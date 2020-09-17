Transfer news: Traore, Perisic to Manchester United; Under to Leicester

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Liverpool nears a move for Thiago Alcantara and Tottenham awaits the return of Gareth Bale, the rest of the Premier League is seeking late improvements to their squads.

Let’s see what’s cooking in the transfer rumor mill.

Amad Traore to Manchester United

Sorry, Old Trafford faithful: This rumor is one letter off from a blockbuster move.

While Adama Traore remains a powerful pace merchant at Wolves, Amad Traore is part of the next generation and Manchester United is said to be looking into the teen.

Amad Traore, who turned 18 this summer, made his Serie A debut for Atalanta in October 2019 and has a goal in three career appearances.

United has joined the group of teams chasing the Ivorian, according to The Manchester Evening News.

Atalanta is said to be considering a loan move to Parma for Traore and the report says Traore will not come with a bargain fee.

Sorloth to RB Leipzig

Not only was Alexander Sorloth a bust for Crystal Palace, he’s not going to net the club much despite finding his footing as a prolific striker in the Turkish Super Lig.

Sorloth, 24, failed to find the net in a year with Palace but then produced five goals and three assists in a half-season loan to Gent.

Then came the move to Trabzonspor, where he helped the club win the Turkish Super Lig with 33 goals and 11 assists in 49 appearances.

Trabzonspor had a $7 million clause to make his loan permanent but the club was banned from the Champions League and Sorloth had no interest in sticking around.

The Turkish side was then said to be considering triggering the clause and selling him onward in a move that would’ve been a serious blow to Palace.

But The Athletic says that the clubs have come to an agreement in which Trabzonspor will receive compensation from Palace for canceling the loan and Sorloth will bid to replace Timo Werner at RB Leipzig in a $26 million move.

Under to Leicester City

It’s been a few years since Cenzig Under was considered one of the top prospects in the world and expected to do big things for AS Roma in Serie A.

Now The Leicester Mercury says Brendan Rodgers wants to help the Turkish star find the next level at Leicester City.

It would be a loan-to-buy move that would land in the $28 million region after the season, and Under is said to be very close friends with Leicester back Caglar Soyuncu.

The 23-year-old has six goals in 21 Turkey caps but scored just thrice for Roma last season after losing his place in the XI during an early-season injury spell.

He had seven goals and 10 assists the previous season and would join a Leicester wing corps with Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes amongst others.

Perisic to Manchester United, Smalling to Inter, Skiriniar to PSG

This one’s a dot-connector.

Ivan Perisic could end up at Old Trafford if a number of other dominoes fall in the transfer market.

PSG is said to be chasing Inter Milan star center back Milan Skriniar, and Inter would look to United for Smalling as a replacement. Smalling was very good on loan to AS Roma last year but so far there has been no movement between the parties.

Perisic had been linked to United in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez, who wound up making a permanent move to Inter independent of any switch.

Maybe this is agent talk and it’s certainly a few steps down the line, but keep it in mind as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to add experience and craft to his attack.

