Europa League results: AC Milan and Rangers were victorious in the second round of UEFA Europa League qualifying on Thursday, advancing to within two more wins of the group stage.

Shamrock Rovers 0-2 AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored early and Hakan Calhanoglu added a second-half insurance goal to secure Milan’s passage into the third qualifying round.

Up next for Milan is a home clash with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt with a place in the playoff round, the final level of qualification to reach the group stage, on the line.

Lincoln Red Imps 0-5 Rangers

James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Alfredo Morelos (twice) and Jermain Defoe bagged goals for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Gibraltarian side Lincoln Red Imps.

🐃 @morelos2106 with his 20th European goal for #RangersFC The @FCFSeleccionCol striker is our 2nd all-time European goalscorer 👏 pic.twitter.com/dkEaTxS13O — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 17, 2020

Rangers will now be away to Dutch side Willem II in the third qualifying round.

Notable Europa League results

Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (RECAP)

Kekesi 0-4 Wolfsburg

Hibernians 0-1 Fehervar

Coleraine 2-2 *Motherwell

Viking 0-2 Aberdeen

Servette 0-1 Reims

Budapest Honved 0-2 Malmo

Teuta Durres 0-4 Granada

FK Neftchi 1-3 Galatasaray

