More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Aston Villa - Sheffield United
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

By Nicholas MendolaSep 21, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa – Sheffield United: Dean Smith’s new-look Aston Villa begins its Premier League campaign at home to Sheffield United at Villa Park on Monday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, online via Peacock).

Villa has added Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, and Ollie Watkins this summer and have been linked to more talent. Of course, it’s just as critical that the club signed Jack Grealish to a new contract.

STREAM ASTON VILLA – SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

Blades lost to Wolves to start the Premier League season before falling to Burnley in penalties at midweek in League Cup action.

Getting points against Villa and Leeds the next two fixtures would be a boon to a club that then sees Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea in four of five league outings.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa – Sheffield United this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Aston Villa – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)

Tom Heaton, Wesley, and Bjorn Engels remain out for Villa as new signings Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins all make their Premier League debuts.

The Blades are going to be without Lys Mousset for some time following a foot operation, as Oli Burke comes in for his debut.

What they’re saying

Bertrand Traore on returning to the Premier League with Villa: “I’m very happy to join Aston Villa. I’m happy to be here. I played with JT at Chelsea, I spoke to him. I spoke to the manager, spoke with the sporting director as well and some players I used to play with. I spoke to Nakamba, I talked to him a little bit about the club. Many things made me take the decision to come here. I’m happy.”

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on competition for places: “You’ve already seen a step up in training and instruction. You have to keep raising the bar and quality of your group. I think there are any shoo-ins to our team. Everybody’s got an opportunity and we talked about that the other night against Burnley. Take the opportunity and don’t waste it. I believe they didn’t.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

This one’s as close as it gets, as hosts Villa are +165 to win and the visiting Blades are barely off that at +175. Even a draw nets +220. Anything could happen.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Aston Villa – Sheffield United prediction

There are a lot of new pieces with big expectations for Villa, who overcame a slow start to beat Burton Albion well in the League Cup at midweek. Blades haven’t looked right for a few matches now stretching into preseason. It’s tempting to call this one for Villa, 1-0, but 0-0 or 1-1 shouldn’t surprise anyone.

How to watch Aston Villa – Sheffield United stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Monday
Online: Stream via Peacock

The 2 Robbies: Chelsea, Man United struggle; Son-Kane dazzle

The 2 Robbies
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 21, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the key results from Week 2 of the 2020-21 Premier League season, including Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (0:40), Manchester United’s flat start to the season against Crystal Palace (12:55) and the Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane show for Tottenham against Southampton (25:10).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ] 

The lads also focus on Arsenal picking up another three points against West Ham (35:10), why Everton fans should be excited about the Toffees’ first two wins (42:05), Brighton’s bright start under Graham Potter after their 3-0 win at Newcastle (45:45) and Leeds United’s first win of the season against Fulham (48:55).

For all of that, plus analysis on Leicester City’s 4-2 victory against Burnley (50:25) and naming their nderappreciated Performances of the Weekend (52:00), click play n the pod below.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter: @The2RobbiesNBC.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ] 

Transfer news: Partey to Arsenal; Telles to Man United

Partey to Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 21, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Thomas Partey to Arsenal is back on the agenda, while Alex Telles to Manchester United is edging closer to completion.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA

Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news from around the Premier League.

Thomas Partey to Arsenal back on the table?

The Daily Mirror state that progress is being made in talks over Thomas Partey to Arsenal, as Atletico Madrid want to sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal. A report from Mundo Deportivo claim that Torreira has his heart set on a move to Atletico, as he was previously linked with a move to Fiorentina or Torino.

Partey, 27, is said to have a $58 million release clause and his contract runs until the summer of 2023 but Arsenal are said to want to pay a lot less than that for the Ghanian midfielder. Mikel Arteta has added extra grit to this talented Arsenal squad but Partey would add an extra layer of solidity in front of Gabriel who has made a big difference at center back.

But do Arsenal need a holding midfielder? Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka have held down those two positions well, while Mohamed Elneny has also worked his way into the rotation. Mateo Guendouzi and Torreira are both going to leave this summer as Arteta has clearly made his mind up on them. If Torreira can head to Atletico Madrid and Arsenal get Partey, that is a very good deal for all concerned.

Alex Telles to Manchester United progressing

It appears the 3-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace may have accelerated Manchester United’s transfer business ahead of the final weeks of the window. Who’d have thought!?

Alex Telles to Manchester United is at an ‘advanced stage’ according to The Guardian, as the Brazilian left back has a release clause of $47 million. The 27-year-old has been a goalscoring machine for FC Porto in recent seasons and his signing will surely see him as Man United’s first-choice left back with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams competing for his spot.

