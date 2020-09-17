Thiago to Liverpool agreement, says Bayern chairman

Manchester United – Crystal Palace: Manchester United finally begins its Premier League season with a visit from Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET on Peacock).

The two sides met at Selhurst Park in July. Marcus Rashford had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over the Eagles, a bit of vengeance after Patrick van Aanholt keyed a Palace upset of the Red Devils at Old Trafford in August 2019.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Crystal Palace this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester United – Crystal Palace (INJURY REPORT)

Paul Pogba is a doubt for United as he continues to get back in shape after COVID-19 quarantine, though Solskjaer noted the Frenchman gets himself ready quickly. Mason Greenwood is questionable, while Axel Tuanzebe is out. Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Eric Bailly are all facing fitness tests, with The Manchester Evening News expecting Wan-Bissaka to face his former team.

Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke, and Connor Wickham are all back training for Palace, and Jairo Riedewald should be returning soon. All are fitness concerns.

What they’re saying

Donny van de Beek on joining Man Utd: “Everyone has helped me a lot and wanted to make me feel at home and this is really good for me and it has given me the confidence to play. … It’s a family club, I feel this already from the first seconds I have been here. Old Trafford is an amazing stadium. The nicest thing will be when the fans are there too and I cannot wait to play for the first time in front of them. I hope to see them soon in the stadium because for our team they will give us a lot of power when we can have them with us.”

Palace’s Roy Hodgson on perceived wantaway Wilfried Zaha: “Nothing’s changed at all since the last 230 times I’ve spoken on the subject, I don’t think. He’s fit, he’s well, he’s playing extremely well, he’s looking forward to Saturday and we’re looking forward to using him. I’m pretty sure when something major happens on the Wilf Zaha front, the mass media will be the first to know.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Palace is the biggest underdog of the weekend at +850, with hosts United at -325. Even a draw at +440 would be a big surprise.

Prediction

Palace will be playing its third match in a week and that could have them a bit sharper than their opening day hosts or lagging a bit. Given United’s superiority in attack and the impossibility that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will sleep on a team that upset them in the same building a year ago, we’re going 3-1 to the Red Devils. Wilf Zaha scores against his former team, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets an assist versus his.

How to watch Manchester United – Crystal Palace stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock

