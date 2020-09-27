Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United – Leeds: Sheffield United is still seeking its first goal of the Premier League season as it welcomes a Leeds United side who is seeing boatloads of goals at both ends of the pitch (Watch live at 7 am ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds fell 4-3 to Liverpool to open the PL season and then beat Fulham 4-3 to restart life in the top flight.

Blades started the 2019-20 season with a win and a draw en route to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League but have stumbled out of the gates this season with a 2-0 home loss to Wolves and 1-0 setback at Aston Villa.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sheffield United – Leeds United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Sheffield United – Leeds United (INJURY REPORT)

Sheffield United – OUT: John Egan (suspension), Lys Mousset (ankle), Simon Moore (finger)

The Blades bring in three players as Jack O’Connell needs knee surgery and on-loan Ethan Ampadu makes his first PL start for Sheffield United.

3 changes for United. 🔁 Ethan Ampadu makes his first Blades Premier League start coming in for the suspended John Egan, whilst Jack Robinson replaces Jack O’Connell. Ben Osborn replaces John Fleck while McGoldrick is Skipper. pic.twitter.com/cItmV0LD6M — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 27, 2020

Leeds United – OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Pablo Hernandez (groin)

Leeds bring in Tyler Roberts for the injured Pablo Hernandez in their only change.

📋 Team news is in! One change, as Tyler Roberts is drafted in for the injured Pablo Hernandez — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 27, 2020

What they’re saying: Sheffield United – Leeds United

Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp on meeting Leeds: “I don’t know what the betting companies have got but we’re expected to win in my book so we need to make sure that we’re at it from the start.”

"I don't know what the betting companies have got but we need to be at it from the start." The Skipper's Press Conference ahead of Sunday's game against Leeds. 👊 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 25, 2020

Diego Llorente on joining Leeds from Real Sociedad: “I have a lot of energy and with my abilities I think I can help add to the team and this is the goal for me. … I talked with Pablo Hernandez and he told me about the team, the city and all of the things he said were good, so the decision for me was very easy and I am excited to be here. … Marcelo Bielsa was also a key factor, for me he is the greatest manager in the world and it is an honour, I’ve come to learn as much as possible from him.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Blades are +170 to get a win, showing a slight edge to visiting Leeds and their +160 to collect all three points. A draw nets the wagerer a +235.

Prediction: Sheffield United – Leeds

How to watch Sheffield United – Leeds United stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

