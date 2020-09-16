More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
PSG Neymar
Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Draxler stops PSG winless run as Neymar misses first of 2

By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Julian Draxler’s reactive header made sure Paris Saint-Germain’s winless start to the Ligue 1 season did not reach three games.

Draxler’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time lifted PSG past Metz on Wednesday, giving the UEFA Champions League finalists some good news on a day it learned Neymar would miss two games.

Neymar was suspended for his role in a brawl with Marseille at the weekend and the Ligue de Football Professionnel is investigating his claims of racial abuse from Alvaro Gonzalez, who he hit in the head.

[ MORE: Bundesliga season preview ]

PSG is backing its star, who reproached Gonzalez earlier this week for claiming innocence after sparking a brawl at the weekend.

Draxler, 26, is in his fifth season with Les Parisiens after starting his career with Schalke and Wolfsburg in his native Germany. The goal was his first since a French Cup marker against lower-tier side Villefranche on Feb. 6, 2019.

PSG is now 1W-2L after three matches, all without Kylian Mbappe who tested positive for COVID-19 and is said to be requesting a transfer by the end of next summer’s transfer window. A trip to Patrick Vieira’s 2W-1L Nice comes Sunday.

Agent: “Reason to believe” Gareth Bale to Tottenham move is close

Gareth Bale Tottenham
Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gareth Bale may be his way to Tottenham Hotspur and may finally be leaving Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports.

The Welsh star, 31, would head back to North London on loan and he’s excited at the prospect of a return but there is a great amount of details to sort on the business end of things.

[ MORE: Bundesliga season preview ]

Real would love to sell Bale but have so far found no takers and the player is not willing to take a pay cut from his enormous contract.

Bale has not left Spain yet, but his agent says there is reason to be hopeful of a move.

“There’s a long way to go on some issues, but without doubt Gareth is closer to leaving Madrid than at any time in last seven years,” Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, told Sky Sports News. “The deal is complicated, but there’s reason to believe a deal is close and things could move very quickly if discussions continue to go well.”

Speaking of Bale, Barnett said Tuesday that Tottenham is “where he wants to be.”

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said earlier Wednesday that he would not speak of Bale before going on to speak of Bale, saying he wanted to bring him to Madrid while he was manager of La Liga’s powers.

At Wales, Bale is still the star and his national team has not lost in seven matches. Amongst that run are five wins and draws to Croatia and Slovakia. With respect to the Welsh team, working in a front three with Harry Kane and Heung-miin Son should deliver even better results than Kieffer Moore and Daniel James (though that Aaron Ramsey cat can play).

Bale has 105 goals and 68 assists in 251 appearances for Real, but scored just three and two in around 1250 minutes last season. Can he recapture the prowess that made him one of the most prolific scorers in the world? He’d have to hit the pitch to find out, and it seems likelier by the hour that his best chance of doing that is North London with Spurs.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT
4 Comments

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Are you ready?

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

[ PLAY: Premier League Pick ‘Em for a chance to win $50,000 ]

Game times for September have been published, as the TV schedule for the opening month of the season has also been released. With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly.

‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

[ SIGN UP: Premier League on Peacock ]

The full Premier League schedule and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

For more on the Premier League schedule on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch Premier League in USA, full schedule (all times EST)

Saturday 12 September

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 0-2 Newcastle United – Peacock – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 13 September

West Brom 0-3 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-1 Everton – Peacock – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Man Utd (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Monday 14 September

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-3 Chelsea – Peacock – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 19 September

7:30am ET: Everton v West Brom – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
Leeds United v Fulham – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
12:30pm ET: Man Utd v Crystal Palace – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
3pm ET: Arsenal v West Ham – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Sunday 20 September

7am ET: Southampton v Spurs – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
9am ET: Newcastle United v Brighton – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
11:30am ET: Chelsea v Liverpool – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
2pm ET: Leicester City v Burnley – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Monday 21 September

1pm ET: Aston Villa v Sheffield United – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
3:15pm ET: Wolves v Man City – Peacock – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 26 September

