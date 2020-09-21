In the latest transfer news Thomas Partey to Arsenal is back on the agenda, while Alex Telles to Manchester United is edging closer to completion.

Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news from around the Premier League.

Thomas Partey to Arsenal back on the table?

The Daily Mirror state that progress is being made in talks over Thomas Partey to Arsenal, as Atletico Madrid want to sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal. A report from Mundo Deportivo claim that Torreira has his heart set on a move to Atletico, as he was previously linked with a move to Fiorentina or Torino.

Partey, 27, is said to have a $58 million release clause and his contract runs until the summer of 2023 but Arsenal are said to want to pay a lot less than that for the Ghanian midfielder. Mikel Arteta has added extra grit to this talented Arsenal squad but Partey would add an extra layer of solidity in front of Gabriel who has made a big difference at center back.

But do Arsenal need a holding midfielder? Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka have held down those two positions well, while Mohamed Elneny has also worked his way into the rotation. Mateo Guendouzi and Torreira are both going to leave this summer as Arteta has clearly made his mind up on them. If Torreira can head to Atletico Madrid and Arsenal get Partey, that is a very good deal for all concerned.

Alex Telles to Manchester United progressing

It appears the 3-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace may have accelerated Manchester United’s transfer business ahead of the final weeks of the window. Who’d have thought!?

Alex Telles to Manchester United is at an ‘advanced stage’ according to The Guardian, as the Brazilian left back has a release clause of $47 million. The 27-year-old has been a goalscoring machine for FC Porto in recent seasons and his signing will surely see him as Man United’s first-choice left back with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams competing for his spot.

Telles has long been linked with United and he offers a goalscoring threat from left back. After missing out on Sergio Reguilon, who moved to Tottenham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly wants to upgrade his left flank and Telles will be perfect on the left in both a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-4-3 system.

With plenty of focus on Jadon Sancho, Man United don’t seem to need that much help in attack but defensively they continue to make silly errors and adding a center back as well as a left back seems to remain a priority for Solskjaer.

