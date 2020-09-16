Barcelona hasn’t improved a ton but it still has the best player in the world and that means another year of Lionel Messi golazo videos from Catalonia.
Messi scored two Wednesday in a friendly against former La Liga mates Girona and both were pretty darn marvelous.
The first was especially nice. Barca led 1-0 on a Philippe Coutinho goal and the match was about to meet stoppage time when the pink-clad Pulga Atomica took a short pass on the edge of the 18 and turned his mark before stroking a shot off the far post and into the goal.
Twenty-five teams will move onto the third round, where their matches have already been drawn and Premier League powers Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City, Leicester City, and Manchester United await their tournament debuts.
Tuesday saw West Ham and Newcastle outlast Championship opposition, while second-tier Bournemouth beat former PL mates Crystal Palace.
There’s an all-Premier League affair on Thursday when Sheffield United heads to Turf Moor to meet Burnley in a match where Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche may do a tactical “two Spidermen” meme.
Wednesday’s highlights begin with League Two side Salford City, owned in part by Gary Neville, going up against his old club Everton. Also, newly-promoted Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds faces a Hull side that fell out of the Championship last season while Southampton and Brentford could really entertain at St. Mary’s.
League Cup second round schedule
Wednesday
West Brom v Harrowgate Town — 1 pm ET
Ipswich Town v Fulham — 2 pm ET
Southampton v Brentford — 2:45 pm ET
Leeds v Hull City — 2:45 pm ET
Bristol City v Northampton Town — 2:45 pm ET
Everton v Salford City — 3:15 pm ET
Thursday
Burnley v Sheffield United — 12:30 pm ET
Wolves v Stoke — 2 pm ET
Brighton v Portsmouth — 2:45 pm ET
League Cup second round results
Tuesday Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers West Ham United 3-0 Charlton
Burton Albion 1-3 Aston Villa
Bournemouth* 0-0 Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough 0-2 Barnsley
Reading 0-1 Luton Town
Millwall 3-0 Cheltenham Town
Gillingham* 1-1 Coventry
Derby County 1-2 Preston North End
Bradford City 0-5 Lincoln City
Fleetwood Town 2-1 Port Vale
Oxford United 1-1 *Watford
Newport County 1-0 Cambridge United
Rochdale 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Morecambe 1-0 Oldham
Leyton Orient 3-2 Plymouth Argyle
League Cup third round draw
Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City/Northampton Town v Aston Villa
Morecambe v Newcastle United
Luton Town v Manchester United
Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Ipswich Town/Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth
West Ham United v Leeds United/Hull City
Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield United
Chelsea v Barnsley
Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom/Harrogate Town v Southampton/Brentford
Newport County v Watford
Fleetwood Town v Everton/Salford City
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur
How to watch League Cup second round streams and start time
Below are all the rivalries from the Berlin derby to the Klassiker to the Revierderby, as one of the best leagues on earth returns to your radar.
Matchday 1
Bayern Munich v Schalke — 2:30 pm ET Sept. 18
Stuttgart v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Union Berlin v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Koln v Hoffenheim — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Monchengladbach — 12:30 pm ET Sept. 19
RB Leipzig v Mainz — 9:30 am ET Sept. 20
Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen — Noon ET Sept. 20
Matchday 2
Hertha Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt — 2:30 pm ET Sept. 25
Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Arminia v Koln — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Mainz v Stuttgart — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Schalke v Werder Bremen — 12:30 pm ET Sept. 26
Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich — 9:30 am ET Sept. 27
Freiburg v Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sept. 27
Matchday 3
Union Berlin v Mainz — 2:30 pm ET Oct. 2
Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Koln v Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Werder Bremen v Arminia — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
RB Leipzig v Schalke — 12:30 pm ET Oct. 3
Wolfsburg v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET Oct. 4
Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin — Noon ET Oct. 4
Matchday 4
Mainz v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Augsburg v RB Leipzig — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Hertha Berlin v Stuttgart — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Freiburg v Werder Bremen — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Arminia v Bayern Munich — 12:30 pm ET Oct. 17
Borussia Monchengladbach v Wolfsburg — 2:30 pm ET Oct. 17
Koln v Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 am ET Oct. 18
Schalke v Union Berlin — Noon ET Oct. 18
Matchday 5
Stuttgart v Koln — 2:30 pm ET Oct. 23
RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24
Mainz v Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24
Union Berlin v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24 Borussia Dortmund v Schalke — 12:30 pm ET Oct. 24
Wolfsburg v Arminia — 10:30 am ET Oct. 25
Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim — 1 pm ET Oct. 25
Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg — 3:30 pm ET Oct. 26
Matchday 6
Schalke v Stuttgart — 3:30 pm ET Oct. 30
Augsburg v Mainz — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Arminia v Borussia Dortmund — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Koln v Bayern Munich — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Borussia Monchengladbach v RB Leipzig — 1:30 pm ET Oct. 31
Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen — — 9:30 am ET Nov. 1
Hertha Berlin v Wolfsburg — Noon ET Nov. 1
Hoffenheim v Union Berlin — 2:30 pm ET Nov. 2
Matchday 7
Werder Bremen v Koln — 2:30 pm ET Nov. 6
Augsburg v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
