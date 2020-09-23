UEFA player of year nominees are as follows: De Bruyne, Kevin. Lewandowski, Robert. Neuer, Manuel.

Which of those three superstars will win the award?

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Considering Bayern Munich won a historic treble and surged to the UEFA Champions League title, it will likely be Lewandowski or Neuer, but Kevin de Bruyne has been consistently fantastic for Manchester City over the past 12-18 months.

This award is handed out by European soccer’s governing body and is based on players’ performances in UEFA club competitions and their own domestic leagues. The winner will be announced on Oct. 1 during the Champions League group stage draw ceremony, along with a host of other awards such as coach of the year and positional award winners.

De Bruyne equalled the record for the most assist in Premier League history with 20 and had 15 goals and 22 assists across all competitions. De Bruyne drove Man City to the quarterfinals of the Champions League but couldn’t do it all on his own as Man City’s defense collapsed in the UCL quarters against Lyon.

Lewandowski scored an incredible 55 goals in 47 games, including 15 in the Champions League to lead the way, while Neuer only missed one game all season for Bayern and kept six clean sheets, including in the final, as Bayern won the Champions League.

UEFA player of year, Top 10

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 53 votes

= Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) 53 votes

6 Thomas Muller (Bayern) 41 votes

7 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) 39 votes

8 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern) 27 votes

9 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) 26 votes

10 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) 25 votes

How does UEFA voting work?

The shortlist of three players was selected by a jury comprising the 80 coaches of the clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48), along with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each of UEFA’s member associations.

Jury members chose their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Which players were snubbed?

Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Memphis Depay, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Timo Werner, Dayot Upamecano

Follow @JPW_NBCSports