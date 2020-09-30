Dest, 19, will become Ronald Koeman’s first signing as the new Barcelona manager as the former Dutch national team boss spoke to the media and confirmed that Dest is having a medical and will sign a contract at Barca in the coming hours.
This move (said to be for $25 million) marks an incredible 12 months for Dest, who has gone from Ajax’s reserve squad to becoming a regular for the Dutch giants, playing in the UEFA Champions League and making his international debut for the USMNT.
“Dest is having a medical and still has to sign the contract,” Koeman said on Dest to Barcelona. “He’s a young full-back, it’s about having young players for the club’s future. He has to compete with the other full-backs we have. Despite age, he’s played a lot of games, played in Champions League. A very useful player.”
Koeman now has a couple of bright young American teenage talents at Barcelona.
Young American winger Konrad de la Fuente, 19, has come through the youth ranks at Barcelona, and Koeman has been very impressed with him and believes Konrad and Dest will be big players for the USMNT in the future.
“It’s good for American football that you have players like Dest, like Konrad here in Barcelona,” Koeman explained. “But both players are still young. Sergino last season in Ajax first team, in the Champions League, that experience will help the player and also the U.S national team.”
This is great news for the USMNT.
Dest and Konrad are highly-rated by Koeman and given Barcelona’s remit is to give minutes to younger players as they rebuild their squad and move on from veterans such as Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and others, they will get plenty of chances to impress.
The fact that Dest can play as a right back or left back will help him out, especially as Barcelona recently sold Nelson Semedo. Get ready for USMNT fans to buy plenty of Barcelona jerseys with Dest and Konrad on the back of them.
There was something a little bit wrong about seeing Mourinho and his former midfield maestro going at it on the sidelines, but that’s football and that’s the ferocity of a London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea.
“With Frank, the most important thing is my feelings towards him rather than any words we exchanged… He always gave me everything he had as a player and I never forget that,” Mourinho said. “My feelings towards him will always be feelings of how much I owe him for how much of an incredible player and friend he was. The only thing I was telling him, just an opinion of an old coach to a young talented coach, which was when the players need us, it is when they are losing. When they are winning we don’t need to be the protagonists of the touchline, we need to be there when they are losing.
“In the last match when they were losing 3-0 [against West Brom] I felt really sorry for him because he was sad and quiet in his chair. In terms of football, I can’t teach him anything. He knows football, it is just an opinion, stay on the touchline when your team is losing and stay calm when your team is winning.”
Mourinho is basically telling Lampard to calm down and be humble. That’s right. Humble. Mourinho. Hmm.
Mourinho v Lampard didn’t rumble on for the entire game and afterwards thing seem to be sorted out between the two, but it is interesting to see Mourinho playing the role of a wise old head laying down the law on how younger managers should behave on the sidelines.
Maybe we should’ve seen it coming when Bayern had to go 120 minutes to get its deserved UEFA Super Cup win over Sevilla, but we didn’t.
And perhaps dropped points by Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday should’ve served as a knowing wink.
But we did not expect Bayern Munich, on the precipice of a world record winning streak, to lose for the first time in 32 matches (though the 4-1 scoreline didn’t really tell the story and still sees Bayern with a plus-5 goal differential after two weeks. Crying laugh face emoji).
Now, instead of thinking Bayern would go wire-to-wire in winning another Bundesliga title, we get to watch the Bavarians spend at least a week finding their way back to the top.
What we’re saying is, Bayern, thanks. The league might’ve been ready to concede after two weeks, but it sure didn’t want to do it.
Jokes aside, the loss puts a different spin on Wednesday’s German Super Cup between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.
For BVB, it’s a chance to say something both about its 2-0 loss to Augsburg but also its place in the 2020-21 landscape.
For Bayern, it’s the expectation that all that travel and a bit less rest than their rivals isn’t a thing.
Kickoff is at 2:30 pm ET.
Americans Abroad
— Tyler Adams didn’t have the ball much on a 40-touch day over 90 minutes, and that’s usually a sign that he wasn’t at his best. Adams saw a yellow card and only won three of 10 duels for RB Leipzig.
