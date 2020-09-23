Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: With the 2020-21 Premier League season set to kick off this weekend, it’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable for the opening weekend.
[ MORE: 2020-21 Premier League season previews, all 20 clubs ]
Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Ahmed Elmohamady (thigh)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle)
Burnley injuries
OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee), Jack Cork (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Timo Werner (thigh), Hakim Ziyech (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (thigh) | OUT: Christian Pulisic (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (suspension)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: James Tomkins (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Christian Benteke (ankle), Gary Cahill (thigh), Jairo Riedewald (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
OUT: Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle).
Fulham injuries
OUT: Jean Michael Seri (undisclosed), Stefan Johansen (ankle)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Jonny Evans (thigh), Filip Benkovic (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Xherdan Shakiri (undisclosed), Konstantinos Tsimikas (COVID-19) | OUT: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Bernardo Silva (undisclosed) | OUT: Sergio Aguero (knee), Aymeric Laporte (COVID-19), Riyad Mahrez (COVID-19)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Matty Longstaff (thigh) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Paul Dummett (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee)
Sheffield United injuries
OUT: Lys Mousset (ankle)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Redmond (knock) | OUT: Stuart Armstrong (thigh)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (undisclosed) | OUT: Japhet Tanganga (thigh)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
OUT: Kenneth Zohore (calf)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Jack Wilshere (ankle)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Jonny (knee)