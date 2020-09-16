More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Sergino Dest to Barcelona
Transfer news: USMNT’s Sergino Dest to Barcelona

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2020, 8:29 AM EDT
Sergino Dest to Barcelona reports will be getting USMNT fans all hot and sweaty.

USMNT right back Dest, 19, is reportedly a target for the Spanish giants as they look at options to replace Nelson Semedo. Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Dest is the preferred choice over Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin to replace Semedo.

Per the report, Barcelona want to loan the versatile Ajax full back as the Dutch giants value him at $30 million. It is believed that loaning Dest will then give the new Barca board (which will arrive in March 2021) the chance to then evaluate the squad next summer and see how new manager Ronald Koeman has fared. Why would Ajax loan out on of their star defenders, though?

The report goes on to state that the fact that Dest, an Ajax academy product, can play both on the right and left comfortably makes him a very attractive proposition.

New Barcelona boss Koeman rates the attacking full back highly and tried to call him up to the Dutch national team last year. After thinking about his decision long and hard, Dest turned down the chance to play for the country of his birth and instead decided to keep playing for the USMNT after representing the Stars and Stripes throughout youth international level.

Is this a good move for Dest? Of course it is. Sergino Dest to Barcelona makes so much sense for everyone.

Koeman is ready to bring in plenty of Dutch players to keep that connection between the Netherlands national team and Barcelona going, with Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum also reported to be summer targets for the Catalan club. It seems like Dest would get plenty of minutes at Barcelona as Koeman shakes up the squad and this would be more amazing news for the USMNT who now have players scattered around Europe.

With Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, Gio Reyna at Borussia Dortmund and Tyler Adams at RB Leipzig, plus seeing Weston McKennie move to Juventus and now Dest being chased by Barcelona, there’s a real sense that respect levels for USMNT players in Europe are rising.

Mourinho on Gareth Bale to Tottenham; Dele Alli’s future

Mourinho on Gareth Bale
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2020, 7:56 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho on Gareth Bale was intriguing. He wasn’t too revealing, but what he did say was intriguing.

Bale, 31, has been linked with a loan move to his former club Tottenham from Real Madrid, as his agent says that is where the Welsh superstar would like to end up.

Speaking to the media for the first time since these reports surfaced, Mourinho was coy but did reveal that he pushed hard for Real Madrid to sign him before he he was fired and Bale signed for Real soon after.

“I’m not going to comment on Gareth Bale – a Real Madrid player,” Mourinho said. “I don’t comment on players from other clubs. It’s not my job to have contact with agents, I don’t want to comment on that, especially on players at other clubs… I tried to sign him for Real Madrid which was not possible during my time there. But the president followed my instinct and followed my knowledge and the season I left he brought Gareth to the club.”

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Bale, but it appears that Tottenham are the frontrunners and Dele Alli could go the other way as part of the deal.

Asked about subbing off Dele Alli at half time of Tottenham’s 1-0 home defeat to Everton on Sunday, and if the England international had a negative reaction, Mourinho had the following to say.

“The change was not the first time I’ve done that. In some cases right, in others it was proven wrong. In this case it didn’t work and the team wasn’t better in the second half. That’s my job to make decisions. There is no story,” Mourinho said.

So, no truth to those reports that Dele Alli was fuming, then.

Dele Alli heading to Real Madrid on loan for a season would be very interesting. In some ways his fluid style of attacking play, clever flicks and tricks and vision would suit La Liga and playing for Zinedine Zidane very well.

UEFA Europa League second qualifying round preview

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT
UEFA Europa League qualifying preview: The second round of Europa League qualifying kicks off this week with the bulk of games set to be played on Thursday, including early-round qualifiers for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A giant AC Milan.

Jose Mourinho’s men have the unenviable task of making the long trip to Bulgaria to take on Lokomotiv Plovdiv. As for Milan, travel will be far more convenient as they make their way to Ireland for a showdown with Shamrock Rovers.

