More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League transfers: Every deal from all 20 clubs

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 19, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Premier League transfers will ramp up throughout the summer months and here you will find every deal from all 20 Premier League clubs ahead of the 2020-21 season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Premier League transfers window runs from July 27 to Oct. 5 in the summer, as the shortened offseason means there’s a flurry of action already happening and most clubs will want their squads sorted before the 2020-21 season kicks off on Sept. 12.

Given the fact that clubs have less than 40 days before the new season starts, you’d think that chairman, sporting directors and managers would all be pretty busy right now as they try and get their business done early. But we all know that when it comes to Premier League transfers, clubs can’t stay away from a deadline day.

[ MORE: Predicting the 2020-21 Premier League standings ]

Even during the coronavirus pandemic amid huge financial implications, huge sums of money are still being talked about when it comes to potential transfers.

Below are the lists of Premier League transfers for each club, as we will update this page as and when deals happen from now until Oct. 5 when the summer window shuts.

Arsenal

In
Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille) More info
Pablo Mari (Flamengo)
Cedric Soares (Southampton)
George Lewis (Larvik)
Willian (Chelsea, Free) More info
Tim Akinola (Huddersfield) Free
Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord) Free
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) Loan

Out
Tobi Omole (Released)
Matthew Dennis (Released)
Zech Medley (Gillingham) Loan
Zak Swanson (MVV Maastricht) Loan
Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) Loan
Trae Coyle (Gillingham) Loan
Matt Smith (Swindon Town) Loan
Jordi Osei-Tutu (Cardiff City) Loan
Sam Greenwood (Leeds)
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)
Ben Sheaf (Coventry) Loan
Tyreece John-Jules (Doncaster Rovers) Loan
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa

In
Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest) More info
Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal)
Bertrand Traore (Lyon)

Out
Ross McCormack (Released)
Callum O’Hare (Released)
Jack Birch (Released)
Anton Hooper (Released)
Colin Odutayo (Released)
Dimitri Sea (Released)
Jamie Searle (Released)
Matija Sarkic (Wolves) Free
James Chester (Stoke) Free
Indiana Vassilev (Burton) Loan

Brighton and Hove Albion

In
Jensen Weir (Wigan)
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free More info
Joel Veltman (Ajax)
Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge)
Jan Paul van Hecke (NAC Breda)

Out
Leon Balogun (Wigan) Loan
Archie Davies (Released)
Lewis Freestone (Released)
George Cox (Fortuna Sittard)
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham)
Beram Kayal (Released)
Percy Tau (Anderlecht) Loan
Jan Mlakar (Maribor) Loan
Warren O’Hora (MK Dons) Loan
Taylor Richards (Doncaster) Loan
Martin Montoya (Real Betis)
Matt Clarke (Derby) Loan
Ryan Longman (AFC Wimbledon) Loan
Leo Ostigard (Coventry) Loan
Aaron Mooy (Shanghai SIPG) Undisclosed
Glenn Murray (Watford) Loan
Shane Duffy (Celtic) Loan
David Button (West Brom)
Jan Paul van Hecke (Heerenveen) Loan

Burnley

In
Will Norris (Wolves)
Marc Richter (Augsburg)
Will Rickard (Free)
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading)
Connor Barrett (Leicester)
Ismaila Diallo (Arsenal)

Out
Joe Hart (Tottenham) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle) Free
Adam Legzdins (Released)
Aaron Lennon (Released)
Oliver Younger (Released)
Scott Wilson (Released)
Joel Senior (Released)
Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) Loan
Adam Phillips (Morecambe) Loan
Jordan Cropper (Chesterfield) Loan
Ben Gibson (Norwich City) Loan
Aiden O’Neill (Melbourne City)

Chelsea

In
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) More info
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) More info
Ben Chilwell (Leicester) More info
Malang Sarr (Nice) Free
Thiago Silva (PSG) Free
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Out
Josh Grant (Released)
Marcel Lavinier (Released)
Richard Nartey (Released)
Willian (Arsenal) Free
Pedro (Roma) Free
Danilo Pantic (Cukaricki) Loan
Jacob Maddox (Vitoria SC)
Jamie Cumming (Stevenage) Loan
Trevoh Chalobah (Lorient) Loan
Armando Broja (Vitesse Arnhem) Loan
Tariq Uwakwe (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Ethan Ampadu (Sheff Utd) Loan
Kenedy (Granada) Loan
Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) Loan
Conor Gallagher (West Brom) Loan
Lewis Baker (Trabzonspor) Loan
Davide Zappacosta (Genoa) Loan