RB Leipzig v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
Union Berlin v Arminia — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
Mainz v Schalke — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7 Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich — 12:30 pm ET Nov. 7
Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim — 9:30 am ET Nov. 8
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach — Noon ET Nov. 8
Matchday 8
Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Arminia v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Borussia Monchengladbach v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Hoffenheim v Stuttgart — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Schalke v Wolfsburg — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig — 12:30 pm ET Nov. 21
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund — 2:30 pm ET Nov. 21
Freiburg v Mainz — 9:30 am ET Nov. 22
Koln v Union Berlin — Noon ET Nov. 22
Matchday 9 — Nov. 28
Mainz v Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen
Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin
Augsburg v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v Koln
RB Leipzig v Arminia
Borussia Monchengladbach v Schalke
Stuttgart v Bayern Munich
Union Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt
Matchday 10 — Dec. 5
Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin
Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim v Augsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
Werder Bremen v Stuttgart
Koln v Wolfsburg
Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen
Arminia v Mainz
Matchday 11 — Dec. 12
Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart
Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim
Freiburg v Arminia
Union Berlin v Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen
Mainz v Koln
Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Monchengladbach v Hertha Berlin
Augsburg v Schalke
Matchday 12 — Dec. 16
Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig
Stuttgart v Union Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg
Schalke v Freiburg
Arminia v Augsburg
Koln v Bayer Leverkusen
Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin v Mainz
Matchday 13 — Dec. 19
Borussia Monchengladbach v Hoffenheim
Schalke v Arminia
Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich
Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund
Mainz v Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg v Stuttgart
RB Leipzig v Koln
Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
Freiburg v Hertha Berlin
Winterpause — Dec. 21 – Jan. 1
Matchday 14 — Jan. 2
Arminia v Borussia Monchengladbach
Koln v Augsburg
Bayern Munich v Mainz
Hoffenheim v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg
Werder Bremen v Union Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen
Stuttgart v RB Leipzig
Hertha Berlin v Schalke
Matchday 15 — Jan. 9
Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Hoffenheim
Freiburg v Koln
Union Berlin v Wolfsburg
Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt
Arminia v Hertha Berlin
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
Augsburg v Stuttgart
Matchday 16 — Jan. 16
Werder Bremen v Augsburg
Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund v Mainz
Bayern Munich v Freiburg
Stuttgart v Borussia Monchengladbach
Koln v Hertha Berlin
Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke
Hoffenheim v Arminia
Matchday 17 — Jan. 20
Mainz v Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim
Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Koln
Arminia v Stuttgart
Augsburg v Bayern Munich
Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig v Union Berlin
Matchday 18 — Jan. 23
Hoffenheim v Koln
Hertha Berlin v Werder Bremen
Augsburg v Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg
Schalke v Bayern Munich
Freiburg v Stuttgart
Mainz v RB Leipzig
Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund
Arminia v Eintracht Frankfurt
Matchday 19 — Jan. 30
Stuttgart v Mainz
Union Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach
Koln v Arminia
Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim
RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen
Werder Bremen v Schalke
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin
Wolfsburg v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg
Matchday 20 — Feb. 6
Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt
Augsburg v Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich
Arminia v Werder Bremen
Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach v Koln
Schalke v RB Leipzig
Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart
Mainz v Union Berlin
Matchday 21 — Feb. 13
Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim
Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz
RB Leipzig v Augsburg
Werder Bremen v Freiburg
Stuttgart v Hertha Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt v Koln
Bayern Munich v Arminia
Union Berlin v Schalke
Wolfsburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
Matchday 22 — Feb. 20
Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen
Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich
Schalke v Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig
Koln v Stuttgart
Borussia Monchengladbach v Mainz
Freiburg v Union Berlin
Arminia v Wolfsburg
Matchday 23 — Feb. 27
Bayern Munich v Koln
Stuttgart v Schalke
Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz v Augsburg
Union Berlin v Hoffenheim
Borussia Dortmund v Arminia
Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg
RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach
Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin
Matchday 24 — March 6
Koln v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Mainz
Eintracht Frankfurt v Stuttgart
Arminia v Union Berlin
Freiburg v RB Leipzig
Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg
Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin v Augsburg
Matchday 25 — March 13
RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt
Wolfsburg v Schalke
Stuttgart v Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen v Arminia
Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin
Union Berlin v Koln
Augsburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
