Champions League qualifying: Midtjylland, Ferencvaros, Molde advance

Henry Wingo went the distance for Molde as the Norwegian side needed penalties to get out of Azerbaijan with their UCL hopes in tact, while Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch will plan for two legs with Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Midtjylland 3-0 BSC Young Boys
The Danes had only 42 percent of the ball but took 10 more shots than their Swiss visitors, the goals coming from Anders Dreyer, Awer Mabil, and a Young Boys’ own goal.
Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 Dynamo Brest
Dan Biton, cousin of Celtic mainstay Nir Bitton, scored the game’s lone goal to move the Israeli side into a match-up with Ameircan coach Jesse Marsch and powerful Red Bull Salzburg.
Ferencvaros 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
The Hungarian hosts have now knocked Celtic and Dinamo from the competition after Myrto Uzuni’s 65th minute winner held up over the final 25 minutes.
Qarabag 0-0 (5-6 pens) Molde
Former Seattle Sounders defender Henry Wingo went 90 minutes as the Norwegian powers outlasted their Azerbaijani peers in kicks. Molde will need to beat Ferencvaros to reach the UCL group stage.
Omonia Nicosia 1-1 (4-2 pens) Red Star Belgrade
Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan and heavily favored Red Star fell to Cypriot competition after Omonia keeper Fabiano saved the third and fourth penalties.
Tuesday’s results
Gent 2-1 Rapid Vienna
Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 AZ Alkmaar
PAOK 2-1 Benfica
Playoff round schedule
Slavia Prague v Midtjylland — Sept. 22 and 30
Maccabi Tel Aviv v Red Bull Salzburg — Sept. 22 and 30
Krasondar v PAOK — Sept. 22 and 30
Olympiakos v Omonia — Sept. 23 and 29
Molde v Ferencvaros — Sept. 23 and 29
Gent v Dynamo Kiev — Sept. 23 and 29
Two Premier League sides went one-and-done in the 2020-21 League Cup, while a USMNT defender made his Fulham debut as the Cottagers joined PL sides West Brom and Everton in clinching spots in the third round.
Three more matches remain in the second round including an all-Premier League tie Thursday at Turf Moor, with all six remaining contestants having been in the top flight this century.
Ipswich Town 0-1 Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored off a Kenny Tete feed as the Cottagers were the better team in a one-goal win at Portman Road.
The numbers says American debutant Antonee Robinson asked Scott Parker for more playing time with his 90-minute shift in the win.
The left back recorded three tackles, an interception, a blocked shot, and a clearance while winning 7-of-12 ground duels and completing 61-of-69 passes on 103 touches. He did not complete any of his seven crosses, but was 3-for-3 in dribbles.
More to come, for sure.
Southampton 0-2 Brentford
It wasn’t a weak side deployed by Ralph Hasenhuttl at St. Mary’s, but Saints did not have enough to knock off a Championship side missing some familiar faces.
Brentford struck in the 40th and 45th minutes through Christian Norgaard and Joshua Da Silva to knock their Premier League hosts out of the tournament.
Saints had 65 percent of the ball and an 11-6 edge in shots but couldn’t find a way past rarely-used goalkeeper Luke Daniels, who was excellent.
Leeds United 1-1 Hull City
A 10-round penalty shootout saw second-choice Leeds United bow out of the tournament at the hands of League One (!?) Hull City.
Mallik Wilks’ fifth-minute goal had the Tigers on top until deep into stoppage time when Ezgjan Alioski found an equalizer for Leeds.
Despite a successful penalty from Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla in the ninth round, Jamie Shackleton was saved by Matt Ingram and Alfie Jones put in the winner to give Hull a spot in the next round.
Everton 3-0 Salford City
Phil Neville’s former team was all over the team he owns, as Everton got goals from a Keane (Michael) and a Kean (Moise) sandwiched around Gylfi Sigurdsson’s 74th-minute marker.
A 32-8 edge in shots saw the Toffees rattle the frame a number of times, Sigurdsson also assisting Keane’s goal.
James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were all rested by Carlo Ancelotti after an impressive win over Spurs at the weekend, his only sub an injury-enforced one as Lucas Digne had to come in for Jarrad Branthwaite.
West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Harrogate Town
Slaven Bilic’s Baggies were able to find their form after an opening weekend loss to Leicester City, cruising past the League Two new boys with goals from Rekeem Harper, Hal Robson-Kanu, and Callum Robinson.
Bristol City 4-0 Northampton Town
Antoine Semenyo had a goal and two assists, setting up one of Kasey Palmer’s two goals as the Robins move on to face Aston Villa.
Thursday’s League Cup second round fixtures
Burnley v Sheffield United — 12:30 pm ET
Wolves v Stoke — 2 pm ET
Brighton v Portsmouth — 2:45 pm ET
League Cup third round draw
Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City v Aston Villa
Morecambe v Newcastle United
Luton Town v Manchester United
Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth
West Ham United v Hull City
Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield United
Chelsea v Barnsley
Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom v Brentford
Newport County v Watford
Fleetwood Town v Everton
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur
And while it’s borderline insane to imagine that Hansi Flick will improve his personal winning percentage after debuting with 33 wins, a draw, and two losses, it’s fair to posit that Bayern is better talent-wise.
Loanees Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho are gone but Leroy Sane has arrived from Manchester City, 19-year-old Alphonso Davies will enter his first full season at left back and only six squad members are above the age of 30 (Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Javi Martinez, Jerome Boateng, and backup goalkeeper Svein Ulreich).
Even if Thiago Alcantara leaves for Liverpool, Barcelona, or Manchester United, the club can trot out a midfield duo of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka that was at times similar to a trio in how it covered ground.
