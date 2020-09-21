Aston Villa – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa – Sheffield United: Dean Smith’s new-look Aston Villa begins its Premier League campaign at home to Sheffield United at Villa Park on Monday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, online via Peacock).

Villa has added Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, and Ollie Watkins this summer and have been linked to more talent. Of course, it’s just as critical that the club signed Jack Grealish to a new contract.

STREAM ASTON VILLA – SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

Blades lost to Wolves to start the Premier League season before falling to Burnley in penalties at midweek in League Cup action.

Getting points against Villa and Leeds the next two fixtures would be a boon to a club that then sees Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea in four of five league outings.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa – Sheffield United this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Aston Villa – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)

Tom Heaton, Wesley, and Bjorn Engels remain out for Villa as new signings Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins all make their Premier League debuts.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Here is our first starting XI of the 2020/21 Premier League season! 🟣#AVLSHU pic.twitter.com/iEKyvjHb9A — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 21, 2020

The Blades are going to be without Lys Mousset for some time following a foot operation, as Oli Burke comes in for his debut.

Three changes to the side which opened the league season against Wolves. Oli Burke makes a first United Premier League start. John Egan takes the captain's armband. ©️ pic.twitter.com/QFkStDUxGq — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 21, 2020

What they’re saying

Bertrand Traore on returning to the Premier League with Villa: “I’m very happy to join Aston Villa. I’m happy to be here. I played with JT at Chelsea, I spoke to him. I spoke to the manager, spoke with the sporting director as well and some players I used to play with. I spoke to Nakamba, I talked to him a little bit about the club. Many things made me take the decision to come here. I’m happy.”

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on competition for places: “You’ve already seen a step up in training and instruction. You have to keep raising the bar and quality of your group. I think there are any shoo-ins to our team. Everybody’s got an opportunity and we talked about that the other night against Burnley. Take the opportunity and don’t waste it. I believe they didn’t.”

"Take that opportunity and don't waste it, I believe they didn't. There is genuine competition." The Gaffer's press conference ahead of Villa on Monday 👇 pic.twitter.com/vBJIire925 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 19, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

This one’s as close as it gets, as hosts Villa are +165 to win and the visiting Blades are barely off that at +175. Even a draw nets +220. Anything could happen.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Aston Villa – Sheffield United prediction

There are a lot of new pieces with big expectations for Villa, who overcame a slow start to beat Burton Albion well in the League Cup at midweek. Blades haven’t looked right for a few matches now stretching into preseason. It’s tempting to call this one for Villa, 1-0, but 0-0 or 1-1 shouldn’t surprise anyone.

How to watch Aston Villa – Sheffield United stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via Peacock

Follow @NicholasMendola