Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern beats Dortmund to win entertaining German Super Cup

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
Bayern Munich – Borussia Dortmund: Joshua Kimmich scored late as Bayern Munich overcame blowing a two-goal lead to rivals Borussia Dortmund in a 3-2 German Super Cup win at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

It’s the fifth trophy of 2020 for Bayern, which won its eighth-straight German Super Cup in a match that finished with Americans on the field for both teams.

Dortmund has lost six of those eight Super Cups.

Corentino Tolisso and Thomas Muller staked Bayern to an early 2-0 lead before Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland brought the score line level.

The goals

18′ — Tolisso struck on the counter, taking his own rebound off the bar to make it 1-0.

32′ — Muller looks to have put the match on path for another Bayern blowout when he nods Alphonso Davies’ cross past Marwin Hitz.

39′ — Haaland sets up Julian Brandt to begin BVB’s comeback.

55′ — It was Haaland’s time to score when he raced onto a Thomas Delaney through ball off a Bayern giveaway in the heart of its own half.

82′ — Dortmund gave away the game in the 82nd. Kimmich picked the pocket of Delaney and fed Robert Lewandowski on a break. The Polish star returned the ball to Kimmich, who was saved by Hitz but stuck his leg out to acrobatically deposit the rebound.

Americans Abroad

Giovanni Reyna started on the bench for Lucien Favre, who deployed a more defensive formation to start the game.

The 17-year-old entered in the 72nd minute and completed all six of his passes including one cross.

Bayern brought on ex-FC Dallas academy man Chris Richards four minutes after Reyna was introduced by the visitors.

Richards, 20, had two interceptions and a tackle in his 14 minutes to collect a second trophy in seven days

Pep hails ‘important’ win over Burnley; Talks Dias, Ferran, Otamendi

Pep Guardiola reaction
Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
It may have been the League Cup fourth round, but Pep Guardiola said it was “important” for Manchester City to beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

City’s known to play well against the Clarets and rode two goals from Raheem Sterling to a 3-0 win and a spot in the quarterfinals, a very different performance from the one in a 5-2 home loss to Leicester City at the weekend.

After a later start to the season than most of the Premier League, plenty of injuries, and just one more match before the international break, getting City’s players going is a priority for Pep Guardiola.

“We are still far away from our best because we’re not training much,” Guardiola said. “Step by step when we have all the squad we will get better. I hope we won’t be far away from the people up front but we are in the quarter-finals of this competition again so it’s good. When you lose a game the most important thing is the next one.”

Already measuring the table. Wow.

City started USMNT backstop Zack Steffen as well as unusual starters Cole Palmer and Ferran Torres. Aymeric Laporte got his first 90 minutes since a positive COVID-19 test and Bernardo Silva made his season debut off the bench.

Steffen made two stops for his clean sheet and 18-year-old Palmer was okay in his senior debut, but Torres was Man of the Match quality good. The $26 million Valencia import had his first City goal and assist in the win.

“He is a young player and still needs a little bit of time to understand what we want to do,” Guardiola said. “He’s clever in the final third, with his passes. He doesn’t cross to cross, he passes the ball.”

He was also asked about new signing Ruben Dias and the outgoing Nicolas Otamendi.

“The season we won the league with 100 points (Otamendi) was incredible,” he said. “He played with a broken ankle, with 20 stitches, he had a great mentality so I wish him and his family all the best.

“We know Ruben Dias’s personality and I am sure he will be an incredible player for the next six or seven years. We’re very happy to have him. Our back four are now a young team. We start training tomorrow and get going as quick as possible.”

Will Guardiola be willing to trot out Dias versus Leeds this weekend?

That’s soon but also notable that he brought Nathan Ake and Taylor Harwood-Bellis off the bench for some minutes while playing Fernandinho and returning Aymeric Laporte the entire 90.

League Cup: Man City, Newcastle, Man United win; Everton rips West Ham

League Cup results
Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
Man City, Newcastle, Everton, and Manchester United picked up Wednesday wins of varying labor to join Tuesday winner Tottenham Hotspur in December’s quarterfinal round of the League Cup.

Newcastle needed late heroics from Jonjo Shelvey to outlast the lone lower-tier team in action on Wednesday, while American goalkeeper Man City had a lot less work to do in keeping a clean sheet at Turf Moor.