Chelsea news
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 29: Timo Werner of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the pre-season friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea at Amex Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace

In
Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free
Jake Giddings (Free)
Eberechi Eze (QPR)
Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) Loan

Out
Kian Flanagan (Released)
Dion-Curtis Henry (Released)
Daniel Tupper (Released)

Everton

In
Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) More info
Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free
Allan (Napoli)
James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) More info

Out
Morgan Feeney (Released)
Alexander Denny (Released)
Matthew Foulds (Released)
Luke Garbutt (Released)
Oumar Niasse (Released)
Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice)
Leighton Baines (Retired)
Maarten Stekelenburg (Released)
Nathangelo Markelo (FC Twente) Loan
Kieran Dowell (Norwich City)
Manasse Mampala (Released)
Korede Adedoyin (Released)
Cuco Martina (Released)

Fulham

In
Antonee Robinson (Wigan) More info
Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan
Harrison Reed (Southampton)
Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain) Loan
Kenny Tete (Lyon)
Ola Aina (Torino) Loan

Out
Cody Drameh (Leeds)
Marlon Fossey (Shrewsbury Town) Loan
Jordan Archer (Released)
Zico Asare (Released)
Tristan Cover (Released)
Magnus Norman (Released)
Nicolas Santos Clase (Released)
Toni Stahl (Released)
Cameron Thompson (Released)
Ben Tricker (Released)
Luca de la Torre (Released)
Matt O’Riley (Released)
Alfie Mawson (Bristol City) Loan
Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City) Loan
Marcus Bettinelli (Middlesbrough) Loan

Leeds United

In
Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Illan Meslier (Lorient)
Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan
Joe Gelhardt (Wigan)
Cody Drameh (Fulham)
Sam Greenwood (Arsenal)
Rodrigo Moreno Machado (Valencia)
Robin Koch (Freiburg)
Crysencio Summerville (Feyenoord)

Out
Ryan Edmondson (Aberdeen) Loan
Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union) Loan

Leicester

In
Timothy Castagne (Atalanta)

Out
Calvin Bassey (Rangers)
Viktor Johansson (Released)
Ryan Loft (Released)
Connor Tee (Released)
Daniel Iversen (OH Leuven) Loan
Bartosz Kapustka (Legia Warsaw)
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)
George Hirst (Rotherham) Loan

Liverpool

In
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) More info
Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich) More info
Diogo Jota (Wolves) More info

Out
Daniel Atherton (Released)
Pedro Chirivella (Nantes) Free
Nathaniel Clyne (Released)
Shamal George (Released)
Jack Walls (Released)
Dejan Lovren (Zenit)
Adam Lallana (Brighton) Free
Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood Town) Loan
Ovie Ejaria (Reading)
Tony Gallacher (Toronto) Loan
Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolves)

Thiago to Liverpool
Getty Images

Manchester City

In
Pablo Moreno (Juventus)
Ferran Torres (Valencia) More info
Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) More info
Scott Carson (Derby County) Loan

Out
Ernest Agyiri (Released)
Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)
Jack Harrison (Leeds) Loan
David Silva (Real Sociedad) Free
Claudio Bravo (Released)
Lukas Nmecha (Anderlecht) Loan
Yangel Herrera (Granada) Loan
Paolo Fernandes (Castellon)
Angelino (RB Leipzig) Loan

Manchester United

In
Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan More info
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) More info

Out
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Released)
Dion McGee (Released)
Angel Gomes (Released)
Ethan Hamilton (Released)
Michael O’Hara (Released)
Largie Ramazani (Released)
George Tanner (Released)
Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) More info
Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen) Loan
Aliou Traore (Stade Malherbe Caen) Loan
Joel Pereira (Huddersfield) Loan
James Garner (Watford) Loan

Newcastle United

In
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) Free More info
Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free
Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free More info
Jamal Lewis (Norwich City)
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) More info

Out
Luke Charman (Released)
Jack Colback (Released)
Robert Elliott (Released)
Liam Gibson (Released)
Nathan Harker (Released)
Victor Fernandez (Viitorul Constanta) Free
Jake Turner (Morecambe) Loan
Tom Allan (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Freddie Woodman (Swansea) Loan
Kell Watts (Plymouth) Loan
Florian Lejeune (Deportivo Alaves) Loan
Yoshinori Muto (Eibar) Loan

Premier League transfers
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Callum Wilson poses for photographs in the tunnel at St.James’ Park on September 07, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Sheffield United

