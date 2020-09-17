More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Tottenham - Europa League
Photo by Nikolay Doychinov/Getty Images

Spurs come from behind to beat 9-man Plovdiv in UEL qualifier

By Andy EdwardsSep 17, 2020, 2:13 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Bulgaria was meant to be a brief business trip — a mere formality, as they were “only” facing last season’s second-place finishers, Lokomotiv Plovdiv — to move one step closer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

[ MORE: Agent: "Reason to believe" Gareth Bale to Tottenham move is close ]

What Jose Mourinho and Co., got, instead, was a desperate, all-out scrap for their place in Europe’s “other” competition.

After 79 minutes, Tottenham — with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris all in the starting lineup, and Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela into the game off the bench — trailed 1-0 inside the 13,220-capacity Stadion Lokomotiv.

Georgi Minchev put the home side ahead in the 72nd minute. Seven minutes later, unadulterated madness ensued, and no one in the world actually saw what was unfolding — though, it sounds like this was actually better for Spurs fans.

According to reports from journalists and broadcasters inside the stadium — we say this because, well, the satellite feed from Bulgaria was lost — two Plovdiv players were sent off on the same play, which also resulted in a penalty kick being awarded to Spurs.

Birsent Karagaren picked up a second yellow, while Dinis Almeida saw straight red. Not even the official Europa League website has a strong grasp of what transpired.

[ MORE: Agent confirms talks, says Tottenham "is where Bale wants to be" ]

Harry Kane stepped up to the spot and converted to pull Spurs level at 1-1. Five minutes later, it was Ndombele who bagged the winner with an assist from Lucas Moura.

Some might say, that’s exactly how Mourinho drew it up. Others might say, he has accelerated the life cycle of his employment and season no. 2 is the new season no. 3.

Up next in Spurs’ quest for European glory is an away bout with Macedonian side Shkendija. The win of that clash will advance to the playoff round, the final round of qualification to reach the group stage.

Arsenal – West Ham: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction

Arsenal - West Ham
Photo by Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
Arsenal – West Ham: Mikel Arteta and Arsenal take on another London pal when his former manager David Moyes brings West Ham to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 3pm ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Arsenal beat Fulham in its first match of the Premier League season and will be further buoyed by a new long-term contract for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

West Ham has been very frustrated by the transfer market, with captain Mark Noble reacting publicly when the club sold Grady Diangana. That was before a 2-0 home loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

STREAM ARSENAL – WEST HAM LIVE

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – West Ham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Arsenal – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Shkrodan Mustafi and Pablo Mari are out for Arsenal, while Granit Xhaka is a question mark. Gabriel Martinelli and David Luiz remain long-term absences.

Jack Wilshere rolled his ankle at training this week for West Ham and is not expected to be available.

What they’re saying

New defender William Saliba on a lifelong affair with Arsenal: “I had an Arsenal jersey when I was little with Thierry Henry [on the back], so I liked the club since then. Now I am very proud to have the Arsenal jersey. I don’t know why! I went in the shop, and I only wanted Arsenal. I liked Vieira and Thierry Henry because I was little and I only knew the French players and they were very good. I am very, very proud to have the number four, so I have to be ready to carry number four.”

David Moyes on West Ham’s cup win after losing to Newcastle: “I just want to win whatever game we play next. I’d have taken 3-0 before the game but I thought that by the end I was disappointed that we hadn’t won by more. Keeping a clean sheet was good as well and we look forward to the next game and get a win in that. Any cup win, any competition I am thrilled to do so.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The home Gunners are -190 to win while West Ham getting anything would surprise the bookmakers to the tune of +340 for a draw and +475 for Moyes’ boys to upset his former midfielder.

Prediction

Arsenal did the double against West Ham last year and it will be interesting to see whether Moyes tries to beat the Gunners with his top talents or again opts for grinders as he did in the loss to Newcastle. We think Arteta will have more up his sleeve and the Gunners were off all week. Arsenal 4-0.

How to watch Arsenal – West Ham stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

Manchester United – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, team news

Manchester United - Crystal Palace
Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
Manchester United – Crystal Palace: Manchester United finally begins its Premier League season with a visit from Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET on Peacock).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

The two sides met at Selhurst Park in July. Marcus Rashford had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over the Eagles, a bit of vengeance after Patrick van Aanholt keyed a Palace upset of the Red Devils at Old Trafford in August 2019.

STREAM MANCHESTER UNITED-CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Crystal Palace this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester United – Crystal Palace (INJURY REPORT)

Paul Pogba is a doubt for United as he continues to get back in shape after COVID-19 quarantine, though Solskjaer noted the Frenchman gets himself ready quickly. Mason Greenwood is questionable, while Axel Tuanzebe is out. Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Eric Bailly are all facing fitness tests, with The Manchester Evening News expecting Wan-Bissaka to face his former team.

Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke, and Connor Wickham are all back training for Palace, and Jairo Riedewald should be returning soon. All are fitness concerns.

What they’re saying

Donny van de Beek on joining Man Utd“Everyone has helped me a lot and wanted to make me feel at home and this is really good for me and it has given me the confidence to play. … It’s a family club, I feel this already from the first seconds I have been here. Old Trafford is an amazing stadium. The nicest thing will be when the fans are there too and I cannot wait to play for the first time in front of them. I hope to see them soon in the stadium because for our team they will give us a lot of power when we can have them with us.”

Palace’s Roy Hodgson on perceived wantaway Wilfried Zaha: “Nothing’s changed at all since the last 230 times I’ve spoken on the subject, I don’t think. He’s fit, he’s well, he’s playing extremely well, he’s looking forward to Saturday and we’re looking forward to using him. I’m pretty sure when something major happens on the Wilf Zaha front, the mass media will be the first to know.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Palace is the biggest underdog of the weekend at +850, with hosts United at -325. Even a draw at +440 would be a big surprise.

Prediction

Palace will be playing its third match in a week and that could have them a bit sharper than their opening day hosts or lagging a bit. Given United’s superiority in attack and the impossibility that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will sleep on a team that upset them in the same building a year ago, we’re going 3-1 to the Red Devils. Wilf Zaha scores against his former team, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets an assist versus his.

How to watch Manchester United – Crystal Palace stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock

LIVE, Europa League second qualifying round — Spurs in action

Lokomotiv Plovdiv - Tottenham
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur begins its Europa League run and needs a win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Bulgaria during second qualifying round action on Thursday.

The Noon ET match is one of a feast of UEL that began early Thursday and will run deep into the afternoon with two matches kicking off after 3pm ET.

[ MORE: Bayern, Ajax meet over USMNT's Dest ]

USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers is on the bench for Jose Mourinho, who names a strong Starting XI in the hopes of moving on to face the winner of Botosani (Romania) or Shkendija (Macedonia) in one week.

This week’s winners will advance to the third qualifying round for their next-to-last stop en route to the group stage.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

How to watch Lokomotiv Plovdiv – Tottenham stream, start time

Kickoff time: Noon ET
Online: Bleacher Report Live

The 2 Robbies: Chelsea, Bale, Aubameyang, and expectations in Manchester

Premier League podcast
Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 17, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe on what to make of Chelsea’s start of the Premier League season after their 3-1 win at Brighton (0:35).

Also: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract extension with Arsenal (19:40), the Gareth Bale to Tottenham rumors (22:50) and what to expect from the opening matches of the season from Manchester United (27:25) and Manchester City (34:20).

[ MORE: Season previews for all 20 Premier League teams ]

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter: @The2RobbiesNBC.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ] 