Mainz v Freiburg
Matchday 26 — March 20
Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg
Arminia v RB Leipzig
Freiburg v Augsburg
Koln v Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich v Stuttgart
Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin
Schalke v Borussia Monchengladbach
Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen
Hoffenheim v Mainz
Matchday 27 — April 3
Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke
Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
Stuttgart v Werder Bremen
Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin
Mainz v Arminia
Wolfsburg v Koln
RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich
Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg
Augsburg v Hoffenheim
Matchday 28 — April 10
Koln v Mainz
Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig
Arminia v Freiburg
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg
Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich v Union Berlin
Schalke v Augsburg
Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen
Matchday 29 — April 17
Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen v Koln
Augsburg v Arminia
RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim
Union Berlin v Stuttgart
Freiburg v Schalke
Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz v Hertha Berlin
Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen
Matchday 30 — April 21
Werder Bremen v Mainz
Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin
Arminia v Schalke
Hoffenheim v Borussia Monchengladbach
Stuttgart v Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin v Freiburg
Koln v RB Leipzig
Matchday 31 — April 24
Freiburg v Hoffenheim
Borussia Monchengladbach v Arminia
Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt
Schalke v Hertha Berlin
Union Berlin v Werder Bremen
Mainz v Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig v Stuttgart
Augsburg v Koln
Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 32 — May 8
Stuttgart v Augsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz
Hertha Berlin v Arminia
Koln v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig
Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach
Wolfsburg v Union Berlin
Hoffenhem v Schalke
Matchday 33 — May 15
Arminia v Hoffenheim
Hertha Berlin v Koln
Augsburg v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Eintracht Frankfurt
RB Leipzig v Wolfsburg
Borussia Monchengladbach v Stuttgart
Mainz v Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen v Union Berlin
Freiburg v Bayern Munich
Matchday 34 — May 22
Stuttgart v Arminia
Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg
Union Berlin v RB Leipzig
Wolfsburg v Mainz
Koln v Schalke
Bayern Munich v Augsburg
Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin
Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen
Six of those clubs (league path) will be in action on Tuesday, with three set to advance to the playoff round — the final stage — of UCL qualifying. Then, on Wednesday, the other 10 (champions path) will be in action with the final five spots up for grabs.
In the playoff round, Russian side Krasnodar awaits the three clubs that entered the competition based on their finishing place in their respective leagues. Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiacos and Slavia Prague will welcome the five domestic champions to advance on Wednesday.
Chelsea – Liverpool: This is always one of the biggest games of the Premier League season and on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET, online via Peacock) at Stamford Bridge we can expect all-out attack between these two stacked heavyweights.
Frank Lampard and Chelsea have spent close to $300 million on new players this summer and may spend even more as they look to make the leap from a top four team to title contenders. As for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, the reigning champions had a scare in their opening day win against Leeds but will know they will have plenty of chances to score against Chelsea.
Chelsea could be without USMNT star Christian Pulisic as Lampard revealed he suffered a minor injury setback from his hamstring issue. This game could just come too early for new signings Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva to make their debuts as they work their way towards full fitness. Timo Werner suffered a small injury on his debut but should be fit to play.
Liverpool could have Kostas Tsimikas available as he’s back in training following a period of self-isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be missing once again after he picked up a knee injury, while Xherdan Shaqiri is battling back from yet another injury.
What they’re saying
Timo Werner believes Chelsea have similar quality to Liverpool: “We will improve game by game but now we have to play on Sunday and we try to win the game. We are playing against a strong team and they have such good players, not only Virgil van Dijk, the whole defending part of Liverpool are very good. They conceded the least goals in the league and it is a great team in every position. But we also have great players and we have the quality to beat them. It will be an interesting game.”
Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah’s hat trick on the opening day against Leeds: “Of all the good performances Mo had for us obviously, this was for sure one of the better ones. So he should be proud of that because it’s very special to have these kind of numbers. ‘Long may it continue,’ I like to think in these moments, and this time I say it as well.”
Chelsea (+215) are the underdogs but Liverpool’s odds are longer (+115) than many would expect. Chelsea have done well against Liverpool in recent seasons and seem to match up with them well, and the draw (+270) would be the smart bet in this one. Both teams would take that early in the season and move on.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
Prediction
I’m going for a goalfest here and I think both teams will have plenty of chances and it’s all about who is more clinical. Liverpool will try to shore things up at the back but I think Chelsea know how to get behind them and Werner, if he’s fit, will cause problems. I’m going for 3-3. This will be a classic.
How to watch Chelsea – Liverpool stream and start time