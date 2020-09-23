League Cup: How to watch, start times, as Premier League powers enter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fifteen Premier League teams eye dates in the fourth round when the League Cup returns for another September midweek.

The congested nature of the season will see some PL sides play three matches in as many weeks, though the European qualifying teams are just entering the fray this week.

That includes Europa League sides Arsenal and Leicester City, who will stage the lone all-PL scrap of the round come Wednesday at the King Power Stadium.

Tuesday was going to see Tottenham Hotspur visit a club sponsored by Spurs striker Harry Kane, but Leyton Orient is in the news after positive COVID-19 tests have threatened to forfeit Spurs into the next round.

Manchester United will hope to snap out of its season-opening funk when it begins its tourney Tuesday at Luton Town, while Chelsea hosts Barnsley on Wednesday.

Liverpool is off to Lincoln City on Thursday, kicking off its League Cup at the same time Manchester City welcomes Bournemouth.

Because of the aforementioned congested September in the tournament, the fourth round draw has already been held and those fixtures are at bottom of the page.

League Cup third round draw

All times ET

Tuesday

Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur — Postponed

West Brom 2-2 Brentford – (Brentford win on penalty kicks)

Newport County 3-1 Watford

West Ham United 5-1 Hull City

Luton Town 0-3 Manchester United

Wednesday

Preston North End v Brighton — 2 pm

Millwall v Burnley — 2 pm

Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday — 2 pm

Stoke City v Gillingham — 2 pm

Chelsea v Barnsley — 2:45 pm

Leicester City v Arsenal — 2:45 pm

Fleetwood Town v Everton — 2:45 pm

Morecambe v Newcastle United — 2:45 pm

Thursday

Bristol City v Aston Villa — 2 pm

Lincoln City v Liverpool — 2:45 pm

Manchester City v Bournemouth — 2:45 pm

League Cup fourth round draw

Lincoln City/Liverpool v Leicester City/Arsenal

Millwall/Burnley v Manchester City/Bournemouth

West Brom/Brentford v Fulham/Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood Town/Everton v West Ham United/Hull City

Bristol City/Aston Villa v Stoke City/Gillingham

Leyton Orient/Tottenham v Chelsea/Barnsley

Newport County/Watford v Morecambe/Newcastle United

Preston North End/Brighton v Luton Town/Manchester United

How to watch League Cup third round streams and start time

Kickoff: Tuesday through Thursday

Online: Select games on ESPN+

Updates: Follow League Cup scores via NBCSports.com

