Reports: Bayern meeting with Ajax over USMNT back Dest

USMNT right back Sergino Dest is ready to leave Ajax and his destination list is down to a pair of UEFA Champions League mainstays.
The Ajax man, 19, was named Ajax Young Talent of the Year last season and a member of the 2020 Golden Boy shortlist.
Dest is wanted by Ronald Koeman at Barcelona and Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich and it seems Thiago Alcantara’s sale to Liverpool will give Bayern the money to put it in the catbird seat.
Reports are Europe claimed Thursday that Dest had agreed terms on a five-year deal with Bayern but that his representatives had also been in talks with Barcelona.
But it has been widely reported that Koeman’s Barca has to sell before it can buy, and multiple journalists including Fabrizio Romano say Bayern will try to strike first. Reports have Bayern and Ajax about $12 million apart on price tag for the teenager.
Bayern could be CONCACAF-heavy at fullback for a decade if the club can get the best out of Dest in addition to the rising star that is Canadian left back Alphonso Davies.
Dest has two goals and six assists in 35 senior appearances for the club after coming through its vaunted academy. He’s also been linked with moves to Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur.
Capped thrice by the United States after the Yanks won a recruitment battle with the Netherlands, Dest went 90 minutes in eight of Ajax’s last 10 Eredivisie matches and came off the bench in their opener reportedly due to transfer issues.
More about Dest deal. Bayern know how ‘timing is key’ to sign him because Barcelona can’t make any official bid now. That’s why today Bayern directors were in Amsterdam to meet Ajax [as per @MikeVerweij]. Bayern are leading the race, Barça is in talks with agents but waiting. 🔴
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020