Telles has long been linked with United and he offers a goalscoring threat from left back. After missing out on Sergio Reguilon, who moved to Tottenham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly wants to upgrade his left flank and Telles will be perfect on the left in both a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-4-3 system.

With plenty of focus on Jadon Sancho, Man United don’t seem to need that much help in attack but defensively they continue to make silly errors and adding a center back as well as a left back seems to remain a priority for Solskjaer.

Report: Luiz Suarez to Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 21, 2020, 9:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid seems just about the perfect fit between a club, player and manager.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Diego Simeone roaring from the sidelines as Luis Suarez scores a last minute winner for Atletico Madrid at Real Madrid. You can see it now too, right?

A report from our partners at Sky Sport in Italy states that Suarez has already agreed a contract at Atletico and will leave Barcelona as a free agent as RAC 1 claim he will tear up his contract which still has one year left on it.

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has told Suarez he was not part of his plans and was free to move on. That decision was said to be one of the big reasons why Lionel Messi wanted to leave Barcelona, as he is close friends with Suarez.

Suarez, 33, suffered with injuries last season but since he left Liverpool in the summer of 2014 he’s been a star at the Nou Camp, scoring 198 goals in 283 games in all competitions for Barcelona.

Per the report, Suarez’s arrival means that Alvaro Morata will be free to depart Atletico Madrid as his former club Juventus want to sign the Spanish international. Suarez had been linked with a move to Juventus but that is now not happening as Suarez would have had a delay in obtaining an Italian passport to make the move easier.

Will Suarez be a hit at Atletico? Well, they have a habit of squeezing extra juice out of star veteran strikers. See: Forlan, Diego. Villa, David. Costa, Diego.

Suarez working for Simeone is perfect. He may not start every game, but he will probably share the workload with Diego Costa and could partner him too. Imagine those two up top together? Separate reports state that Costa may have to leave to let Suarez arrive.

With Inter Miami CF going for Gonzalo Higuain as their final DP and Edinson Cavani still a free agent, there are plenty of ageing superstar strikers out there but Suarez is the best one available. If he can regain full fitness then you can expect him to score 20-25 goals in La Liga this season.

El Cholo and El Pistolero firing Atletico Madrid past Real Madrid and Barcelona is a very real possibility, and I’m here for it. Grab your popcorn, folks.

Leyton Orient announce COVID-19 positives, stadium closure before Tottenham game

Leyton Orient
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 21, 2020, 8:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leyton Orient have issued a statement after multiple first team players tested positive for COVID-19 and they’ve been forced to shut their training ground and stadium just one day before they were due to host Premier League giants Tottenham.

The fourth-tier club were due to play Tottenham in the League Cup third round on Tuesday but that game is now in severe doubt and the east London club (located 11 miles from Tottenham’s home stadium) said they will be announcing more details in due course about what will happen.

Here is the Leyton Orient statement in full about their current situation:

“Following our game on Saturday 19th September, COVID-19 testing was conducted on all of our first team playing squad. Today (Monday 21st) we received formal confirmation which shows that a number of our first-team squad have tested positive for COVID-19. We have informed the EFL and Tottenham Hotspur and will make a further announcement regarding Tuesday’s match shortly.

“We have also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic, our three most recent opponents, prior to the public release of this information. Leyton Orient’s priority is the health and well-being of its players and staff. Those who have tested positive will now strictly follow government self-isolation guidelines. The Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice. At this time, the club will make no further comment.”

The problem here is that Tottenham don’t have any other available dates to play this game.

With their Premier League and UEFA Europa League qualifying commitments, Tottenham are already stretched to the limits and this game at Leyton Orient is one of four games in seven days for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The rules also state that if a team cannot fulfil the fixture due to COVID-19 positive tests, they will have to forfeit and Tottenham will move on. Leyton Orient are a small team who Harry Kane, a former loanee, has helped raised money for and there’s a very good relationship between the two clubs. This game was also due to be broadcast on TV in the UK and would have helped Leyton Orient out financially at a time when fans still aren’t allowed into stadiums in large numbers. These positive tests have now put all of that in doubt.

Lower league teams will run into similar issues like this when it comes to the FA Cup too, as testing is less prevalent and regulated lower down the professional pyramid in England. EFL clubs are only mandated to test their players during every international break and have stopped testing players twice a week. That has led to Premier League clubs paying for their lower-league League Cup opponents to be tested before games. In this case, multiple Leyton Orient players have tested positive.