More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Edouard Mendy to Chelsea: What does it mean for Kepa, Blues’ defense?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2020, 7:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Edouard Mendy to Chelsea: What does it mean for Kepa Arrizabalaga and how much does it improve the Chelsea defense?

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]   

Frank Lampard has confirmed that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 28, has arrived from Rennes in a $28 million deal and the Senegalese international will provide ‘competition’ to Kepa as he’s signed a five-year contract.

“Competition is a regular thing. We have brought Mendy in for that competition. It’s in everyone’s hands to get into the squad,” Lampard said. “I think it is the hardest position, because of the individual nature of it. I have to be sympathetic to that point. Last year I changed a few times, it’s a different thought process. We are always striving for the best performance.”

Is anyone buying that Mendy is just ‘competition’ for Kepa?

A couple of high-profile mistakes in Chelsea’s opening two games of the Premier League season has highlighted Kepa’s poor form and Chelsea have moved fast to bring in Mendy.

What does this mean for Kepa Arrizabalaga?

As the ProSoccerTalk lads discuss in the video above, this is probably the end, or at the very least the beginning of the end, for Kepa at Chelsea. Kepa has never really settled at Chelsea and over the last two seasons he hasn’t backed up being the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

That transfer fee was a little false, as Chelsea were backed into a corner after losing Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid and paid Kepa’s release clause of $91.1 million to Athletic Bilbao. But they still paid it and even if the fee was half of that, eyebrows would have been raised. Kepa, 25, has failed to command his box, looked nervous with the ball at his feet and shots from outside the box have also given him plenty of problems. Not a great combo for a goalkeeper.

Chelsea may look to loan him out but there’s no doubt that after being dropped for veteran Willy Caballero at the end of last season, the writing was on the wall and Kepa is on borrowed time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said the following when Mendy arrived, as Kepa will perhaps be kept as the back up option: “As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in. Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club.”

Does Edouard Mendy to Chelsea improve their defense right away?

Not right away, but it will help. His impressive ability to come for crosses and his towering six-foot six-inch frame should provide some stability and confidence from the defenders around him but the way Chelsea play suggests their defensive issues will remain.

Frank Lampard loves to attack and it’s fun to watch. Well, unless you’re a goalkeeper or defender for the Blues. Mendy is one part of the jigsaw and so too is Thiago Silva who will add a calm head and his experience to a youthful defense, and Ben Chilwell at left back will also improve their defensive outlook.

Lampard loves to attack, though, and we must admit that without N’Golo Kante in front of a oft-changed back four, things will be tough. Mendy’s arrival should help settle things down and help Chelsea improve at the back but Lampard needs his center backs to stand tall in the coming weeks and months.

Transfer news: Reyna to Liverpool; Jorginho to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2020, 9:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Gio Reyna to Liverpool and Jorginho to Arsenal is hitting the headlines.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]   

Here’s a look at the latest transfer news from around the Premier League.

Reyna to Liverpool makes sense, but perhaps in a few years…

Gio Reyna to Liverpool reports will have USMNT fans everywhere spitting out their drinks as they read this.

The Borussia Dortmund playmaker, 17, has only been a first team player for the Bundesliga giants for a matter of months but he’s already made a huge impression and scored his first Bundesliga goal last weekend. When he turns 18 in November there is already a contract in place at Dortmund which will see him sign until 2023.

Reyna is the real deal and a report from German outlet Bild states that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping a close eye on the American midfielder and will plan a move for next summer.

Is this a good idea for Reyna? He is pretty much guaranteed regular minutes at Dortmund for at least the next few seasons and as we’ve seen with Christian Pulisic and now both Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, developing at Dortmund for a few seasons is a very, very smart move.

With current central midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and James Milner all edging towards the end of their careers, plus new signing Thiago Alcantara not a spring chicken at the age of 29, Liverpool will need to look to rejuvenate their midfield options soon.

Reyna would be a perfect fit for a more advanced central position in Klopp’s system and is flexible enough to play on the wing. We know that Liverpool and Klopp wanted to sign Pulisic from Dortmund but he instead went to Chelsea. It’s unlikely Klopp will want to miss out on the next USMNT star created at Dortmund as many believe Reyna could surpass the levels Pulisic has reached. Reyna to Liverpool next summer, with a loan move back to Dortmund for one more season, makes perfect sense. Right, USMNT fans?

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to finally work with Mikel Arteta?

