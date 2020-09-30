Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich – Borussia Dortmund: Joshua Kimmich scored late as Bayern Munich overcame blowing a two-goal lead to rivals Borussia Dortmund in a 3-2 German Super Cup win at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

It’s the fifth trophy of 2020 for Bayern, which won its eighth-straight German Super Cup in a match that finished with Americans on the field for both teams.

Dortmund has lost six of those eight Super Cups.

Corentino Tolisso and Thomas Muller staked Bayern to an early 2-0 lead before Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland brought the score line level.

The goals

18′ — Tolisso struck on the counter, taking his own rebound off the bar to make it 1-0.

32′ — Muller looks to have put the match on path for another Bayern blowout when he nods Alphonso Davies’ cross past Marwin Hitz.

39′ — Haaland sets up Julian Brandt to begin BVB’s comeback.

55′ — It was Haaland’s time to score when he raced onto a Thomas Delaney through ball off a Bayern giveaway in the heart of its own half.

82′ — Dortmund gave away the game in the 82nd. Kimmich picked the pocket of Delaney and fed Robert Lewandowski on a break. The Polish star returned the ball to Kimmich, who was saved by Hitz but stuck his leg out to acrobatically deposit the rebound.

Americans Abroad

Giovanni Reyna started on the bench for Lucien Favre, who deployed a more defensive formation to start the game.

The 17-year-old entered in the 72nd minute and completed all six of his passes including one cross.

Bayern brought on ex-FC Dallas academy man Chris Richards four minutes after Reyna was introduced by the visitors.

Richards, 20, had two interceptions and a tackle in his 14 minutes to collect a second trophy in seven days