— Werder Bremen’s Josh Sargent assisted the first goal of Niclas Fullkrug’s hat trick against Schalke and went 87 minutes. He put three shots on target and had three key passes in addition to his assist. He converted both of his dribbles but was also debited with a “big chance missed” via SofaScore.
— John Brooks saw a yellow card and racked up eight clearances as Wolfsburg was fortunate to get a point off of Freiburg.
— Eintracht Frankfurt’s Timothy Chandler was an unused sub.
— Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna went 90 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Augsburg. The 17-year-old was typically tidy in passing, registering three key passes and drawing four fouls,
— Bayern’s Chris Richards was an unused sub in the loss to Hoffenheim.
— Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo got his first Bundesliga win under his belt in a 4-1 defeat at Mainz.
— U.S. eligible Norwegian youth international Julian Ryerson had three clearances and a shot off target in 17 minutes off the bench for Union Berlin.
Two mainstays change managers
Schalke and Mainz suffered through rough ends to the 2019-20 season but gave their managers some time to fix things.
A day later, Mainz said goodbye to Achim Beierlorzer after a 4-1 loss to newly-promoted Stuttgart backed up an opening 3-1 loss at RB Leipzig.
In both cases, expected heavy defeats to big sides were followed up by losses to clubs who were either in the second division or faced a playoff to avoid heading to 2.Bundesliga.
Schalke’s been in the top flight for more than 30 years but hasn’t won in 18 league matches, Wagner finishing 12-12-16 with the blue side of the Revierderby.
Beierlozer went 9-14-13 with a minus-4 goal differential in less than a full season with Mainz, but the club’s three wins in five to finish the 2019-20 are already a distant memory. The club worked hard to become a top-flight fixture over the past decade-plus and wasn’t about to risk dipping into a deep hole.
Despite their standings in Germany, both will have a lot of work to do to avoid a relegation fight.
Player of the Week
When Andrej Kramaric signed for Leicester City from Croatian side Rijeka in 2014-15, the only question seemed to be whether he’d be a decent scorer or a star after bagging 28 goals in a 30-game half season.
Instead, Kramaric scored four times — two in Cups — and even featured in a U21 Premier League match for the Foxes before moving to 1899 Hoffenheim.
The Germans got the full force of Kramaric’s talent. He’s scored 77 times with 30 assists in 153 appearances, twice breaking the 15-goal mark and now scoring an absurd seven times in three matches so far this season.
A brace in the German Cup against Chemnitzer wasn’t an eyebrow-raiser but a hat trick against Koln served as an appetizer to his two-goal day running an attacking midfield for Hoffenheim against Bayern. Wow.
It’s his second week in our Team of the Week and first as Player of the Week. Let’s see how high Hoffenheim can fly.
As for Leicester, they only went and won the Premier League with another center forward who adapted to a tougher league (Whatever happened to that Vardy guy, anyway?)
Union Berlin v Mainz — 2:30 pm ET Friday
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will not be winning the League Cup and the Blues boss know it’s down to missed chances to put away second-choice Tottenham on Tuesday.
While Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was glowing after the win, Lampard refused to sound too gloomy a note after Mason Mount’s missed penalty sent Chelsea out of the tournament after spot kicks in the fourth round.
“We were dominant and we want to score more goals at that point because of the amount of possession,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “They had chances in the second half but so did we. At 1-0, the second goal finishes it for us and we didn’t get that.”
The German striker wasn’t the only new player to have a nice day. Edouard Mendy won’t be pleased that he couldn’t save a penalty or two to push his new club to the quarterfinals, but Lampard loved how the Senegalese shot-stopped fared in denying Sergio Reguilon and Erik Lamela on either side of halftime.
“I thought he was very good. He made a couple of good saves, one particularly good save. He came and caught a few balls, even the one where he came and didn’t catch, the idea that he wants to be positive is not a bad thing.
As for that argument on the touchline with his former manager Jose Mourinho?
Lampard’s not too bothered about that; The pair shook hands after the game and will remain pals.
“We were having some fun on the line,” Lampard said. “I commented on the fact that he seemed to speak more with the referee than he speaks with his players so it is just a moment with us. … All was well at the end of the game and that will never change.”