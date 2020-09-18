EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 2 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.
Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is here and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having more of a preseason than others and injuries already having an impact early in the season.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Week 2 of the new season, as Manchester City and Manchester United both begin their season after being given an extended break over the summer following their European exploits.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]
Arsenal 4-0 West Ham – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Everton 2-0 West Brom – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Newcastle 2-1 Brighton – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]
Leicester 2-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Southampton 1-1 Tottenham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]
Wolves 2-3 Man City – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Leeds United 2-2 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]
Chelsea 3-3 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]
Aston Villa 2-1 Sheffield United – (Monday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock) – [STREAM]
ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Saturday, September 19: (-195) Everton v. West Brom (+540), Tie: +320
Saturday, September 19: (-160) Leeds v. Fulham (+450), Tie: +290
Saturday, September 19: (-325) Man United v. Crystal Palace (+850), Tie: +440
Saturday, September 19: (-195) Arsenal v. West Ham (+500), Tie: +340
Sunday, September 20: (+215) Southampton v. Tottenham (+130), Tie: +235
Sunday, September 20: (+160) Newcastle v. Brighton (+185), Tie: +210
Sunday, September 20: (+220) Chelsea v. Liverpool (+110), Tie: +270
Sunday, September 20: (-165) Leicester v. Burnley (+460), Tie: +290
Monday, September 21: (+170) Aston Villa v. Sheffield United (+170), Tie: +215
Monday, September 21: (+520) Wolves v. Man City (-195), Tie: +325