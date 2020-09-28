Eight American players to watch in final weeks of transfer window

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There have been a number of USMNT players and U.S.-eligible players to make moves this transfer window, headlined by Weston McKennie’s move to Juventus and Antonee Robinson heading to Fulham.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

There’s also a report that Reggie Cannon’s move from FC Dallas to Portugal’s Boavista could be a prelude to Ligue 1 football. Cannon could join USMNT forward Timothy Weah at Lille.

Longtime USMNT men Fabian Johnson and Danny Williams are still looking for homes as free agents, but we’re only listing potential transfer targets currently with clubs. We’ve also neglected players who may well be seeking moves if we could not find any linked destinations (like Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath).

Sergino Dest, Ajax

Let’s start with the one we’ve followed the closest in recent weeks.

This one is still not announced, but the 19-year-old’s courtship by Ronald Koeman at Barcelona and Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich has reportedly tilted toward the latter with an announcement possibly coming as early as Monday.

The latest report is that Bayern feels “betrayed” that Ajax agreed with the Bavarians but eventually pointed Dest in the direction of Ronald Koeman and Barca.

Dest was named Ajax Young Talent of the Year last season and a member of the 2020 Golden Boy shortlist.

Sergiño Dest > Barcelona deal details. 🔵🔴🇺🇸 – €22/23m guaranteed to Ajax [and also add ons]. Paperworks completed between Barça and Ajax. – Personal terms agreed until 2025 [expected to be signed on next hours]. – If timing will be respected, Tuesday can be #DestDay in Bcn. https://t.co/bzSO0NOhsw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tottenham Hotspur

The powerful 22-year-old is a good passer out of the back but has not been able to earn first team time in North London.

Carter-Vickers has taken five loans in the Championship and had his best stint yet in helping Luton Town make a great escape. Bournemouth has been linked with Carter-Vickers this month.

Matt Miazga, Chelsea

The 25-year-old move from New York Red Bulls to Stamford Bridge in 2016 and almost immediately played the only two Premier League matches of his career.

He’s since been loaned to Vitesse Arnhem twice, Nantes, and Reading twice. There have been rumors of a loan to a fourth nation with Turkey’s Trabzonspor.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United

Now third choice at right back — Steve Bruce used the 27-year-old at left back in the League Cup last week — Yedlin’s future is said to be troubled by his big Premier League wages.

A move to MLS would see him as a Designated Player at right back, a rarity, while The Athletic’s Chris Waugh says Besiktas has interest but the rub is that it could require the Champions League outfit to sell another American…

Tyler Boyd, Besiktas

The only reason the newly-minted USMNT man would be sold is if the Turkish side needs his international slot to acquire reinforcements at another position.

The 25-year-old winger has started all five of Besiktas’ matches this season between domestic play, Europa League, and the Champions League. He’s scored once, bringing his total with the Turkish side to four goals in 33 outings.

Where would he go? Doubtful he wants to go anywhere, but Rizespor has been mentioned. Besiktas’ other foreigners include two Canadians in Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson.

Konrad De La Fuente, Barcelona

If Dest goes to Barca he could just miss 19-year-old De La Fuente, though he won’t be difficult to locate.

De La Fuente has been linked with a loan to Catalan neighbors Girona, who play in Spain’s second tier and have been a notable spot for Man City loanees in recent years (Douglas Luiz, Pablo Maffeo).

But a report says Koeman wants to keep the teen, who is well-wanted, and if he does go it would be to a top-flight side.

Mark McKenzie, Philadelphia Union

The Wake Forest product from the Bronx may see his development continue in Scotland, as Celtic has been linked to the 21-year-old center back.

McKenzie was named to the Best XI at the MLS is Back tournament.

Brenden Aaronson, Philadelphia Union

A report from clued-in MLSSoccer.com says the USMNT midfielder is set to join Jesse Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg pending a medical.

The 19-year-old would stay with the Union for the rest of the 2020 season. He’s also been linked with Celtic.