans. The Welshman has hardly played, and had virtually zero impact, since Zidane returned in March of 2019.

Bale left Spurs in the summer of 2013, for a then-world-record fee of $110 million, after one of the greatest single seasons in PL history, when he scored 21 goals and almost singlehandedly dragged Spurs to within a point of Champions League qualification.

[ MORE: Spurs also chasing Belotti, Reguilon deals ]

Recent reports had linked Bale with a PL move, though Manchester United was thought to be his likeliest destination as a backup option to prized target Jadon Sancho.

Spurs are said to have made contact with Bale’s representatives, as well as Madrid, early this week. The deal appears to have come together rather quickly, facilitated by Bale’s acceptance that not only is he finished at Madrid, but he might have to be loaned out initially in order to leave the club. Bale has previously been adamant that he would not go out on loan, insisting he would only move on a permanent transfer.

LIVE, UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

UEFA Champions League qualifying
Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
UEFA Champions League qualifying preview: 16 clubs are one step away from being one step away from being one of eight to reach the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Six of those clubs (league path) will be in action on Tuesday, with three set to advance to the playoff round — the final stage — of UCL qualifying. Then, on Wednesday, the other 10 (champions path) will be in action with the final five spots up for grabs.

[ VIDEO: Brawl sees PSG finish with 8 men, Marseille with 9, in latest upset ]

In the playoff round, Russian side Krasnodar awaits the three clubs that entered the competition based on their finishing place in their respective leagues. Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiacos and Slavia Prague will welcome the five domestic champions to advance on Wednesday.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

UEFA Champions League qualifying schedule

Tuesday
Gent v Rapid Vienna
Dynamo Kyiv v AZ Alkmaar
PAOK v Benfica

Wednesday
Midjtylland v BSC Young Boys
Maccabi Tel Aviv v Dynamo Brest
Ferencvaros v Dinamo Zagreb
Qarabag v Molde
Omonia Nicosia v Red Star Belgrade