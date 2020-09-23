Champions League: Six-goal thriller in Norway; Marsch’s Salzburg lead

The UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff round is delivering entertainment, with six first legs dotting the European landscape over the past 27 hours.
[ MORE: ProSoccerTalk unfiltered, Week 2 ]
American coach Jesse Marsch saw his Red Bull Salzburg take a first leg advantage home from Israel, while U.S. right back Henry Wingo and Molde played the game of the round so far against Hungary’s Ferencvaros.
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg
The Austrian visitors were heavy favorites, especially with the hosts dealing with positive COVID-19 tests, but Maccabi took a ninth-minute lead through Dan Biton.
But young Dominik Szoboszlai’s Man of the Match showing began with a goal in the 49th minute and Masaya Okugawan gave Salzburg the lead eight minutes later ahead of next week’s second leg in Austria.
🗣️Jesse Marsch: "It was a tough battle! Managing to get a win here after going behind is extremely important for us. We go into the second leg ahead in the tie, but we still have more to do. It isn't over yet!" #MTVSAL pic.twitter.com/bGqjDAgsfW
— FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) September 22, 2020
Molde 3-3 Ferencvaros
A thriller in Norway saw the hosts erase a 2-0 deficit only to hand a big away goals advantage to the Hungarian visitors with minutes to play.
Ferencvaros scored early in each half through Franck Boli and Myrto Uzuni. Both goals were set up by Endre Botka and Ferencvaros looked set to cruise through the first leg.
Molde snapped awake through former Manchester United, Cardiff City, and Seattle Sounders man Magnus Wolff Eikrem, who set up Leke James in the 55th minute before scoring a classy goal that was started on the right flank by fellow ex-Sounder and American export Henry Wingo.
Martin Ellingsen gave Molde its first lead in the 83rd, but Ihor Kharatin made it 3-3 four minutes later to send Ferencvaros back to Hungary with three away goals. A draw any less insane would be enough for them to head to the group stage.
COMEBACK SZN ‼️
We’re all tied up as Magnus Wolff Eikrem levels it for @Molde_FK. pic.twitter.com/PosBUmDUJP
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) September 23, 2020
Elsewhere
Gent 1-2 Dynamo Kiev
Olympiakos 2-0 Omonia Nicosia
Krasnodar 2-1 PAOK
Slavia Prague 0-0 Midtjylland
Second legs
Sept. 29
Ferencvaros v Molde
Dynamo Kiev v Gent
Omonia v Olympiakos
Sept. 30
Midtjylland v Slavia Prague
PAOK v Krasnodar
Red Bull Salzburg v Maccabi Tel-Aviv