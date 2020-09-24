EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 3 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is here and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having more of a preseason than others and injuries already having an impact early in the season.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Week 3 of the new season, as Liverpool host Arsenal, while Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all face tough tests.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 0-3 Wolves – (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM]

West Brom 1-4 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 1-2 Manchester United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM]

Sheffield United 2-2 Leeds – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Fulham 2-0 Aston Villa – (Monday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Newcastle – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-1 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, September 26: (+360) Brighton v. Man United (-130), Tie: +270

Saturday, September 26: (+270) Crystal Palace v. Everton (+110), Tie: +225

Saturday, September 26: (+750) West Brom v. Chelsea (-280), Tie: +400

Saturday, September 26: (+220) Burnley v. Southampton (+135), Tie: +220

Sunday, September 27: (+165) Sheffield United v. Leeds (+165), Tie: +235

Sunday, September 27: (-225) Tottenham v. Newcastle (+600), Tie: +360

Sunday, September 27: (-350) Man City v. Leicester (+850), Tie: +480

Sunday, September 27: (+275) West Ham v. Wolves (+105), Tie: +235

Monday, September 28: (+185) Fulham v. Aston Villa (+150), Tie: +225

Monday, September 28: (-210) Liverpool v. Arsenal (+525), Tie: +360