In
Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free
Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth)
Jayden Bogle (Derby County)
Max Lowe (Derby County) 
Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Loan
Ismaila Coulibaly (Sarpsborg 08)
Oliver Burke (West Brom

Out
Mark Duffy (Released)
Keenan Ferguson (Released)
Oliver Greaves (Released)
Jake Eastwood (Kilmarnock) Loan
Tyler Smith (Swindon Town) Loan
Luke Freeman (Nottingham Forest) Loan
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Luton Town) Loan
Sam Graham (Notts County) Loan
Ismaila Coulibaly (K Beerschot VA)
Callum Robinson (West Brom)

Southampton

In
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)
Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid)

Out
Alexander Cull (Released)
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) Loan
Maya Yoshida (Released)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)
Cedric Soares (Arsenal)
Mario Lemina (Fulham) Loan
Harrison Reed (Fulham)
Alfie Jones (Hull)
Jack Bycroft (Weymouth) Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

In
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)
Joe Hart (Burnley) Free
Matt Doherty (Wolves)
Sergio Reguilon (Real Madrid)
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Loan, More info

Out
Jan Vertonghen (Released)
Michel Vorm (Released)
Tariq Hinds (Released)
Rayan Clarke (Released)
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Released)
Phoenix Patterson (Released)
Maxwell Statham (Released)
Maximus Tainio (Released)
Troy Parrott (Millwall) Loan
TJ Eyoma (Lincoln City) Loan
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)
Armando Shashoua (Atletico Baleares)
Luke Amos (QPR)
Oliver Skipp (Norwich) Loan
Jack Roles (Burton) Loan
Shilow Tracey (Shrewsbury Town) Loan

West Bromwich Albion

In
Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon)
Cedric Kipre (Wigan)
Grady Diangana (West Ham)
David Button (Brighton)
Callum Robinson (Sheff Utd)
Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) Loan

Out
Chris Brunt (Released)
Finn Azaz (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Jonathan Leko (Birmingham City)
Oliver Burke (Sheff Utd)
Nick Clayton-Phillips (Solihull Moors) Loan
Rayhaan Tulloch (Doncaster Rovers) Loan

West Ham United

In
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague)
Ossama Ashley (AFC Wimbledon)

Out
Sead Haksabanovic (IFK Norrkoping)
Carlos Sanchez (Released)
Pablo Zabaleta (Released)
Roberto (Real Valladolid) Undisclosed
Dan Kemp (Blackpool) Loan
Grady Diangana (West Brom)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free
Fabio Silva (Porto)
Fernando Marcal (Lyon)
Vitinha (Porto) Loan
Ki-Jana Hoever (Liverpool)

Out
Jordan Graham (Released)
Connor Johnson (Released)
Callum Thompson (Released)
Helder Costa (Leeds)
Tsun Dai (Shenzhen)
Ryan Giles (Coventry) Loan
Elliot Watt (Bradford)
Will Norris (Burnley)
Morgan Gibbs-White (Swansea) Loan
Matt Doherty (Tottenham)
Matija Sarkic (Shrewsbury Town) Loan
Benny Ashley-Seal (Northampton)
Terry Taylor (Grimsby) Loan
Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Club Zurich) Loan
Renat Dadashov (Grasshopper Club Zurich) Loan
Dan Csoka (AFC Wimbledon)
Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Premier League transfers
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 05: New Wolverhampton Wanderers record signing Fabio Silva is unveiled at Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on September 05, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Stewart Manley Photography/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Getty Images)

Special Ceballos keys Arsenal win over West Ham

By Nicholas MendolaSep 19, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal – West Ham: It takes special moments to beat dedicated, packed-in back lines, and Arsenal found a pair in a 2-1 win over improved West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette scored goals off classy team goals, as Dani Ceballos drove the Gunners to a 2-0 start and sent West Ham to 0-2.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA

Up next for the Gunners: a trip to Liverpool.

West Ham will host Wolves next, buoyed perhaps by the improvement shown from a Week 1 loss to Newcastle.

3 things we learned from Arsenal – West Ham

1. Arteta’s magic touch springs winner: Lacazette got the start and scored but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was not afraid to take off the goal scorer and replace him with… a goal scorer. Nketiah ran into the heart of the box to be available for Dani Ceballos’ cutback of Bukayo Saka’s through ball and the Gunners fought through the congested 5-4-1 for a 2-1 win.