Will they win the league? Anything can happen, but all signs point to “Be surprised if they don’t.”
Challengers?
Barring any transfer developments over the next few weeks, the arguments for any team challenging Bayern for the title comes from player development and evolution.
Excluding Achraf Hakimi, Borussia Dortmund hasn’t lost anyone of consequence from the 2019-20 team that, like Bayern, stumbled early but found their footing with the addition of Erling Haaland in January and emergence of Giovanni Reyna (more on him later).
Now BVB has Marco Reus healthy for the first time in ages as well as solid depth with Thomas Meunier and the permanent addition of Emre Can. Youngsters Jude Bellingham and Reinier, the latter on loan from Real Madrid, will hope to be the latest young players to go from prospect to star at the Westfalenstadion.
The same hope will be held by Borussia Monchengladbach, who has not lost much. Gladbach has thusfar held onto Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea, and Denis Zakaria.
RB Leipzig will hope to find an answer for the exit of Timo Werner. Salzburg’s Hee-chan Hwang has arrived and hopes to help fill his shoes but a lot will be asked of returnees like Tyler Adams, Dani Olmo, and Marcel Sabitzer.
4. John Brooks, Wolfsburg — How healthy can he stay? Because the giant center back is coming off a season with some of the best form stretches of his life.
5. Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Still in the picture deep in his career, Chandler had some big moments for the German Cup semifinalists last season.
6. Nick Taitague, Schalke — Hopefully the 21-year-old can stay healthy, because the opportunities to impress should be there with Weston McKennie gone and Schalke playing very poorly to finish last season.
7. Julian Ryerson*, Union Berlin — Has never appeared for the U.S. but is eligible for the squad as a dual national. Has featured heavily for Norway at youth levels.
On the way up?
Hertha Berlin? The question mark is for real, as the club looks improved on paper and allowed just 11 goals in going 4W-1D-4L after the league restarted in May. Hertha now gets the services of Lyon star Lucas Tousart, a steady central midfielder who has offensive upside and scored against Monaco and Juventus last season. Can Dodi Lukebakio and Matheus Cunha take the next steps, and can they either get Marko Grujic back or find someone as effective as he was on loan from Liverpool? The Reds are reportedly keeping him until at least January.
Hoffenheim went 5-2-2 when the Bundesliga returned, better than anyone not named Bayern or BVB. Depth will be tested by the Europa League.
They won’t challenge for the title, but expect Werder Bremen and Koln to be markedly better after finishing 12-plus goals worse in goals conceded versus expected goals conceded (And for what it’s worth, Freiburg got stupid lucky in the opposite direction).
On the way down?
As good as RB Leipzig has been at replenishing its talent after sales, picking up the attacking pieces with Timo Werner at Chelsea is a big ask.
There’s no doubt Julian Nagelsmann will orchestrate a sound unit with a near-weekly advantage in tactics, but it will take some serious efforts to keep them in the top three conversation.
Likewise, Chelsea hit the fortunes of Bayer Leverkusen when it bought Kai Havertz. The capture of Patrik Schick is not like-for-life but will help the attack but what to do if Leon Bailey also skips town before the end of the transfer window?
New boys
Arminia Bielefeld won 2.Bundesliga and is back in the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2008-09 season. A crazy final day saw Stuttgart make its way back to the top flight and managed by American boss Pellegrino Matarazzo.
Barcelona hasn’t improved a ton but it still has the best player in the world and that means another year of Lionel Messi golazo videos from Catalonia.
Messi scored two Wednesday in a friendly against former La Liga mates Girona and both were pretty darn marvelous.
The first was especially nice. Barca led 1-0 on a Philippe Coutinho goal and the match was about to meet stoppage time when the pink-clad Pulga Atomica took a short pass on the edge of the 18 and turned his mark before stroking a shot off the far post and into the goal.
Twenty-five teams will move onto the third round, where their matches have already been drawn and Premier League powers Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City, Leicester City, and Manchester United await their tournament debuts.
Tuesday saw West Ham and Newcastle outlast Championship opposition, while second-tier Bournemouth beat former PL mates Crystal Palace.
There’s an all-Premier League affair on Thursday when Sheffield United heads to Turf Moor to meet Burnley in a match where Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche may do a tactical “two Spidermen” meme.
Wednesday’s highlights begin with League Two side Salford City, owned in part by Gary Neville, going up against his old club Everton. Also, newly-promoted Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds faces a Hull side that fell out of the Championship last season while Southampton and Brentford could really entertain at St. Mary’s.
League Cup second round schedule
Wednesday
West Brom v Harrowgate Town — 1 pm ET
Ipswich Town v Fulham — 2 pm ET
Southampton v Brentford — 2:45 pm ET
Leeds v Hull City — 2:45 pm ET
Bristol City v Northampton Town — 2:45 pm ET
Everton v Salford City — 3:15 pm ET
Thursday
Burnley v Sheffield United — 12:30 pm ET
Wolves v Stoke — 2 pm ET
Brighton v Portsmouth — 2:45 pm ET
League Cup second round results
Tuesday Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers West Ham United 3-0 Charlton
Burton Albion 1-3 Aston Villa
Bournemouth* 0-0 Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough 0-2 Barnsley
Reading 0-1 Luton Town
Millwall 3-0 Cheltenham Town
Gillingham* 1-1 Coventry
Derby County 1-2 Preston North End
Bradford City 0-5 Lincoln City
Fleetwood Town 2-1 Port Vale
Oxford United 1-1 *Watford
Newport County 1-0 Cambridge United
Rochdale 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Morecambe 1-0 Oldham
Leyton Orient 3-2 Plymouth Argyle
