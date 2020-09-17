More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Thiago to Liverpool
Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Thiago to Liverpool agreement, says Bayern chairman

By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool is happening, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tells German newspaper Bild.

The midfielder has been linked with Anfield since July. Those reports were deemed “unfounded” two months ago, but stuck around and now look to give Liverpool a reigning Champions League winner in the heart of its team.

[ MORE: Bale to Tottenham “close” ]

The Liverpool Echo says Thiago will undergo a medical today and the BBC puts the transfer fee at $27 million with the potential to rise to $36 million with incentives.

The move gives Liverpool a new top midfielder in terms of possession and long passing, a cerebral player perhaps most similar to Georginio Wijnaldum amongst the Reds’ current crop.

It could give more free reign to Wijnaldum to attack, as the Dutch player does on national team duty and did with Newcastle United before transferring to Anfield.

Like Wijnaldum, Thiago has offense in his locker when the system requests it. He scored nine goals and added nine assists in the 2016-17 season, both career highs. ironically under now-Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Thiago could also form a vicious double pivot next to Fabinho or Jordan Henderson, a player willing to get stuck into a tackle but also a supreme reader of the game.

Compared to the three mentioned midfielders, Thiago had the best 2019-20 season in league play in terms of overall performance, interceptions, numbers of passes, dribbles completed, and long balls completed per match.

WhoScored.com
WhoScored.com

Manchester United – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, team news

Manchester United - Crystal Palace
Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
Manchester United – Crystal Palace: Manchester United finally begins its Premier League season with a visit from Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET on Peacock).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

The two sides met at Selhurst Park in July. Marcus Rashford had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over the Eagles, a bit of vengeance after Patrick van Aanholt keyed a Palace upset of the Red Devils at Old Trafford in August 2019.

STREAM MANCHESTER UNITED-CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Crystal Palace this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester United – Crystal Palace (INJURY REPORT)

Paul Pogba is a doubt for United as he continues to get back in shape after COVID-19 quarantine, though Solskjaer noted the Frenchman gets himself ready quickly. Mason Greenwood is questionable, while Axel Tuanzebe is out. Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Eric Bailly are all facing fitness tests, with The Manchester Evening News expecting Wan-Bissaka to face his former team.

Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke, and Connor Wickham are all back training for Palace, and Jairo Riedewald should be returning soon. All are fitness concerns.

What they’re saying

Donny van de Beek on joining Man Utd“Everyone has helped me a lot and wanted to make me feel at home and this is really good for me and it has given me the confidence to play. … It’s a family club, I feel this already from the first seconds I have been here. Old Trafford is an amazing stadium. The nicest thing will be when the fans are there too and I cannot wait to play for the first time in front of them. I hope to see them soon in the stadium because for our team they will give us a lot of power when we can have them with us.”

Palace’s Roy Hodgson on perceived wantaway Wilfried Zaha: “Nothing’s changed at all since the last 230 times I’ve spoken on the subject, I don’t think. He’s fit, he’s well, he’s playing extremely well, he’s looking forward to Saturday and we’re looking forward to using him. I’m pretty sure when something major happens on the Wilf Zaha front, the mass media will be the first to know.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Palace is the biggest underdog of the weekend at +850, with hosts United at -325. Even a draw at +440 would be a big surprise.

Prediction

Palace will be playing its third match in a week and that could have them a bit sharper than their opening day hosts or lagging a bit. Given United’s superiority in attack and the impossibility that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will sleep on a team that upset them in the same building a year ago, we’re going 3-1 to the Red Devils. Wilf Zaha scores against his former team, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets an assist versus his.

How to watch Manchester United – Crystal Palace stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock

LIVE, Europa League second qualifying round — Spurs in action

Lokomotiv Plovdiv - Tottenham
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur begins its Europa League run and needs a win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Bulgaria during second qualifying round action on Thursday.

The Noon ET match is one of a feast of UEL that began early Thursday and will run deep into the afternoon with two matches kicking off after 3pm ET.

[ MORE: Bayern, Ajax meet over USMNT’s Dest ]

USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers is on the bench for Jose Mourinho, who names a strong Starting XI in the hopes of moving on to face the winner of Botosani (Romania) or Shkendija (Macedonia) in one week.

This week’s winners will advance to the third qualifying round for their next-to-last stop en route to the group stage.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Europa League qualifiers

How to watch Lokomotiv Plovdiv – Tottenham stream, start time

Kickoff time: Noon ET
Online: Bleacher Report Live

The 2 Robbies: Chelsea, Bale, Aubameyang, and expectations in Manchester

Premier League podcast
Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe on what to make of Chelsea’s start of the Premier League season after their 3-1 win at Brighton (0:35).

Also: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract extension with Arsenal (19:40), the Gareth Bale to Tottenham rumors (22:50) and what to expect from the opening matches of the season from Manchester United (27:25) and Manchester City (34:20).

[ MORE: Season previews for all 20 Premier League teams ]

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter: @The2RobbiesNBC.

The 2 Robbies archive 

Reports: Bayern meeting with Ajax over USMNT back Dest

Sergino Dest to Bayern Munich
Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
USMNT right back Sergino Dest is ready to leave Ajax and his destination list is down to a pair of UEFA Champions League mainstays.

The Ajax man, 19, was named Ajax Young Talent of the Year last season and a member of the 2020 Golden Boy shortlist.

Dest is wanted by Ronald Koeman at Barcelona and Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich and it seems Thiago Alcantara’s sale to Liverpool will give Bayern the money to put it in the catbird seat.

Reports are Europe claimed Thursday that Dest had agreed terms on a five-year deal with Bayern but that his representatives had also been in talks with Barcelona.

[ MORE: Bundesliga season preview ]

But it has been widely reported that Koeman’s Barca has to sell before it can buy, and multiple journalists including Fabrizio Romano say Bayern will try to strike first. Reports have Bayern and Ajax about $12 million apart on price tag for the teenager.

Bayern could be CONCACAF-heavy at fullback for a decade if the club can get the best out of Dest in addition to the rising star that is Canadian left back Alphonso Davies.

Dest has two goals and six assists in 35 senior appearances for the club after coming through its vaunted academy. He’s also been linked with moves to Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur.

Capped thrice by the United States after the Yanks won a recruitment battle with the Netherlands, Dest went 90 minutes in eight of Ajax’s last 10 Eredivisie matches and came off the bench in their opener reportedly due to transfer issues.