This week’s winners will advance to the third qualifying round, scheduled to be played next week, for their next-to-last stop en route to the group stage.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Notable Europa League qualifiers

Wednesday

Hammarby v Lech Poznan

Thursday

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham Hotspur
Shamrock Rovers v AC Milan
Kekesi v Wolfsburg
Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers
Hibernians v Fehervar
Coleraine v Motherwell
Viking v Aberdeen
Servette v Reims
Budapest Honved v Malmo
Teuta Durres v Granada
IFK Gothenburg v Copenhagen
Lokomotiv Tbilisi v Dinamo Moscow
FK Neftchi v Galatasaray

League Cup second round results; third round draw

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
The second round of the 2020-21 League Cup kicked off on Tuesday, with the third-round draw held after the first set of results.

Premier League sides not competing in European competitions entered the competition in the second round, with the seven others set to join when the third round is played next week.

Tuesday’s game of the day featured one current and one recently departed PL side — Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, respectively — in a scoreless draw for 90 minutes. The ensuing penalty shootout required 12 rounds of spot kicks to decide a winner. Both goalkeepers failed to convert in the 11th round, but Asmir Begovic atoned for his mistake with the winning save in the 12th.

With nine second-round matchups still to be played on Wednesday, the draw for the third round went as follows…

Full League Cup third round draw

Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City/Northampton Town v Aston Villa
Morecambe v Newcastle United
Luton Town v Manchester United
Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Ipswich Town/Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth
West Ham United v Leeds United/Hull City
Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield United
Chelsea v Barnsley
Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom/Harrogate Town v Southampton/Brentford
Newport County v Watford
Fleetwood Town v Everton/Salford City
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur

Tuesday’s League Cup second round results

Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
West Ham United 3-0 Charlton
Burton Albion 1-3 Aston Villa
Bournemouth* 0-0 Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough 0-2 Barnsley
Reading 0-1 Luton Town
Millwall 3-0 Cheltenham Town
Gillingham* 1-1 Coventry
Derby County 1-2 Preston North End
Bradford City 0-5 Lincoln City
Fleetwood Town 2-1 Port Vale
Oxford United 1-1 *Watford
Newport County 1-0 Cambridge United
Rochdale 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Morecambe 1-0 Oldham
Leyton Orient 3-2 Plymouth Argyle

Wednesday’s League Cup second round fixtures

West Brom v Harrogate Town
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Leeds United v Hull City
Southampton v Brentford
Everton v Salford City
Burnley v Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth
Bristol City v Northampton Town

Bundesliga clubs given green light for fans to return

Bundesliga fans
Photo by Heinz Buese/Pool via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) More Bundesliga clubs will be able to start the season in front of fans this weekend after a deal was struck at a meeting of German politicians.

Borussia Dortmund said it would now plan to have 10,000 season-ticket holders in the stadium for its first league game of the season Saturday against Borussia Monchengladbach. Cologne said it’s aiming for 9,200 fans against Hoffenheim the same day.

There was no immediate announcement from champion Bayern Munich about the opening game of the new Bundesliga season Friday against Schalke. Bayern has been trialing plans to welcome back spectators at reduced capacity with social distancing, though the city of Munich has a comparatively high rate of new coronavirus cases.

A conference of politicians from state governments agreed that stadiums can operate at up to 20 percent of normal capacity for a six-week trial period, the dpa news agency reported, citing unidentified participants. Similar rules will reportedly be in effect for other team sports.

The German federal system puts wide-ranging powers over health regulations in the hands of local officials. In soccer, that created a confusing patchwork of regulations. Some Bundesliga teams including Leipzig and Werder Bremen were already allowed thousands of fans and others none.

The coronavirus pandemic and the loss of ticket income has shaken German sports’ finances. Soccer clubs have held onto TV income, though several have cut costs and asked players to take temporary wage cuts earlier this year. Other sports such as ice hockey and basketball have been hit even harder because rely more heavily on game-day revenue.