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK are reporting that Jorginho to Arsenal could happen, as the Gunners want to open talks with Chelsea over the Italian midfielder.

Jorginho, 28, was extremely close to joining Manchester City in 2018 but instead joined Chelsea, much to the annoyance of Man City boss Pep Guardiola who had Mikel Arteta as his assistant. Fast-forward a few years and Jorginho has been a regular for Chelsea but Frank Lampard’s first-choice central midfield trio looks likely to be N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz.

Does Jorginho want to be a bit-part player at Chelsea? If he moved to Arsenal would he be a starter ahead of Dani Ceballos or Granit Xhaka in central midfield? That duo have formed a very solid partnership in Arteta’s favored 3-4-3 system and Jorginho is extremely similar to Ceballos as a player. Arsenal have been linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey consistently and he’s a much more defensive-minded player than Jorginho, while they have also been linked with Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

In many ways it seems like this would be a sideways move for Jorginho but if Arteta wants him to be a regular and is maybe thinking about moving on Granit Xhaka, who wanted to move on last season, then perhaps this could work out.

Per the report, Lucas Torreira to Atletico Madrid on loan is edging closer and with a move for Partey not really progressing, maybe this is Arsenal’s way of showing Atleti they have irons in the fire? Jorginho would do well at Arsenal, but can we really see Chelsea selling a more than solid midfielder to strengthen their rivals?

How to watch PLTV on Peacock

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2020, 8:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

PLTV on Peacock is absolutely essential viewing for every single Premier League fan and here is how you can watch shows such as Fantasy Premier League, Premier League Today and The Kelly and Wrighty Show among many others every single day.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

The PLTV schedule for key shows during the week is below, as signing up for NBC’s streaming service Peacock gives you access to it and allows you to devour all of the extra shows around each Premier League matchweek.

Simply put, we’ve got you covered with everything you need on the Premier League as Peacock provides you with live games, PLTV and all of NBC Sports’ original content and shows.

There will be more than 175 exclusive Premier League games on Peacock during the 2020-21 season, out of 380 games, with the rest of the games on NBCSN and across the NBC family of channels.

[ SIGN UP: Peacock details ]

The Premier League schedule is one of the key parts of the new streaming platform and to get access to the PL games you need to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month. Premium has more than 20,000 hours of content; free has about 13,000 hours. For more on Peacock, click here.

Peacock and Roku have also announced that Peacock is now available nationwide on the Roku platform. Premier League fans who use the platform can now find exclusive Peacock Premium matches on Roku.

Peacock is widely available across Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; the Roku platform; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs; as well as Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

If you haven’t yet checked it out and would like a free 7-day preview of the Peacock Premium service, which will include access to all of this weekend’s live Premier League matches, you can sign up here.

PLTV on Peacock schedule for key Premier League shows

Monday
6-6:30am ET: Premier League Today
7:30-9:30am ET: The Weekend Review
10-10:30am ET: Premier League Today
11-12pm ET: Fanzone

Tuesday
6-6:30am ET: Premier League Today
8-9:30am ET: The Analysis Show
10-10:30am ET: Premier League Today
11-12pm ET: Fanzone
1-1:30pm ET: Premier League Today

Wednesday
6-6:30am ET: Premier League Today
8-9am ET: 1-to-11
9-9:30am ET: Inside the Premier League
10-10:30am ET: Premier League Today
11-12pm ET: Fanzone
1-1:30pm ET: Premier League Today

Thursday
6-6:30am ET: Premier League Today
8-9:30am ET: The Kelly and Wrighty Show
10-11:30am ET: Premier League Today
11-12pm ET: Fanzone
1-1:30pm ET: Premier League Today
2-3pm ET: Fantasy Premier League

Friday
6-6:30am ET: Premier League Today
8-9:30am ET: The Weekend Preview
10-10:30am ET: Premier League Today
11-12pm ET: Fanzone
1-1:30pm ET: Premier League Today
2-3:30pm ET: The Weekend Warm-Up

Crystal Palace – Everton: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

By Nicholas MendolaSep 23, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Crystal Palace – Everton: It’s a battle of perfect teams on Saturday when Everton visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

The Eagles have knocked off Southampton and Manchester United to open their 2020-21 Premier League season while Everton has handled Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion.

