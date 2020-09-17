Each week Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards will tell us what they learned from the Premier League action, rank their top five PL players based on current form, preview the upcoming weekend and handle any other news from around the soccer world.
Expect opinions, analysis and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way.
Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.
With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/ training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.
Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: David Luiz (back) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Ahmed El Mohamady (thigh)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUERSTIONABLE: Ben White (ankle) | OUT: Jose Iquierdo (knee), Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle)
Burnley injuries
OUT: Jack Cork (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (hamstring), Timo Werner (thigh), Hakim Ziyech (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (thigh), Ben Chilwell (ankle), Thiago Silva (undisclosed) | OUT: Mateo Kovacic (suspension)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: James Tomkins (thigh), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Christian Benteke (ankle), Gary Cahill (thigh), Jairo Riedewald (undisclosed)
Following the completion of the second round of the League Cup on Thursday, the draw for the fourth round was held prior to the third round, which is set to be played next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The potential gem of the round depends upon Chelsea beating EFL Championship side Barnsley, and Tottenham Hotspur getting past EFL League Two Leyton Orient. Liverpool v Arsenal is another tasty possibility.
The draws for the third and fourth rounds of the 2020-21 League Cup are as follows…
League Cup third round draw
Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City v Aston Villa
Morecambe v Newcastle United
Luton Town v Manchester United
Preston North End v Brighton Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday Manchester City v Bournemouth West Ham United v Hull City
Millwall v Burnley Chelsea v Barnsley
Stoke City v Gillingham Leicester City v Arsenal West Brom v Brentford
Newport County v Watford
Fleetwood Town v Everton
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur
League Cup fourth round draw
Lincoln City/Liverpool v Leicester City/Arsenal
Millwall/Burnley v Manchester City/Bournemouth West Brom/Brentford v Fulham/Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood Town/Everton v West Ham United/Hull City
Bristol City/Aston Villa v Stoke City/Gillingham
Leyton Orient/Tottenham v Chelsea/Barnsley
Newport County/Watford v Morecambe/Newcastle United
Preston North End/Brighton v Luton Town/Manchester United
Will Lionel Messi be with Barcelona for the first Clasico of the 2020-21 La Liga season?
We’ll know that soon, but Monday’s schedule released tells us that the first match-up between Barcelona and Real Madrid will come just before Halloween, Oct. 25, at the Camp Nou in Catalonia. The sides head to Madrid on April 11.
The first Madrid Derby comes Dec. 13 at the Bernabeu, and Real repays Atleti’s visit when it heads to the Wanda Metropolitano on March 7.
The season kicks off with a Valencia derby between Valencia and Levante on Sept. 13 and runs through Matchday 38 on May 23, a final day highlighted by Villarreal’s visit to Real Madrid.
The dreadful calendar year of 2020 closes up shop with the Basque Derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, the two rivals also set to meet in the Copa del Rey sometime near that Dec. 30 league date. The second meeting will come April 4.
Here is the full La Liga schedule.
Matchday 1
Alaves 0-1 Real Betis
Eibar 0-0 Celta Vigo
Cadiz 0-2 Osasuna
Granada 2-0 Athletic Bilbao
Valencia 4-2 Levante
Real Valladolid 1-1 Real Sociedad
Villarreal 1-1 Huesca
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla — postponed due to European participation Barcelona v Elche — postponed due to European participation Real Madrid v Getafe — postponed due to European participation
Matchday 2
Villarreal v Eibar — 10 am ET Saturday
Getafe v Osasuna — 12:30 pm ET Saturday
Celta Vigo v Valencia — 3pm ET Saturday
Huesca v Cadiz — 10 am ET Sunday
Granada v Alaves — 12:30 pm ET Sunday
Real Betis v Real Valladolid — 12:30 pm ET Sunday
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid — 3 pm ET Sunday
Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona — postponed due to Joan Gamper Trophy
Levante v Atletico Madrid — postponed due to Champions League run
