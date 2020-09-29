WATCH: Timo Werner’s first Chelsea goal is a terrific one

Premier League transfer needs: The summer transfer window closes on Oct. 5 at. 6pm ET and all 20 Premier League clubs will be doing plenty of business between now and then.

Below we take a look at who needs what in the final days of the window, as managers, technical directors and owners will be working tirelessly to get deals over the line to bring players in and send them out.

Okay, here are the Premier League transfer needs ahead of the final days of the window.

Big boys scrambling late in the transfer window

Manchester United set to make moves: They need a left back and center back and want to add an extra attacking option too. It will be a busy week for Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United’s poor start to the season will have brought a new sense of urgency. Alex Telles could arrive at left back, while Edinson Cavani, Luka Jovic and Ismaila Sarr have all been linked. Then, of course, there is Jadon Sancho. Reports state Man United will make a late bid for him, but it seems more in desperation than anything else.

Chelsea need one more center back, but will they sign Declan Rice from West Ham? Probably not. That could be a problem for Frank Lampard who has upgraded his attacking options, goalkeeper and left back but Thiago Silva struggled on his Premier League debut and a host of center backs could leave Chelsea in the next few days. Expect more outs than ins at Stamford Bridge after a big summer of spending.

As for Arsenal, they are pushing hard to sign a new central midfielder as they haven’t given up on a move for Atletico Madrid holding midfielder Thomas Partey. That seems like a long shot, but there’s chances of signing Houssem Aouar from Lyon seem to be improving. Aouar, 22, is within their price range and is the silky central midfielder that Mikel Arteta needs to kick his project on.

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham are looking to add a few players late in the window after a busy summer in the transfer window. After adding Gareth Bale, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon, it appears that they want to sign one more forward to try and give Kane a rest as Heung-min Son has now gone down with a serious injury too. Milik to come in? Maybe one more center back too? They need both to be top four challengers.

As for Liverpool and Manchester City, it seems like their business is done. Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota to boost their already stellar squad, while Man City added two center backs in Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias to strengthen Pep Guardiola’s defensive options. City may make a late move for another attacking option due to injuries to Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Teams who have started well set to double down?

Everton have won three from three to start the season and they may look to add one more key defensive signing. Former loanee Kurt Zouma could be available from Chelsea and he would boost Carlo Ancelotti’s center back options. Everton have finally bought very well this summer.

Leicester City have been linked with signing James Tarkwoski from Burnley and Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne as they hope to add a new center back and Brendan Rodgers’ side will need a big squad as they’re also in the Europa League this season.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Manchester United winger Daniel James and Marcelo Bielsa wants to add one more piece of quality after a very good start to life back in the top-flight.

Relegation strugglers need to do deals

West Ham are looking to add a center back with Tarkowski a key target, while the Hammers will want to add a few extra options in defense too. Going forward they look fine and as long as they keep Declan Rice, they’re set in midfield.

Burnley are looking to add a creative player (Harry Wilson) and a center back (Steve Cook) after a tough start to the season as they were hit hard by injuries.

Fulham will be busy in the window as they search for center backs, while Sheffield United are said to be pushing hard to sign Rhian Brewster as they haven’t scored a goal in their three opening games.

Eyes on the rest of the Premier League transfer needs…

Brighton, Wolves, Aston Villa and Newcastle United did plenty of business early in the window, so too did West Brom, as they all look set.

A few teams to keep an eye on are Crystal Palace and Southampton who are both on the hunt for a few additions. Palace want another forward option as they could also challenge for Brewster, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a loan option for both Palace and Saints. Southampton want a new central midfield and Ralph Hasenhuttl has said he wants three new additions late in the window. Watch out for them.

