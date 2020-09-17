Thiago to Liverpool agreement, says Bayern chairman

Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool is happening, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tells German newspaper Bild.
The midfielder has been linked with Anfield since July. Those reports were deemed “unfounded” two months ago, but stuck around and now look to give Liverpool a reigning Champions League winner in the heart of its team.
The Liverpool Echo says Thiago will undergo a medical today and the BBC puts the transfer fee at $27 million with the potential to rise to $36 million with incentives.
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge macht bei @BILD LIVE eine klare Ansage an Uli Hoeneß und Hasan Salihamidzic in Sachen Alaba: Alle sollten jetzt mal ruhig sein, so lange verhandelt wird. Und: Bayern hat sich mit Liverpool geeinigt, Thiago geht!
— Heiko Niedderer (@itstheicebird) September 17, 2020
The move gives Liverpool a new top midfielder in terms of possession and long passing, a cerebral player perhaps most similar to Georginio Wijnaldum amongst the Reds’ current crop.
It could give more free reign to Wijnaldum to attack, as the Dutch player does on national team duty and did with Newcastle United before transferring to Anfield.
Like Wijnaldum, Thiago has offense in his locker when the system requests it. He scored nine goals and added nine assists in the 2016-17 season, both career highs. ironically under now-Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Thiago could also form a vicious double pivot next to Fabinho or Jordan Henderson, a player willing to get stuck into a tackle but also a supreme reader of the game.
Compared to the three mentioned midfielders, Thiago had the best 2019-20 season in league play in terms of overall performance, interceptions, numbers of passes, dribbles completed, and long balls completed per match.