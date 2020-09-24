More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Zlatan Covid
Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT
Zlatan COVID: Superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The AC Milan forward has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Milan’s UEFA Europa League third qualifying round game at Bodo/Glimt at the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic scored twice in Milan’s 3-0 win against Bologna in the Serie A opener at the weekend and once at Shamrock Rovers last week in the Europa League second qualifying round as the Swedish star continues to defy father time.

In true Zlatan fashion, here was his response to the positive COVID-19 test.

“I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.”

Chandler Bing voice: ‘Could this statement be any more Zlatan?’

Here is the official statement from AC Milan on Ibrahimovic, who must now observe a period of self-isolation at home.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodo/Glimt. The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative.”

The former LA Galaxy, Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG, Inter Milan, Juventus, Ajax and Malmo star has been a revelation since returning to AC Milan earlier in 2020 and judging by his statement above he believes he will be back on the pitch ASAP and back scoring goals for the Italian giants.

Burnley – Southampton: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Burnley – Southampton: Two committed and hard-working clubs clash at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 3pm ET online via Peacock) as both teams are aiming for their first points of the season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

Sean Dyche’s Burnley lost at Leicester in their opening game of the season last weekend, while Ralph Hasenhuttl saw his Southampton side hammered 5-2 at home by Tottenham are losing at Crystal Palace on the opening day.

[ MORE: ProSoccerTalk unfiltered, Week 2 ]

These clubs are evenly-matched as Burnley finished 10th and Saints 11th last season, but both clubs know they have increasing competition to finish in midtable.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of what should be an extremely physical early-season clash.

Team news: Burnley – Southampton (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley are without a host of players as Jay Rodriguez suffered an injury in the midweek League Cup win at Millwall and joins Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes in the treatment room.

Southampton only have one player missing through injury, Nathan Redmond, while Mohammed Salisu isn’t quite up to full speed following his arrival this summer.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

With all of their injuries Burnley (+220) are the underdogs but Southampton (+135) have never fared well at Burnley and last won at Turf Moor in 2007 when both teams were in the second tier.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner

Burnley – Southampton prediction

This is a real clash of style as Hasenhuttl’s Saints will press high and look to force the issue, while Burnley will sit back and soak up the pressure and look to go direct. Burnley always seem to catch Saints out on the break or from set pieces and I think that will be the case here too, but with all of the Clarets’ injuries I think Southampton will come away with something. Burnley 1-1 Southampton.

How to watch Burnley – Southampton stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

League Cup: How to watch, start times; Liverpool, Man City in action

League Cup
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 24, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Fifteen Premier League teams eye dates in the fourth round when the League Cup returns for another September midweek.

The congested nature of the season will see some PL sides play three matches in as many weeks, though the European qualifying teams are just entering the fray this week.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ]

That includes Europa League sides Arsenal and Leicester City, who will stage the lone all-PL scrap of the round come Wednesday at the King Power Stadium. Tuesday was going to see Tottenham Hotspur visit a club sponsored by Spurs striker Harry Kane, but Leyton Orient is in the news after positive COVID-19 tests have threatened to forfeit Spurs into the next round.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Manchester United will hope to snap out of its season-opening funk when it begins its tourney Tuesday at Luton Town, while Chelsea hosts Barnsley on Wednesday.

Liverpool is off to Lincoln City on Thursday, kicking off its League Cup at the same time Manchester City welcomes Bournemouth.

Because of the aforementioned congested September in the tournament, the fourth round draw has already been held and those fixtures are at bottom of the page.

League Cup third round draw

All times ET

Tuesday
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur — Postponed
West Brom 2-2 Brentford – (Brentford win on penalty kicks)
Newport County 3-1 Watford 
West Ham United 5-1 Hull City
Luton Town 0-3 Manchester United

Wednesday
Preston North End 0-2 Brighton
Millwall 0-2 Burnley
Fulham 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke City 1-0 Gillingham
Chelsea 6-0 Barnsley
Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal
Fleetwood Town 2-5 Everton
Morecambe 0-7 Newcastle United

Thursday
Bristol City v Aston Villa — 2 pm
Lincoln City v Liverpool — 2:45 pm
Manchester City v Bournemouth — 2:45 pm

League Cup fourth round draw

Lincoln City/Liverpool v Leicester City/Arsenal
Millwall/Burnley v Manchester City/Bournemouth
West Brom/Brentford v Fulham/Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood Town/Everton v West Ham United/Hull City
Bristol City/Aston Villa v Stoke City/Gillingham
Leyton Orient/Tottenham v Chelsea/Barnsley
Newport County/Watford v Morecambe/Newcastle United
Preston North End/Brighton v Luton Town/Manchester United

How to watch League Cup third round streams and start time

Kickoff: Tuesday through Thursday
Online: Select games on ESPN+
Updates: Follow League Cup scores via NBCSports.com

Europa League qualifying: How to watch, start time, odds

Shkendija - Tottenham
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 24, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
Shkendija – Tottenham is a tricky one for Spurs, who will be hoping Macedonia is a bit kinder than Bulgaria.

A week after Spurs came back from a late deficit to beat 9-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv — a win in which many missed the key moments due to technical difficulties — Tottenham has to beat Shkendija in Tetovo to move within a win of the Europa League group stage.

Shkendija has become a regular participant in either the Champions League or Europa League but has been handled by most name opponents including AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg, and Partizan Belgrade.

[ MORE: Europa League scoreboard ]

Ay, but here’s the rub: The home legs have all been close in those ties, all 1-0 losses, and this is a one-legged affair with the promise of a visit from either Rostov or Maccabi Haida on Oct. 1.

Mourinho branded Spurs’ schedule a ‘total joke’ but got some relief in a sense when Leyton Orient’s positive COVID-19 tests postponed Tuesday’s short trip across London.

It’s a 2pm ET kickoff on Thursday in Macedonia. Spurs are favored in a big way even away from home, with a Shkendija win paying off +1800 from some bookmakers.

Not bad considering Spurs have the second best odds to win the tournament behind (ducking) Arsenal.

A Shkendija win would not be the biggest upset of the day. Instead of talking about Sporting Lisbon versus Aberdeen or Galatasaray’s tough visit from Hajduk Split, let’s acknowledge the biggest underdogs of the penultimate round before the group stage.

NS Mura +1000 home to PSV Eindhoven

Underdog fun fact: The Slovenian hosts have technically only existed since 2013, having risen from the ashes of ND Mura 05, which itself began in 2005 by picking up the pieces of NK Mura. That club had been around since 1924.

Riga +1100 home to Celtic

Underdog fact: The young Latvian club was put together as a merger of two others and has already beaten CSKA Sofia, Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Copenhagen in single matches during its European life.

Desna Chernihiv +1500 away to Wolfsburg

Underdog fact: Ukrainian side Desna handed West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko his senior debut at the age of 17. Yarmolenko scored four goals in nine appearances before signing for national giants Dynamo Kiev.

Shkendija +1800 home to Tottenham

Underdog fact: Once managed by former German national team striker Thomas Brdaric.

B36 Torshavn +1900 away to CSKA Sofia

Underdog fun fact: The White Tigers of the Faroe Islands have played in 51 European matches, winning just seven. Three of those have come this season.

Locomotive Tbilisi +4400 away to Granada

Underdog fun fact: The Georgian side stunned Russian mainstays Dinamo Moscow to make it this far. Safe to say the bookies don’t see them repeating the feat against La Liga opposition.

How to watch Shkendija – Tottenham + Europa League playoff round streams, start times

When: Wednesday and Thursday
Online: Bleacher Report Live

Europa League playoff round ties

All times ET

Wednesday
Apollon Limassol v Lech Poznan — Noon

Thursday
Ararat-Armenia v Celje — 10 am
KuPS v Suduva Marijampole — 11:30 am
Viktoria Plzen v Sonderjyske — Noon
Fehervar v Stade de Reims — Noon
Rostov v Maccabi Haifa — 12:30 pm
Riga v Celtic — 1 pm
Besiktas v Rio Ave — 1 pm
NS Mura v PSV Eindhoven — 1 pm
Sporting Charleroi v Partizan — 1 pm
Malmo v Lokmotiva Zagreb — 1 pm
Djurgardens v CFR Cluj — 1 pm
Rosenborg v Alanyaspor — 1 pm
CSKA Sofia v B36 Toshavn — 1 pm
FCSB v Slovan Liberec — 1:30 pm
Hapoel Be’er Sheva v Motherwell — 1:30 pm
Shkendija v Tottenham Hotspur — 2 pm
Galatasaray v Hajduk Split — 2 pm
Copenhagen v Piast Gliwice — 2 pm
Granada v Lokomotiv Tbilisi — 2pm
Standard Liege v Vojvodina — 2 pm
APOEL Nicosia v Zrinjski Mostar — 2pm
Sheriff Tiraspol v Dundalk — 2 pm
Sarajevo v Buducnost Podgorica — 2 pm
Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag v Dinamo Tbilisi — 2 pm
Wolfsburg v Desna Chernihiv — 2:15 pm
AC Milan v Bodo/Glimt — 2:30 pm
Basel v Anorthosis Famagusta — 2:30 pm
St Gallen v AEK Athens — 2:30 pm
LASK v DAC Dunajska Streda — 2:30 pm
Legia Warsaw v Drita — 2:30 pm
Floriania v Flora Tallinn — 2:30 pm
HNK Rijeka v Kolos Kovalivka — 2:45 pm
Sporting Lisbon v Aberdeen — 3 pm
Willem II Tilburg v Rangers — 3 pm

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Week 3

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 3 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is here and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having more of a preseason than others and injuries already having an impact early in the season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]   

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Week 3 of the new season, as Liverpool host Arsenal, while Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all face tough tests.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Ham 0-3 Wolves – (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

West Brom 1-4 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 1-2 Manchester United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

Sheffield United 2-2 Leeds – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Fulham 2-0 Aston Villa – (Monday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

Tottenham 2-1 Newcastle – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 2-1 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, September 26: (+360) Brighton v. Man United (-130), Tie: +270
Saturday, September 26: (+270) Crystal Palace v. Everton (+110), Tie: +225
Saturday, September 26: (+750) West Brom v. Chelsea (-280), Tie: +400
Saturday, September 26: (+220) Burnley v. Southampton (+135), Tie: +220
Sunday, September 27: (+165) Sheffield United v. Leeds (+165), Tie: +235
Sunday, September 27: (-225) Tottenham v. Newcastle (+600), Tie: +360
Sunday, September 27: (-350) Man City v. Leicester (+850), Tie: +480
Sunday, September 27: (+275) West Ham v. Wolves (+105), Tie: +235
Monday, September 28: (+185) Fulham v. Aston Villa (+150), Tie: +225
Monday, September 28: (-210) Liverpool v. Arsenal (+525), Tie: +360