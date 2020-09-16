The Golden Boy award from Italian outlet Tuttosport is incredible prestigious and the list of the top 100 players in the world under the age of 21 has now been cut to 40.
Sadly, USMNT star Giovanni Reyna didn’t make the cut but his U.S. teammate Sergino Dest did, and so too did Bayern Munich and Canadian star Alphonso Davies. He was joined by fellow Canadian starlet Jonathan David, while plenty of Premier League youngsters were included on the latest shortlist.
Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood made the cut, while Man City have both Phil Foden and new signing Ferran Torres in the final 40. Bukayo Saka from Arsenal is also in, while Fabio Silva from Wolves and Neco Williams from Liverpool were also included.
The red-hot favorites to win this award will be Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, while Real Madrid duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr., plus Ansu Fati of Barcelona and
Below is the full list of the Golden Boy award nominees, which will be cut down to 20 in October, as 40 journalists across Europe rank the players for the award which has been running since 2003.
Golden Boy award nominees, 2020
Marley Ake (Marseille)
Marcos Antonio (Shakhtar Donetsk)
Adil Aouchiche (Saint-Etienne)
Benoit Badiashile (Monaco)
Mitchel Bakker (PSG)
Myron Boadu (AZ)
Dennis Borkowski (RB Leipzig)
Rafael Camacho (Sporting Lisbon)
Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)
Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta)
Rayan Cherki (Lyon)
Jonathan David (Lille)
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
Sergino Dest (Ajax)
Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan)
Tomas Esteves (FC Porto)
Ansu Fati (Barcelona)
Phil Foden (Man City)
Amine Gouiri (Nice)
Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)
Mason Greenwood (Man United)
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)
Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven)
Ozan Kabak (Schalke)
Michal Karbownik (Legia Warsaw)
Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)
Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich)
Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Fabio Silva (Wolves)
Vladyslav Supriaha (Dynamo Kiev)
Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg)
Tomas Tavares (Benfica)
Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)
Ferran Torres (Man City)
Christos Tzolis (PAOK)
Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)
Neco Williams (Liverpool)