Sevilla v Elche — postponed due to Europa League run
Matchday 3 – Sept. 27
Alaves v Getafe
Atletico Madrid v Granada
Barcelona v Villarreal
Real Betis v Real Madrid
Eibar v Athletic Bilbao
Cadiz v Sevilla
Osasuna v Levante
Valencia v Huesca
Real Valladolid v Celtia VIgo
Elche v Real Sociedad
Matchday 4 – Sept. 30
Athletic Bilbao v Cadiz
Celta Vigo v Barcelona
Eibar v Elche
Getafe v Real Betis
Granada v Osasuna
Huesca v Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid v Real Valladolid
Real Sociedad v Valencia
Sevilla v Levante
Villarreal v Alaves
Matchday 5 – Oct. 4
Alaves v Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid v Villarreal
Barcelona v Sevilla
Cadiz v Granada
Levante v Real Madrid
Osasuna v Celtia Vigo
Real Sociedad v Getafe
Valencia v Real Betis
Real Valladolid v Eibar
Elche v Huesca
Matchday 6 – Oct. 18
Alaves v Elche
Athletic Bilbao v Levante
Real Betis v Real Sociedad
Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid
Eibar v Osasuna
Getafe v Barcelona
Granada v Sevilla
Huesca v Real Valladolid
Real Madrid v Cadiz
Villarreal v Valencia
Matchday 7 – Oct. 25
Athletic Madrid v Real Betis
Barcelona v Real Madrid
Getafe v Granada
Cadiz v Villarreal
Levante v Celta Vigo
Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad v Huesca
Sevilla v Eibar
Real Valladolid v Alaves
Elche v Valencia
Matchday 8 – Nov. 1
Alaves v Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla
Real Betis v Elche
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad
Eibar v Cadiz
Granada v Levante
Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid v Huesca
Valencia v Getafe
Villarreal v Real Valladolid
Matchday 9 – Nov. 8
Atletico Madrid v Cadiz
Barcelona v Real Betis
Getafe v Villarreal
Huesca v Eibar
Levante v Alaves
Real Sociead v Granada
Sevilla v Osasuna
Valencia v Real Madrid
Real Valladolid v. Athletic Bilbao
Elche v Celta Vigo
Matchday 10 – Nov. 22
Alaves v Valencia
Athletic Bilbao v Real Betis
Atletico Madrid v Barcelona
Eibar v Getafe
Cadiz v Real Sociedad
Granada v Real Valladolid
Levante v Elche
Osasuna v Huesca
Sevilla v Celta Vigo
Villarreal v Real Madrid
Matchday 11 – Nov. 29
Barcelona v Osasuna
Real Betis v Eibar
Celta Vigo v Granada
Getafe v Athletic Bilbao
Huesca v Sevilla
Real Madrid v Alaves
Real Sociedad v Villarreal
Valencia v Atletico Madrid
Real Valladolid v Levante
Elche v Cadiz
Matchday 12 – Dec. 6
Alaves v Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid
Eibar v Valencia
Cadiz v Barcelona
Granada v Huesca
Levante v Getafe
Osasuna v Real Betis
Sevilla v Real Madrid
Villarreal v Elche
Matchday 13 – Dec. 13
Barcelona v Levante
Real Betis v Villarreal
Celta Vigo v Cadiz
Getafe v Sevilla
Huesca v Alaves
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad v Eibar
Valencia v Athletic Bilbao
Real Valladolid v Osasuna
Elche v Granada
Matchday 14 – Dec. 20
Athletic Bilbao v Huesca
Atletico Madrid v Elche
Barcelona v Valencia
Celta Vigo v Alaves
Eibar v Real Madrid
Cadiz v Getafe
Granada v Real Betis
Levante v Real Sociedad
Osasuna v Villarreal
Sevilla v Real Valladolid
Matchday 15 – Dec. 23
Alaves v Eibar
Real Betis v Cadiz
Getafe v Celta Vigo
Huesca v Levante
Real Madrid v Granada
Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid
Valencia v Sevilla
Real Valladolid v Barcelona
Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao
Elche v Osasuna
Matchday 16 – Dec. 30
Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad
Atletico Madrid v Getafe
Barcelona v Eibar
Celta Vigo v Huesca
Cadiz v Real Valladolid
Granada v Valencia
Levante v Real Betis
Osasuna v Alaves
Sevilla v Villarreal
Elche v Real Madrid
Matchday 17 – Jan. 3
Alaves v Atletico Madrid
Athletic Bilbao v Elche
Real Betis v Sevilla
Eibar v Granada
Getafe v Real Valladolid
Huesca v Barcelona
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
Real Sociedad v Osasuna
Valencia v Cadiz
Villarreal v Levante
Matchday 18 – Jan. 10
Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo v Villarreal
Cadiz v Alaves
Granada v Barcelona
Huesca v Real Betis
Levante v Eibar
Osasuna v Real Madrid
Sevilla v Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid v Valencia
Elche v Getafe
Matchday 19 – Jan. 20
Alaves v Sevilla
Barcelona v Real Sociedad
Real Betis v Celta Vigo
Eibar v Atletico Madrid
Getafe v Huesca
Cadiz v Levante
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
Valencia v Osasuna
Real Valladolid v Elche
Villarreal v Granada
Matchday 20 – Jan. 24
Alaves v Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao v Getafe
Atletico Madrid v Valencia
Celta Vigo v Eibar
Huesca v Villarreal
Levante v Real Valladolid
Osasuna v Granada
Real Sociedad v Real Betis
Sevilla v Cadiz
Elche v Barcelonan
Matchday 21 – Jan. 31