2. Steely lineup (kinda) works for Moyes: A week after leaving Sebastien Haller, Felipe Anderson, and Andriy Yarmolenko on the bench against Newcastle — and seeing Haller look strong in the League Cup — David Moyes again opted for a bit more steel and a lot more defending. Moyes’ men were set to counter in a 5-4-1 and they really limited Arsenal’s attack. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was kept from the danger areas apart from his assist, and it took a real touch of class in possession and movement for the Gunners to find their winner.

That said, Arsenal was a bit open at the back and was forced into playing Sead Kolasinac when Kieran Tierney pulled up with an injury before the game. Might Anderson and Yarmolenko have been able to produce a second goal?

Arsenal - West Ham
West Ham United’s Michail Antonio (right) and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes (Photo by Will Oliver/PA Images via Getty Images)

3. Super Ceballos: His assist came from a great run and the appropriate final ball to Nketiah, but the Real Madrid loanee was exactly what Arteta needed on a day the Gunners were treated much like Man City was when the manager helped Pep Guardiola and Co. find its way through a packed-in group of defenders.

For his stat line, see “Man of the Match” below.

Man of the Match

Ceballos had 119 touches and completed 90-of-98 passes. He won 8-of-12 duels and collected three tackles, three interceptions, three clearances, and two blocked shots. A complete performance.

Arsenal – West Ham recap

Angelo Ogbonna had the first chance of the game but Declan Rice’s headed flick didn’t have enough power for the defender to head past Bernd Leno.

The Gunners soon asserted themselves on the game and Aubameyang put it on a tee for Lacazetteto head home and provide a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute.

West Ham tied it when Antonio got in front of Rob Holding to tap Ryan Fredericks cross home after great work from Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Arthur Masuaku’s dangerous cross looked set to give West Ham a shock lead early in the second but Antonio couldn’t meet it cleanly and Leno cleaned up the mess.

Arsenal sprung a counter to earn a corner but a foul foiled the Gunners.

Willian was lively but was taken off in the 65th minute for Nicolas Pepe, a nice change for a manager to have in his locker.

Antonio popped a header off the bar in the 67th with West Ham in search of all three points.

Eddie Nketiah replaced Lacazette in the 77th.

The Irons were focused on stifling Arsenal and stayed well-drilled as the game reached its final 10 minutes.

Solskjaer reacts to Manchester United loss to Palace, transfer market

By Nicholas MendolaSep 19, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer knows his Manchester United team wasn’t good enough in Saturday’s 3-1 home loss to Crystal Palace.

He also thinks the club needs to add some players in the transfer market.

[ MORE: Van de Beek deems loss “really bad” ]

“You can see we are short and they deserved the points,” Solskjaer said after the game. They were sharper than us in challenges, tackles. We started off slowly and that had a knock-on effect for the rest of the game when they got the first goal. We had a long season last season and we didn’t finish until August 16 and we have not had enough preparation time to be sharper. We’ve worked hard with the ones who’ve been here, there have been a few players away on internationals.”

Sure, that’s true, but Solskjaer should know those excuses wouldn’t be afforded to Liverpool or Man City, clubs he’s trying to reach, and so they aren’t adequate now.

Whether the club needs to buy some better talent or not, few will argue that United doesn’t have the ammunition to stick with Palace at home. Juan Mata wasn’t in the 18 and probably would start for at least half of the Premier League’s clubs.

But Solskjaer’s men were wobbled, especially at the back, and the Norwegian manager left big buys Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek on the bench. The latter came off the bench to score United’s lone goal.

The Red Devils have spent plenty on players — yes, even under Solskjaer — and did get a very good performance out of Bruno Fernandes that was wasted by out-of-sorts Daniel James, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford.

“We will improve quickly, hopefully quicker than we’ve seen today,” Solskjaer said. “Today was a performance that you don’t see very often from these players because these players are better than that.”

As for transfers?

“We are always looking to improve if there is something out there that is available at the right price. We always want to strengthen. But we can all look ourselves in the mirror, instead.”

Manchester United’s Van de Beek: “We lost 3-1 at home, that’s really bad”

By Nicholas MendolaSep 19, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Donny van de Beek scored off the bench for his Manchester United debut, but it didn’t mean that much coming in a troubling 3-1 home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Van de Beek came on for Paul Pogba with United down 1-0 and quickly saw his side dip two goals down on a controversial penalty.

[ RECAP: Man United 1-3 Crystal Palace ]

The former Ajax midfielder then snapped a reaction shot inside the far post to pull United within 2-1, but finished the day with not much more than the goal in 23 minutes. Van de Beek was credited with 30 touches, a tackle, and 18-of-23 passing.

