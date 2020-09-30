Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The League Cup’s fourth round features two interesting tactical duels in that the tournament gives us rematches of a pair of Premier League matches from the weekend, right down to the locations.

Brighton will hope Manchester United’s Wednesday trip to the Amex Stadium isn’t as lucky as the Red Devils’ 3-2 triumph over the Seagulls, while Arsenal heads back to Anfield on Thursday with designs on a measure of revenge for Monday’s 3-1 loss in league play.

While Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are built a bit deeper — easy, Red Devils fans — due to squad necessity for European competition, Graham Potter’s Seagulls don’t have it as simple as chopping and changing (though Brighton has looked plenty good with its depth so far in this tournament.

How will the tactician plot his overthrow of United? And will Mikel Arteta do anything different with Arsenal to help thwart the high line Liverpool used to limit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Monday (if the Gabonese star even plays)?

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho saw Spurs on beat Chelsea on penalties on Tuesday.

Three lower league remain and will be playing their fourth League Cup matches of the month compared to the PL’s three outings. Those who win this week will have a lot longer to wait for the quarterfinals, which won’t be held until December.

League Cup fourth round kickoff times and odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (+420) v Chelsea (-180) | Draw (+360) — 2:45 pm ET Tuesday

Newport County (+560) v Newcastle (-230) | Draw (+340)— 12:30 pm ET Weds

Burnley (+625) v Manchester City (-275) | Draw (+375) — 2 pm ET Weds

Brighton (+300) v Manchester United (-120) | Draw (+250)— 2:45 pm ET Weds

Everton (-145) v West Ham (+350) | Draw (+280)— 2:45 pm ET Weds

Brentford (+135) v Fulham (+185) | Draw (+225)— 12:30 pm ET Thursday

Aston Villa (-150) v Stoke City (+360) | Draw (+275)— 2 pm ET Thursday

Liverpool (-105) v Arsenal (+230) | Draw (+270)— 2:45 pm ET Thursday

League Cup fourth round predictions

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea

Newport County 1-3 Newcastle United

Burnley 0-3 Manchester City

Brighton 2-1 Manchester United

Everton 2-2 (EFC wins in penalties) West Ham United

Brentford 1-1 (Brentford wins in penalties) Fulham

Aston Villa 2-0 Stoke City

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