7:30am ET: Brighton v Man Utd – NBCSN
Burnley v Southampton – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
Crystal Palace v Everton – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
Spurs v Newcastle United – NBCSN
West Ham v Wolves – Peacock – STREAM LIVE
12:30pm ET: West Brom v Chelsea – NBC

Sunday 27 September

7am ET: Sheffield United v Leeds United – NBCSN
9am ET: Fulham v Aston Villa – NBCSN
11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City – NBCSN

Monday 28 September

3pm ET: Liverpool v Arsenal – Peacock – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 3 October

Arsenal v Sheffield United
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Leeds United v Man City
Leicester City v West Ham
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v West Brom
Wolves v Fulham

Saturday 17 October

Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolves
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Fulham
Spurs v West Ham
West Brom v Burnley

Saturday 24 October

Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brighton v West Brom
Burnley v Spurs
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday 31 October

Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v West Brom
Leeds United v Leicester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Everton
Sheffield United v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 7 November

Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brighton v Burnley
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester City v Wolves
Man City v Liverpool
Southampton v Newcastle United
West Brom v Spurs
West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 21 November

Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man Utd v West Brom
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Sheffield United v West Ham
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 28 November

Arsenal v Wolves
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Everton v Leeds United
Leicester City v Fulham
Man City v Burnley
Southampton v Man Utd
West Brom v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds United
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12 December

Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v West Ham
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle United v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15 December

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Burnley
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Brighton
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: West Ham v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs
3pm ET: Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19 December

Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds United
Newcastle United v Fulham
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Leicester City
West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26 December

Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds United v Burnley
Leicester City v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Spurs

Monday 28 December

Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds United

Saturday 2 January

Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Leeds United
West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12 January*

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Chelsea
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: West Ham v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Liverpool v Burnley
3pm ET: Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds United v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Spurs
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26 January

2:45pm ET: Brighton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Aston Villa
2:45pm ET: Everton v Leicester City
3pm ET: Man Utd v Sheffield United
3pm ET: West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27 January

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Wolves
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Leeds United
Man City v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2 February

2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City
2:45pm ET:  Fulham v Leicester City
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Arsenal
3pm ET: Man Utd v Southampton

Wednesday 3 February

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Chelsea
3pm ET: Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday 6 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester City

Saturday 13 February

Arsenal v Leeds United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle United v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6 March

Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle United
West Ham v Leeds United

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Spurs v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3 April

Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10 April

Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City

Saturday 17 April

Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Spurs
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24 April

Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds United v Man Utd
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1 May

Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8 May

Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Spurs
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11 May

2:45pm ET: Brighton v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Everton v Sheffield United
3pm ET: Man Utd v Leicester City
3pm ET: West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds United
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham

Sunday 23 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Brom
Leicester City v Spurs
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Everton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Manchester United

Champions League qualifying: Midtjylland, Ferencvaros, Molde advance

Champions League qualifying
Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One American moved one step closer to his first UEFA Champions League group stage while another learned the final obstacle to his return.

[ MORE: Bundesliga season preview ]

Henry Wingo went the distance for Molde as the Norwegian side needed penalties to get out of Azerbaijan with their UCL hopes in tact, while Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch will plan for two legs with Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Midtjylland 3-0 BSC Young Boys

The Danes had only 42 percent of the ball but took 10 more shots than their Swiss visitors, the goals coming from Anders Dreyer, Awer Mabil, and a Young Boys’ own goal.

Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 Dynamo Brest

Dan Biton, cousin of Celtic mainstay Nir Bitton, scored the game’s lone goal to move the Israeli side into a match-up with Ameircan coach Jesse Marsch and powerful Red Bull Salzburg.

Ferencvaros 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

The Hungarian hosts have now knocked Celtic and Dinamo from the competition after Myrto Uzuni’s 65th minute winner held up over the final 25 minutes.

Qarabag 0-0 (5-6 pens) Molde

Former Seattle Sounders defender Henry Wingo went 90 minutes as the Norwegian powers outlasted their Azerbaijani peers in kicks. Molde will need to beat Ferencvaros to reach the UCL group stage.

