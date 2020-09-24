Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PLTV on Peacock is absolutely essential viewing for every single Premier League fan and here is how you can watch shows such as Fantasy Premier League, Premier League Today and The Kelly and Wrighty Show among many others every single day.

The PLTV schedule for key shows during the week is below, as signing up for NBC’s streaming service Peacock gives you access to it and allows you to devour all of the extra shows around each Premier League matchweek.

Simply put, we’ve got you covered with everything you need on the Premier League as Peacock provides you with live games, PLTV and all of NBC Sports’ original content and shows.

There will be more than 175 exclusive Premier League games on Peacock during the 2020-21 season, out of 380 games, with the rest of the games on NBCSN and across the NBC family of channels.

The Premier League schedule is one of the key parts of the new streaming platform and to get access to the PL games you need to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month. Premium has more than 20,000 hours of content; free has about 13,000 hours. For more on Peacock, click here.

Peacock and Roku have also announced that Peacock is now available nationwide on the Roku platform. Premier League fans who use the platform can now find exclusive Peacock Premium matches on Roku.

Peacock is widely available across Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; the Roku platform; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs; as well as Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

If you haven’t yet checked it out and would like a free 7-day preview of the Peacock Premium service, which will include access to all of this weekend’s live Premier League matches, you can sign up here.

PLTV on Peacock schedule for key Premier League shows

Monday

6-6:30am ET: Premier League Today

7:30-9:30am ET: The Weekend Review

10-10:30am ET: Premier League Today

11-12pm ET: Fanzone

Tuesday

6-6:30am ET: Premier League Today

8-9:30am ET: The Analysis Show

10-10:30am ET: Premier League Today

11-12pm ET: Fanzone

1-1:30pm ET: Premier League Today

Wednesday

6-6:30am ET: Premier League Today

8-9am ET: 1-to-11

9-9:30am ET: Inside the Premier League

10-10:30am ET: Premier League Today

11-12pm ET: Fanzone

1-1:30pm ET: Premier League Today

Thursday

6-6:30am ET: Premier League Today

8-9:30am ET: The Kelly and Wrighty Show

10-11:30am ET: Premier League Today

11-12pm ET: Fanzone

1-1:30pm ET: Premier League Today

2-3pm ET: Fantasy Premier League

Friday

6-6:30am ET: Premier League Today

8-9:30am ET: The Weekend Preview

10-10:30am ET: Premier League Today

11-12pm ET: Fanzone

1-1:30pm ET: Premier League Today

2-3:30pm ET: The Weekend Warm-Up

