Arsenal – West Ham: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaSep 19, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Arsenal – West Ham: Mikel Arteta and Arsenal take on another London pal when his former manager David Moyes brings West Ham to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 3pm ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Arsenal beat Fulham in its first match of the Premier League season and will be further buoyed by a new long-term contract for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

West Ham has been very frustrated by the transfer market, with captain Mark Noble reacting publicly when the club sold Grady Diangana. That was before a 2-0 home loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – West Ham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Arsenal – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Shkrodan Mustafi and Pablo Mari are out for Arsenal, while Granit Xhaka is a question mark. Gabriel Martinelli and David Luiz remain long-term absences.

Jack Wilshere rolled his ankle at training this week for West Ham and is not expected to be available.

What they’re saying

New defender William Saliba on a lifelong affair with Arsenal: “I had an Arsenal jersey when I was little with Thierry Henry [on the back], so I liked the club since then. Now I am very proud to have the Arsenal jersey. I don’t know why! I went in the shop, and I only wanted Arsenal. I liked Vieira and Thierry Henry because I was little and I only knew the French players and they were very good. I am very, very proud to have the number four, so I have to be ready to carry number four.”

David Moyes on West Ham’s cup win after losing to Newcastle: “I just want to win whatever game we play next. I’d have taken 3-0 before the game but I thought that by the end I was disappointed that we hadn’t won by more. Keeping a clean sheet was good as well and we look forward to the next game and get a win in that. Any cup win, any competition I am thrilled to do so.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The home Gunners are -190 to win while West Ham getting anything would surprise the bookmakers to the tune of +340 for a draw and +475 for Moyes’ boys to upset his former midfielder.

Prediction

Arsenal did the double against West Ham last year and it will be interesting to see whether Moyes tries to beat the Gunners with his top talents or again opts for grinders as he did in the loss to Newcastle. We think Arteta will have more up his sleeve and the Gunners were off all week. Arsenal 4-0.

How to watch Arsenal – West Ham stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

WATCH: 17-year-old USMNT mid Reyna scores for Borussia Dortmund

Giovanni Reyna goal video
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 19, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
American teenager Giovanni Reyna has his first Bundesliga goal and it’s come on a big stage.

The Borussia Dortmund 17-year-old scored the first goal of his side’s season, at home against top four rivals Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Reyna, the son of USMNT legend Claudio Reyna, ran onto a slick feed from English teenager Jude Bellingham and belted a shot across goal and past Gladbach keeper Yan Sommer.

The attacking midfielder’s first half showed the trademark tidiness that earned the trust of Lucien Favre despite the teen still six weeks from his 18th birthday.

Reyna was a perfect 19-of-19 passing in the heart of the attack, making one key pass while winning two-of-five duels and drawing two fouls.

There’s nothing in the way of Reyna becoming one of the biggest names in CONCACAF and Dortmund is reveling in high-level youth with Erling Haaland, Bellingham, Reinier, and Jadon Sancho (for now) joining Reyna in creating energy and goals.

Leeds’ Bielsa happy as the great entertainers deliver

Bielsa on Leeds
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 19, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Bielsa on Leeds: The manager of Leeds United was happy, yet relieved, as the Yorkshire club sealed the first Premier League win in over 16 years.

Leading 4-1 with 25 minutes to go against fellow new boys Fulham, Leeds let in two quick-fire goals but hung on to win 4-3. Leeds’ first two games back in the Premier League have ended 4-3 and they are clearly going to be the team to watch for neutrals this season.

Speaking to BT Sport after Leeds’ first Premier League home game at Elland Road for 16 years, head coach Marcelo Bielsa praised his side for sticking to their task.

“It was a difficult game, it was difficult for us to defend and to attack and it was difficult for us to impose our style on our opponents,” Bielsa said. “In the first half we allowed them to play out from the back too easily and even though we didn’t defend too badly, we couldn’t attack. In the second half after 4-1 they reduced the scoreline in a short amount of time but it was because they played well rather than we played badly. From then on, we played well.”

Bielsa on Leeds is always intriguing, because he tells it how it is, and even though he spoke through a translator you could tell he was happy with the win and was more than a little relieved.

Leeds should have been out of sight as they had chances galore throughout and in true Bielsa style they kept trying to pour forward even when they were 4-1 up. Fulham battled hard to get back into the game and had attacking quality of their own, but both teams struggled defensively and that will be their main issue this season.

New Leeds signings Rodrigo and Robin Koch have struggled to settled in thus far and need to be given time to adapt to Bielsa’s high-pressing tactics and the intensity of Leeds’ play.

Defensively the Yorkshire giants have to improve but there’s no doubt they have quality in attack and with Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips in midfield and up front, they have plenty of options.

With games against Sheffield United, Manchester City and Wolves coming up in their next three, by mid-October we will get a much better idea as to just how good this Leeds side is.

Gareth Bale to Tottenham official: Welsh hero back in North London

By Nicholas MendolaSep 19, 2020, 1:10 PM EDT
Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur is official, the Welsh hero bringing his talents back to North London on loan from Real Madrid.

Bale will wear the No. 9 shirt, and it’s fair to guess we may see the 31-year-old not just as a part of a trident with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son but also deputizing for Kane as the club is shy on center forwards.

Bale scored 105 goals and 68 assists in 251 appearances for Real Madrid, but scored just three and two in around 1250 minutes last season.

Can he recapture the prowess that made him one of the most prolific scorers in the world? We will certainly find out in the coming months.

Spurs say they expect Bale to be ready to play after the October international break. From TottenhamHotspur.com:

Gareth sustained a knee injury whilst playing for Wales on international duty earlier this month and this together with La Liga’s later start compared to the Premier League means he has had a limited pre-season. We currently anticipate that he will be match fit after October’s international break.

Is Gareth Bale’s return to Tottenham a good idea?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 19, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Gareth Bale to Tottenham is a transfer which is romantic. It has Spurs fans everywhere reminiscing about the good old days of eight years ago when he was ripping up the Premier League. This season-long loan deal probably has Bale dreaming of being a star in the PL once again.

But is this Gareth Bale to Tottenham a good idea? Is joining this Tottenham a good idea for Gareth Bale?

Bale, 31, has been hit by injuries hard in recent seasons but we’re talking about a player who has won four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and every other major trophy possible since he left Tottenham for Real Madrid in 2013. Even though things have turned sour at Real in recent seasons — fallouts with Zinedine Zidane, the fans and the media amid the injuries — he is still one of the best wingers in the game, on his day.

The Welshman has always performed well for his country and is capable of scoring sensational goals and taking a game by the scruff of the neck at key moments. But can he do this week in, week out at Tottenham and in the Premier League right now? Does he have to?

As the ProSoccerTalk lads point out in the video above, Bale will have a lot more help from this current Spurs squad compared to when he bailed out (pardon the pun) Andre Villas-Boas’ side time and time again in the past. Harry Kane and Heung-min Son will carry the main goalscoring burden and Bale is around to help Spurs with his big game experience.

That should suit him well.

Jose Mourinho loves to bring in star players as short-term solutions because, well, he is rarely around for longer than three years at a club. See: Ibrahimovic, Zlatan and Sanchez, Alexis. He wants to win now and wants to be successful now and Bale helps Spurs immediately, as long as he can stay fit.

This is a risky deal for Bale and Tottenham, though. Best case scenario for Bale is that he flourishes and with a year left on his contract at Real Madrid he’s in a good position to get another big deal elsewhere, maybe even at Tottenham. Worst case scenario, Spurs have just blown a load of cash chasing nostalgia and Bale will return to Real Madrid next summer with his tail between his legs.

There’s no doubting his quality but with Tottenham, Bale and Mourinho all involved, this feels like we should be warming up our popcorn in the microwave.

Whichever way it goes, it will be eventful.