Omonia Nicosia 1-1 (4-2 pens) Red Star Belgrade

Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan and heavily favored Red Star fell to Cypriot competition after Omonia keeper Fabiano saved the third and fourth penalties.

Tuesday’s results

Gent 2-1 Rapid Vienna
Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 AZ Alkmaar
PAOK 2-1 Benfica

Playoff round schedule 

Slavia Prague v Midtjylland — Sept. 22 and 30
Maccabi Tel Aviv v Red Bull Salzburg — Sept. 22 and 30
Krasondar v PAOK — Sept. 22 and 30
Olympiakos v Omonia — Sept. 23 and 29
Molde v Ferencvaros — Sept. 23 and 29
Gent v Dynamo Kiev — Sept. 23 and 29

League Cup: Southampton, Leeds bow out, Everton cruises

League Cup results
Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two Premier League sides went one-and-done in the 2020-21 League Cup, while a USMNT defender made his Fulham debut as the Cottagers joined PL sides West Brom and Everton in clinching spots in the third round.

[ MORE: Bundesliga season preview ]

Three more matches remain in the second round including an all-Premier League tie Thursday at Turf Moor, with all six remaining contestants having been in the top flight this century.

Ipswich Town 0-1 Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored off a Kenny Tete feed as the Cottagers were the better team in a one-goal win at Portman Road.

The numbers says American debutant Antonee Robinson asked Scott Parker for more playing time with his 90-minute shift in the win.

The left back recorded three tackles, an interception, a blocked shot, and a clearance while winning 7-of-12 ground duels and completing 61-of-69 passes on 103 touches. He did not complete any of his seven crosses, but was 3-for-3 in dribbles.

More to come, for sure.

Southampton 0-2 Brentford

It wasn’t a weak side deployed by Ralph Hasenhuttl at St. Mary’s, but Saints did not have enough to knock off a Championship side missing some familiar faces.

Brentford struck in the 40th and 45th minutes through Christian Norgaard and Joshua Da Silva to knock their Premier League hosts out of the tournament.

Saints had 65 percent of the ball and an 11-6 edge in shots but couldn’t find a way past rarely-used goalkeeper Luke Daniels, who was excellent.

League Cup results
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Michael Obafemi of Southampton combats Rico Henry (L) of Brentford  (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

 

Leeds United 1-1 Hull City

A 10-round penalty shootout saw second-choice Leeds United bow out of the tournament at the hands of League One (!?) Hull City.

Mallik Wilks’ fifth-minute goal had the Tigers on top until deep into stoppage time when Ezgjan Alioski found an equalizer for Leeds.

Despite a successful penalty from Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla in the ninth round, Jamie Shackleton was saved by Matt Ingram and Alfie Jones put in the winner to give Hull a spot in the next round.

Everton 3-0 Salford City

Phil Neville’s former team was all over the team he owns, as Everton got goals from a Keane (Michael) and a Kean (Moise) sandwiched around Gylfi Sigurdsson’s 74th-minute marker.

A 32-8 edge in shots saw the Toffees rattle the frame a number of times, Sigurdsson also assisting Keane’s goal.

James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were all rested by Carlo Ancelotti after an impressive win over Spurs at the weekend, his only sub an injury-enforced one as Lucas Digne had to come in for Jarrad Branthwaite.

West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Harrogate Town

Slaven Bilic’s Baggies were able to find their form after an opening weekend loss to Leicester City, cruising past the League Two new boys with goals from Rekeem Harper, Hal Robson-Kanu, and Callum Robinson.

Bristol City 4-0 Northampton Town

Antoine Semenyo had a goal and two assists, setting up one of Kasey Palmer’s two goals as the Robins move on to face Aston Villa.

Thursday’s League Cup second round fixtures

Burnley v Sheffield United — 12:30 pm ET
Wolves v Stoke — 2 pm ET
Brighton v Portsmouth — 2:45 pm ET

League Cup third round draw

Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City v Aston Villa
Morecambe v Newcastle United
Luton Town v Manchester United
Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth
West Ham United v Hull City
Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield United
Chelsea v Barnsley
Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom v Brentford
Newport County v Watford
Fleetwood Town v Everton
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur