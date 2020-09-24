Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zlatan COVID: Superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The AC Milan forward has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Milan’s UEFA Europa League third qualifying round game at Bodo/Glimt at the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic scored twice in Milan’s 3-0 win against Bologna in the Serie A opener at the weekend and once at Shamrock Rovers last week in the Europa League second qualifying round as the Swedish star continues to defy father time.

In true Zlatan fashion, here was his response to the positive COVID-19 test.

“I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.”

Chandler Bing voice: ‘Could this statement be any more Zlatan?’

Here is the official statement from AC Milan on Ibrahimovic, who must now observe a period of self-isolation at home.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodo/Glimt. The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative.”

The former LA Galaxy, Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG, Inter Milan, Juventus, Ajax and Malmo star has been a revelation since returning to AC Milan earlier in 2020 and judging by his statement above he believes he will be back on the pitch ASAP and back scoring goals for the Italian giants.