[ MORE: ProSoccerTalk unfiltered, Week 2 ]

Two legends of the game will be at the helm when Roy Hodgson and Carlo Ancelotti match wits on Saturday. Can the former continue to coax unexpected results of his Eagles against the strengthened and powerful Toffees?

Team news: Crystal Palace – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

James Tomkins (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Christian Benteke (ankle), Gary Cahill (thigh) and Jairo Riedewald (undisclosed) are all set to miss out for Roy Hodgson’s Eagles.

Fabian Delph returned for the midweek League Cup game but Everton won’t have Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf).

What they’re saying

Roy Hodgson on how the Eagles won (again) at Old Trafford: “We made certain and kept them playing in front of us and they could not profit from those spaces they are skillful enough to find. And when we had the ball I thought we looked very dangerous and threatening so I don’t think it was a big surprise that we scored three.”

Carlo Ancelotti after Jordan Pickford made a gaffe against Fleetwood Town: “I think the first goal was not an individual mistake because we passed the ball back to Jordan, it was a really difficult ball and we could behave differently. Of course you have to improve there. We want to build up from the back, but when there’s no risk. If it’s risky it’s no good because we can concede a goal like we did. It can be a good lesson for the future. I didn’t speak to him and, as I said, I have to speak with players that were involved when we build-up.Jordan was not the only one.”

Jordan Pickford
FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Jordan Pickford of Everton is challenged by Josh Morris of Fleetwood Town (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Palace is an underdog despite beating United and it’s perhaps a bit surprising to see them at +275 with a draw at +220. An Everton win delivers +110.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Crystal Palace – Everton prediction

Hodgson has coaxed some tremendous midfield performances out of James McArthur, James McCarthy, and Luka Milivojevic in his tenure at Palace but out-performing Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, and Andre Gomes is a big ask even for that steely crew. James Rodriguez is in incredible form but so is Wilfried Zaha. Couldn’t this one go either way? Yes, but if Everton’s moving in the direction many believe it will be able to take all three points in a composed 2-1 win.

How to watch Crystal Palace – Everton stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Brighton – Manchester United: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaSep 23, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton – Manchester United: Impressive Brighton and Hove Albion hopes to continue Manchester United’s winless league season when the Red Devils visit the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

It will be the first two meetings in several days, as Brighton’s win at Preston North End and United’s takedown of Luton Town set up a League Cup fourth round date at the Amex.

[ MORE: ProSoccerTalk unfiltered, Week 2 ]

United handled Brighton well last season, winning 3-1 and 3-0, so this will be a great test at the acumen of both managers: Graham Potter in his second full season with the Seagulls and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempting to prove his doubters wrong.

Team news: Brighton – Manchester United (INJURY REPORT)

The Seagulls will not have Yves Bissouma, who was suspended three matches for his no-look, studs-up kick into the face of Newcastle defender Jamal Lewis. Brighton manager Graham Potter revealed that the long-term recovery of Jose Izquierdo is about two weeks away from being complete.

Manchester United will be without Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

What they’re saying

Potter on the League Cup win setting up consecutive Man United tests: “It’s a big week for us with those two matches and then Everton before the international break. That’s what we wanted because we wanted to go through in this competition. Players always want to play and the best thing for them is to be out on the field on nights like tonight to keep everyone in the group ready for when they’re needed. You saw that today. There was a willingness to run and fight for the team and get the result and that’s why I’m very happy.”

United’s Solskjaer after goalkeeper Dean Henderson starred on his senior debut: “The goalkeeping department and training level has been really high, of course, you can see driven and dedicated people and I’ve enjoyed watching them. Dean in goal, good save, you can see he’s having to concentrate and it’s a different job to what he’s done a few times last season and he came up with the save when he had to.”

League Cup results
LUTON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 22: Dean Henderson of Manchester United saves a shot at Kenilworth Road (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton is +375 to win at home, while a draw nets the wagerer +260. Manchester United is expected to win and thusly -130 to take all three points.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Brighton – Manchester United prediction

The only thing keeping us from pegging a very impressive Brighton team to collect another win is the shadow cast by Manchester United’s 2019-20 season (and long tradition of winning). United was rusty in its loss to Crystal Palace and had to work hard to defeat Luton Town in the League Cup. If that rust was there last week, how do the legs feel after a week? Anyway, the Red Devils still have Bruno Fernandes and it just doesn’t seem like this team starts 0-2 (or even 0-1-1). I grimace as I write 2-1 to Manchester United.

How to watch Brighton – Manchester United stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com