“First match for the club, a day you want to win,” Van de Beek said to Manchester United TV. “It doesn’t matter how, you want to win and I’m really disappointed that we lost 3-1 at home, that’s really bad. In the week of training we did really well, we trained good so my feeling was really positive. But today we played too slowly, too long with the ball and I think against an opponent like Crystal Palace you need to speed up the game to create something. That was not good enough.”

It may take Solskjaer some time to get his best XI in order and the Red Devils were playing a Palace team with a PL match and League Cup outing under their belt. Still, the performance was poor and Van de Beek may find himself starting soon.

Zaha double helps Palace sink sloppy Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaSep 19, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United – Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha scored twice and Crystal Palace earned a deserving 3-1 win over sloppy, disinterested Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Andros Townsend opened the scoring before Zaha’s penalty made it 2-0. Substitute debutant Donny van de Beek took one back for 0-1 United before ex-Red Devils winger Zaha iced the three points.

[ MORE: Van de Beek reacts ]

The win was Palace’s second-straight at Old Trafford after the South London side went 30 years between wins at the Theater of Dreams. Patrick van Aanholt keyed a Palace upset of the Red Devils in August 2019.

Palace moves to 2-0 and sits atop the PL table for now.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]   

3 things we learned from Manchester United – Crystal Palace

1. United backs slumber continues: United was caught off guard on the opening goal and its midfield and center backs made a number of errors in possession that allowed Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew chances to make the game 2-0. The Lindelof handball to give Palace its two penalty bids was a tough break, but Zaha’s second came off Lindelof’s mishit poke and Harry Maguire being left between two minds.

2 Van de Beek says hello, Ole scratches head: The former Ajax star came off the bench for Pogba and reacted quickly to side-foot a loose ball across goal and inside the side netting, giving United a little bit of hope on a day it was without vigor from many of its players (McTominay had his moments but was mostly sloppy).

Questions will again be asked of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his expensive sub got on the score sheet, but this was more about off days from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Pogba. Really poor from three stars around the always-lively Bruno Fernandes, who was credited with five key passes but got absolutely nothing from the aforementioned three and fellow starter Daniel James.

3. Zaha waves to the transfer market: Too expensive for the top sides he’d like to play for and clearly a step above the rest of Palace’s players, Zaha was stroked home his penalty and was too clinical for Lindelof on his second goal. Roy Hodgson will be hoping suitors continue to be put off by the price tag because “Wilf” is the key to Palace’s success (Well, perhaps after Hodgson, who is getting so much out of these Eagles).

Man of the Match

You can’t get past Zaha, but Palace’s midfield was so good on the day. James McArthur is already building off a career year and both Jeff Schlupp and Townsend were busy out wide. Palace was simply better in form and execution for another win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United – Crystal Palace recap

Palace was all over United to start and it was no more than they deserved when Townsend snapped Jeff Schlupp’s cross past David De Gea when Luke Shaw lost sight of the English winger.

United found some footing after 15 minutes and Paul Pogba forced Vicente Guaita into a stooping save. And Scott McTominay’s rip was slightly deflected by Cheikhou Kouyate to go just wide for a 22nd-minute corner.

Palace was otherwise largely unthreatened in the half despite a lack of possession, aside from a penalty shout of marginal interest.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on Mason Greenwood for an ineffective Daniel James.

Jordan Ayew helped turnover McTominay early in the first half and took a bounding low shot that De Gea handled in the 49th.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah nearly turned the screw on his former loan side when he spotted Greenwood at the back post at the hour mark but the latter couldn’t turn his header on goal.

Zaha was offside before scoring for the second week in-a-row, the AR’s flag raised and video not required after another United error at the back.

Donny van de Beek entered for a United debut in the 67th minute, an ineffective Paul Pogba making way for the Ajax product.

A corner kick soon came to United and McTominay’s flicked header to the back post came too quick for Lindelof to wrap his body around the ball. The chance leapt over the cross bar.

VAR had a look at an in-tight penalty shout when a Palace shot turned off Lindelof’s arm and into the arms of De Gea.

It was given and De Gea quickly got low to stymy Ayew’s poor effort. But VAR saw De Gea’s back foot raised above the line and a retake awarded to Palace. Zaha nailed it.

Van de Beek pulled one back for United with quick thinking off a bungled clearance, but Zaha darted past Lindelof to shoot between the defender and Harry Maguire for 3-1.