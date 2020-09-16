Two Premier League sides went one-and-done in the 2020-21 League Cup, while a USMNT defender made his Fulham debut as the Cottagers joined PL sides West Brom and Everton in clinching spots in the third round.
Three more matches remain in the second round including an all-Premier League tie Thursday at Turf Moor, with all six remaining contestants having been in the top flight this century.
Ipswich Town 0-1 Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored off a Kenny Tete feed as the Cottagers were the better team in a one-goal win at Portman Road.
The numbers says American debutant Antonee Robinson asked Scott Parker for more playing time with his 90-minute shift in the win.
The left back recorded three tackles, an interception, a blocked shot, and a clearance while winning 7-of-12 ground duels and completing 61-of-69 passes on 103 touches. He did not complete any of his seven crosses, but was 3-for-3 in dribbles.
More to come, for sure.
Southampton 0-2 Brentford
It wasn’t a weak side deployed by Ralph Hasenhuttl at St. Mary’s, but Saints did not have enough to knock off a Championship side missing some familiar faces.
Brentford struck in the 40th and 45th minutes through Christian Norgaard and Joshua Da Silva to knock their Premier League hosts out of the tournament.
Saints had 65 percent of the ball and an 11-6 edge in shots but couldn’t find a way past rarely-used goalkeeper Luke Daniels, who was excellent.
Leeds United 1-1 Hull City
A 10-round penalty shootout saw second-choice Leeds United bow out of the tournament at the hands of League One (!?) Hull City.
Mallik Wilks’ fifth-minute goal had the Tigers on top until deep into stoppage time when Ezgjan Alioski found an equalizer for Leeds.
Despite a successful penalty from Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla in the ninth round, Jamie Shackleton was saved by Matt Ingram and Alfie Jones put in the winner to give Hull a spot in the next round.
Everton 3-0 Salford City
Phil Neville’s former team was all over the team he owns, as Everton got goals from a Keane (Michael) and a Kean (Moise) sandwiched around Gylfi Sigurdsson’s 74th-minute marker.
A 32-8 edge in shots saw the Toffees rattle the frame a number of times, Sigurdsson also assisting Keane’s goal.
James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were all rested by Carlo Ancelotti after an impressive win over Spurs at the weekend, his only sub an injury-enforced one as Lucas Digne had to come in for Jarrad Branthwaite.
West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Harrogate Town
Slaven Bilic’s Baggies were able to find their form after an opening weekend loss to Leicester City, cruising past the League Two new boys with goals from Rekeem Harper, Hal Robson-Kanu, and Callum Robinson.
Bristol City 4-0 Northampton Town
Antoine Semenyo had a goal and two assists, setting up one of Kasey Palmer’s two goals as the Robins move on to face Aston Villa.
Thursday’s League Cup second round fixtures
Burnley v Sheffield United — 12:30 pm ET
Wolves v Stoke — 2 pm ET
Brighton v Portsmouth — 2:45 pm ET
League Cup third round draw
Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City v Aston Villa
Morecambe v Newcastle United
Luton Town v Manchester United
Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth
West Ham United v Hull City
Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield United
Chelsea v Barnsley
Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom v Brentford
Newport County v Watford
Fleetwood Town v Everton
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur