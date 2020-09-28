More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
De La Fuente to Girona
Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Eight American players to watch in final weeks of transfer window

By Nicholas MendolaSep 28, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT
There have been a number of USMNT players and U.S.-eligible players to make moves this transfer window, headlined by Weston McKennie’s move to Juventus and Antonee Robinson heading to Fulham.

There’s also a report that Reggie Cannon’s move from FC Dallas to Portugal’s Boavista could be a prelude to Ligue 1 football. Cannon could join USMNT forward Timothy Weah at Lille.

Longtime USMNT men Fabian Johnson and Danny Williams are still looking for homes as free agents, but we’re only listing potential transfer targets currently with clubs. We’ve also neglected players who may well be seeking moves if we could not find any linked destinations (like Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath).

Sergino Dest, Ajax

Let’s start with the one we’ve followed the closest in recent weeks.

This one is still not announced, but the 19-year-old’s courtship by Ronald Koeman at Barcelona and Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich has reportedly tilted toward the latter with an announcement possibly coming as early as Monday.

The latest report is that Bayern feels “betrayed” that Ajax agreed with the Bavarians but eventually pointed Dest in the direction of Ronald Koeman and Barca.

Dest was named Ajax Young Talent of the Year last season and a member of the 2020 Golden Boy shortlist.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tottenham Hotspur

The powerful 22-year-old is a good passer out of the back but has not been able to earn first team time in North London.

Carter-Vickers has taken five loans in the Championship and had his best stint yet in helping Luton Town make a great escape. Bournemouth has been linked with Carter-Vickers this month.

Matt Miazga, Chelsea

The 25-year-old move from New York Red Bulls to Stamford Bridge in 2016 and almost immediately played the only two Premier League matches of his career.

He’s since been loaned to Vitesse Arnhem twice, Nantes, and Reading twice. There have been rumors of a loan to a fourth nation with Turkey’s Trabzonspor.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United

Now third choice at right back — Steve Bruce used the 27-year-old at left back in the League Cup last week — Yedlin’s future is said to be troubled by his big Premier League wages.

A move to MLS would see him as a Designated Player at right back, a rarity, while The Athletic’s Chris Waugh says Besiktas has interest but the rub is that it could require the Champions League outfit to sell another American…

Tyler Boyd, Besiktas

The only reason the newly-minted USMNT man would be sold is if the Turkish side needs his international slot to acquire reinforcements at another position.

The 25-year-old winger has started all five of Besiktas’ matches this season between domestic play, Europa League, and the Champions League. He’s scored once, bringing his total with the Turkish side to four goals in 33 outings.

Where would he go? Doubtful he wants to go anywhere, but Rizespor has been mentioned. Besiktas’ other foreigners include two Canadians in Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson.

Konrad De La Fuente, Barcelona

If Dest goes to Barca he could just miss 19-year-old De La Fuente, though he won’t be difficult to locate.

De La Fuente has been linked with a loan to Catalan neighbors Girona, who play in Spain’s second tier and have been a notable spot for Man City loanees in recent years (Douglas Luiz, Pablo Maffeo).

But a report says Koeman wants to keep the teen, who is well-wanted, and if he does go it would be to a top-flight side.

Mark McKenzie, Philadelphia Union

The Wake Forest product from the Bronx may see his development continue in Scotland, as Celtic has been linked to the 21-year-old center back.

McKenzie was named to the Best XI at the MLS is Back tournament.

Brenden Aaronson, Philadelphia Union

A report from clued-in MLSSoccer.com says the USMNT midfielder is set to join Jesse Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg pending a medical.

The 19-year-old would stay with the Union for the rest of the 2020 season. He’s also been linked with Celtic.

UEFA Champions League qualifying: How to watch, start times, odds

Champions League qualifying
Photo by Raddad Jebarah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 28, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT
American defender Henry Wingo and manager Jesse Marsch face big weeks as the second legs of the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs take center stage Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wingo’s Molde drew Ferencvaros 3-3 in the first leg but those three away goals loom large as the American and his Norwegian club head to Hungary.

Meanwhile, Marsch saw his Red Bull Salzburg come back from an early deficit in Israel to take a 2-1 advantage over Maccabi Tel-Aviv back to Austria.

Salzburg are very heavy favorites to win and advance to the Champions League group stage for another year.

Marsch has also been linked with an impending transfer for USMNT teen Brenden Aaronson, one of at least eight Americans to watch as the European transfer window reaches its conclusion next month.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff round

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Tuesday and Wednesday
Stream: CBS All-Access (subscription required)

UEFA Champions League playoff round matches

All 12 legs will kickoff at 3 pm ET between Tuesday and Sept. 30.

First legs (Roundup)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Slavia Prague 0-0 Midtjylland
Krasnodar 2-1 PAOK
Gent 1-2 Dynamo Kiev
Molde 3-3 Ferencvaros
Olympiakos 2-0 Omonia

Tuesday

Ferencvaros v Molde
Dynamo Kiev v Gent
Omonia v Olympiakos

Wednesday

Midtjylland v Slavia Prague
PAOK v Krasnodar
Red Bull Salzburg v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

UCL second leg odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Ferencvaros (+108) v Molde (+215) | Draw (+230)
Dynamo Kiev (-118) v Gent (+280) | Draw (+235)
Omonia (+325) v Olympiakos (-130) | Draw (+235)
Midtjylland (+170) v Slavia Prague (+155) | Draw (+195)
PAOK (+105) v Krasnodar (+220) | Draw (+235)
Red Bull Salzburg (-834) v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (+1300) | Draw (+600)

League Cup: How to watch, start times, odds, predictions

By Nicholas MendolaSep 28, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT
The League Cup’s fourth round features two interesting tactical duels in that the tournament gives us rematches of a pair of Premier League matches from the weekend, right down to the locations.

Brighton will hope Manchester United’s Wednesday trip to the Amex Stadium isn’t as lucky as the Red Devils’ 3-2 triumph over the Seagulls, while Arsenal heads back to Anfield on Thursday with designs on a measure of revenge for Monday’s 3-1 loss in league play.

While Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are built a bit deeper — easy, Red Devils fans — due to squad necessity for European competition, Graham Potter’s Seagulls don’t have it as simple as chopping and changing (though Brighton has looked plenty good with its depth so far in this tournament.

How will the tactician plot his overthrow of United? And will Mikel Arteta do anything different with Arsenal to help thwart the high line Liverpool used to limit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Monday (if the Gabonese star even plays)?

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho thinks that schedule congestion is going to cost Spurs on Tuesday against Chelsea as well as in the treatment room.

The Portuguese boss says he will not be able to give the League Cup the respect he’d like because of Thursday’s Europa League visit from Maccabi Haifa is a match the club needs to make the UEL group stage.

Mourinho lost Heung-min Son to injury in Sunday’s controversial draw against Newcastle and he’s worried about what’s next.

“I think Sonny was just the first [injury],” Mourinho said, via Football.London. “More will come. So he was the first, but more will come.”

Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell could make their first Chelsea starts in the match, which comes too soon for Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Three lower league remain and will be playing their fourth League Cup matches of the month compared to the PL’s three outings. Those who win this week will have a lot longer to wait for the quarterfinals, which won’t be held until December.

League Cup fourth round kickoff times and odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (+420) v Chelsea (-180) | Draw (+360) — 2:45 pm ET Tuesday
Newport County (+560) v Newcastle (-230)  | Draw (+340)— 12:30 pm ET Weds
Burnley (+625) v Manchester City (-275) | Draw (+375) — 2 pm ET Weds
Brighton (+300) v Manchester United (-120) | Draw (+250)— 2:45 pm ET Weds
Everton (-145) v West Ham (+350) | Draw (+280)— 2:45 pm ET Weds
Brentford (+135) v Fulham (+185) | Draw (+225)— 12:30 pm ET Thursday
Aston Villa (-150) v Stoke City (+360) | Draw (+275)— 2 pm ET Thursday
Liverpool (-105) v Arsenal (+230) | Draw (+270)— 2:45 pm ET Thursday

League Cup fourth round predictions

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea
Newport County 1-3 Newcastle United
Burnley 0-3 Manchester City
Brighton 2-1 Manchester United
Everton 2-2 (EFC wins in penalties) West Ham United
Brentford 1-1 (Brentford wins in penalties) Fulham
Aston Villa 2-0 Stoke City
Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

How to watch League Cup fourth round streams and start time

Kickoff: Tuesday through Thursday
Online: Select games on ESPN+
Arteta rues missed chances in Arsenal loss to Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaSep 28, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT
Mikel Arteta knows his Arsenal team has a long way to go to be as fearsome as reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

He also knows the Gunners could’ve easily taken a point off the Reds in place of the 3-1 loss on the scoreboard after Monday’s match at Anfield.

“Really tough place to come for anybody in the world,” Arteta said. “They set incredible standards. They dominate every aspect of the game. … They’ve been together five years. We are at a different moment of our journey.”

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal an early lead in the game and was stymied by Alisson Becker in a second-half bid to make it 2-2.

But the Reds had so many chances before substitute Diogo Jota salted away the points, out-attempting Arsenal 21-4 and holding 66 percent possession.

“Taking the lead put us in a really strong position to believe we could get something out of the game but we conceded too early,” Arteta said. “We had some problems with the ball and we had the best chances in the game and when it comes to Anfield you’re not going to get 10 chances. When you get through 1-against-1 against the keeper you have to score if you want to get something out of the game.”

Lacazette won’t love reading that, but Arteta is right. And Alisson also stopped a Lacazette chip on a breakaway goal bid that wouldn’t have counted because the Frenchman was offside.

Arsenal lost its first Premier League match of the season after winning its first two. The two sides meet again at the same venue in League Cup fourth round action on Thursday.

Arsenal’s next PL match is home to Sheffield United on Sunday.

Animated Klopp rejects Keane’s ‘sloppy’ adjective, rips handball rule

By Nicholas MendolaSep 28, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heard an adjective he did not like from analyst Roy Keane after the Reds’ 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday.

The word was ‘sloppy’ as Keane mentioned some mistakes from the Reds, which certainly happened.

Klopp was not amused.

“Did Mr. Keane say we had a sloppy performance tonight? Maybe he was watching another game? Cannot be this game,” Klopp said. “Sorry. It was absolutely exceptional, from the first second dominant against a team in-form and (we were) careful as hell that we did not get caught on the counter-attack.”

A mishit Andy Robertson clearance allowed Arsenal to take a 1-0 lead but the Premier League champions had it level within a couple of minutes, led at halftime, and shutdown Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang en route to a 3-1 win.

“Alisson had to make one save, they had two chances in behind but apart from that the football we played was exceptional tonight,” Klopp said. “This game tonight there is nothing bad to say, it was the opposite of sloppy. … We had so many big moments. We played a super game but were 1-nil down. Completely deserved. Could we have scored more goals? Yes. Could they have scored more? Yes.”

Klopp was also asked about the handball rule which has brought ire from around the football world including teams that have lost and won points off its implementation.

“Eric Dier could do absolutely nothing wrong and it is a penalty. You cannot control your body in that way, you have to move somehow. The only other thing you can do is cut arms off. I’m also really not happy with how long we have to wait (for offsides). … Obviously some rule changes or other things we changed didn’t help but in the moment we have to accept it.”

We’ll all be keeping our arms, as will the players. Never change, Jurgen, although perhaps a few deep breaths might give you a bit longer run on earth!