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao
Real Betis v Osasuna
Eibar v Sevilla
Getafe v Alaves
Cadiz v Atletico Madrid
Granada v Celta Vigo
Real Madrid v Levante
Valencia v Elche
Real Valladolid v Real Sociead
Matchday 22 – Feb. 7
Alaves v Real Valladolid
Athletic Bilbao v Valencia
Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo
Real Betis v Barcelona
Huesca v Real Madrid
Levante v Granada
Osasuna v Eibar
Real Sociedad v Cadiz
Sevilla v Getafe
Elche v Villarreal
Matchday 23 – Feb. 14
Barcelona v Alaves
Celta Vigo v Elche
Eibar v Real Valladolid
Getafe v Real Sociead
Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao
Granada v Atletico Madrid
Levante v Osasuna
Real Madrid v Valencia
Sevilla v Huesca
Villarreal v Real Betis
Matchday 24 – Feb. 21
Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal
Atletico Madrid v Levante
Barcelona v Cadiz
Real Betis v Getafe
Huesca v Granada
Osasuna v Sevilla
Real Sociedad v Alaves
Valencia v Celta Vigo
Real Valladolid v Real Madrid
Elche v Eibar
Matchday 25 – Feb. 28
Alaves v Osasuna
Celta Vigo v Real Valladolid
Eibar v Huesca
Getafe v Valencia
Cadiz v Real Betis
Granada v Elche
Levante v Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
Sevilla v Barcelona
Villarreal v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 26 – March 7
Athletic Bilbao v Granada
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
Real Betis v Alaves
Cadiz v Eibar
Huesca v Celta Vigo
Osasuna v Barcelonan
Real Sociedad v Levante
Valencia v Villarreal
Real Valladolid v Getafe
Elche v Sevilla
Matchday 27 – March 14
Alaves v Cadiz
Barcelona v Huesca
Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao
Eibar v Villarreal
Getafe v Atletico Madrid
Granada v Real Sociead
Levante v Valencia
Osasuna v Real Valladolid
Real Madrid v Elche Sevilla v Real Betis
Matchday 28 – March 21
Athletic Bilbao v Eibar
Atletico Madrid v Alaves
Real Betis v Levante
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
Getafe v Elche
Huesca v Osasuna
Real Sociedad v Barcelona
Valencia v Granada
Real Valladolid v Sevilla
Villarreal v Cadiz
Matchday 29 – April 4
Alaves v Celta Vigo
Barcelona v Real Valladolid
Cadiz v Valencia
Granada v Villarreal
Levante v Huesca
Osasuna v Getafe
Real Madrid v Eibar
Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid
Elche v Real Betis
Matchday 30 – April 11
Athletic Bilbao v Alaves
Real Betis v Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo v Sevilla
Eibar v Levante
Getafe v Cadiz
Huesca v Elche
Real Madrid v Barcelona
Valencia v Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid v Granada
Villarreal v Osasuna
Matchday 31 – April 21
Alaves v Villarreal
Atletico Madrid v Huesca
Barcelona v Getafe
Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao
Cadiz v Real Madrid
Granada v Eibar
Levante v Sevilla
Osasuna v Valencia
Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo
Elche v Real Valladolid
Matchday 32 – April 25
Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo v Osasuna
Eibar v Real Sociedad
Huesca v Getafe
Real Madrid v Real Betis
Sevilla v Granada
Valencia v Alaves
Real Valladolid v Cadiz
Villarreal v Barcelona
Elche v Levante
Matchday 33 – April 28
Alaves v Huesca
Athletic Bilbao v Real Valladolid
Atletico Madrid v Eibar
Barcelona v Granada
Real Betis v Valencia
Getafe v Real Madrid
Cadiz v Celta Vigo
Levante v Villarreal
Osasuna v Elche
Real Sociedad v Sevilla
Matchday 34 – May 2
Celtia Vigo v Levante
Eibar v Alavees
Granada v Cadiz
Huesca v Real Sociedad
Real Madrid v Osasuna
Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao
Valencia v Barcelona
Real Valladolid v Real Betis
Villarreal v Getafe
Elche v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 35 – May 9
Alaves v Levante
Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
Real Betis v Granada
Getafe v Eibar
Cadiz v Huesca
Real Madrid v Sevilla
Real Sociedad v Elche
Valencia v Real Valladolid
Villarreal v Celta Vigo
Matchday 36 – May 12
Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad
Celta Vigo v Getafe
Eibar v Real Betis
Granada v Real Madrid
Huesca v Athletic Bilbao
Levante v Barcelona
Osasuna v Cadiz
Sevilla v Valencia
Real Valladolid v Villarreal
Elche v Alaves
Matchday 37 – May 16
Alaves v Granada
Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid v Osasuna
Barcelona v Celta Vigo
Real Betis v Huesca
Getafe v Levante
Cadiz v Elche
Real Sociedad v Real Valladolid
Valencia v Eibar
Villarreal v Sevilla
Matchday 38 – May 23
Celta Vigo v Real Betis
Eibar v Barcelona
Granada v Getafe
Huesca v Valencia
Levante v Cadiz
Osasuna v Real Sociedad
Real Madrid v Villarreal
Sevilla v Alaves
Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid
Elche v Athletic Bilbao