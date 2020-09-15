UEFA Europa League qualifying preview: The second round of Europa League qualifying kicks off this week with the bulk of games set to be played on Thursday, including early-round qualifiers for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A giant AC Milan.
Jose Mourinho’s men have the unenviable task of making the long trip to Bulgaria to take on Lokomotiv Plovdiv. As for Milan, travel will be far more convenient as they make their way to Ireland for a showdown with Shamrock Rovers.
This week’s winners will advance to the third qualifying round, scheduled to be played next week, for their next-to-last stop en route to the group stage.
Notable Europa League qualifiers
Wednesday
Hammarby v Lech Poznan
Thursday
Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham Hotspur
Shamrock Rovers v AC Milan
Kekesi v Wolfsburg
Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers
Hibernians v Fehervar
Coleraine v Motherwell
Viking v Aberdeen
Servette v Reims
Budapest Honved v Malmo
Teuta Durres v Granada
IFK Gothenburg v Copenhagen
Lokomotiv Tbilisi v Dinamo Moscow
FK Neftchi v Galatasaray