Burnley 0-3 Manchester City

Raheem Sterling scored twice before setting up Ferran Torres’ first Man City goal as City showed no ill effects from a weekend blowout loss to Leicester City.

Torres also had an assist and Benjamin Mendy set up Sterling’s first goal.

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen wasn’t too busy in running his City record to 2-0, stopping shots from Ashley Barnes and Dwight McNeil while completing 7-of-13 long passes.

Everton 4-1 West Ham

Who else? Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the sixth, seventh, and eighth times in four starts this season.

It was a match that saw the Toffees deliver most of the danger, though Robert Snodgrass found an early second half equalizer off a Felipe Anderson feed in the 51st minute.

James Rodriguez assisted Richarlison nine minutes later to restore the Everton advantage, and Calvert-Lewin finished his hat trick in the 78th and 84th minutes.

DCL is feeling it right now. So smooth and true.

Newport County 1-1 (4-5 pens) Newcastle

For a while it looked like a goalkeeper error would cost Newcastle a place in the quarterfinals, but Jonjo Shelvey had other ideas.

Mark Gillespie couldn’t deal with a bouncing Tristan Abrahams shot in the fifth minute and Newcastle couldn’t find an answer for 82 minutes despite out-possessing their League Two hosts 66-34 and out-attempting the Exiles 27-12.

But Shelvey twisted and turned at the corner of the box, finally curving a shot inside the far post to solve Newport keeper Nick Townsend, who made nine saves on the day.

Joelinton was saved by Townsend in stoppage but Gillespie saved Ryan Taylor. Brandon Cooper missed the frame with the hosts’ sixth attempt to send Steve Bruce’s men through to the next round.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-3 Manchester United

Juan Mata continues to be United’s cup weapon this tournament, scoring and assisting Scott McTominay as the Red Devils did enough to collect a spot in the quarterfinals.

Donny van de Beek set up Mata’s goal to make it 2-0 and Paul Pogba scored a free kick to round out the scoring.

Dean Henderson won another match for United, stopping the only two shots he faced as Brighton again hung tight with their top four visitors.

How to watch League Cup fourth round streams and start time

Kickoff: Thursday
Online: Select games on ESPN+
Updates: Follow League Cup scores via NBCSports.com

UEFA Champions League qualifying: How to watch, start times, odds

Champions League playoffs
Photo by Raddad Jebarah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
American defender Henry Wingo and manager Jesse Marsch face big weeks as the second legs of the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs take center stage Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wingo’s Molde drew Ferencvaros 3-3 in the first leg but those three away goals loom large as the American and his Norwegian club head to Hungary.

Meanwhile, Marsch saw his Red Bull Salzburg come back from an early deficit in Israel to take a 2-1 advantage over Maccabi Tel-Aviv back to Austria.

Salzburg are very heavy favorites to win and advance to the Champions League group stage for another year.

Marsch has also been linked with an impending transfer for USMNT teen Brenden Aaronson, one of at least eight Americans to watch as the European transfer window reaches its conclusion next month.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff round

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Tuesday and Wednesday
Stream: CBS All-Access (subscription required)

UEFA Champions League playoff round matches

All 12 legs will kickoff at 3 pm ET between Tuesday and Sept. 30.

First legs (Roundup)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Slavia Prague 0-0 Midtjylland
Krasnodar 2-1 PAOK
Gent 1-2 Dynamo Kiev
Molde 3-3 Ferencvaros
Olympiakos 2-0 Omonia

Tuesday

Ferencvaros 0-0 Molde (Ferencvaros win on away goals)
Dynamo Kiev 3-0 Gent (5-1 on aggregate)
Omonia 0-0 Olympiakos (0-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday

Midtjylland v Slavia Prague
PAOK v Krasnodar
Red Bull Salzburg v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

VIDEO: ProSoccerTalk team unfiltered – Review, preview, Power Rankings and more

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 30, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format. Unleash the beast, as they say.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards will tell us what they learned from the Premier League action, rank their top five PL players based on current form, preview the upcoming weekend and handle any other news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/ training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Follow the ProSoccerTalk lads on Twitter below, and click play on the video above to watch ProSocccerTalk this week in full.