League Cup: Man City, Newcastle, Man United win; Everton rips West Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Man City, Newcastle, Everton, and Manchester United picked up Wednesday wins of varying labor to join Tuesday winner Tottenham Hotspur in December’s quarterfinal round of the League Cup.

[ MORE: Tottenham 1-1 (5-4 pens) Chelsea ]

Newcastle needed late heroics from Jonjo Shelvey to outlast the lone lower-tier team in action on Wednesday, while American goalkeeper Man City had a lot less work to do in keeping a clean sheet at Turf Moor.

Burnley 0-3 Manchester City

Raheem Sterling scored twice before setting up Ferran Torres’ first Man City goal as City showed no ill effects from a weekend blowout loss to Leicester City.

Torres also had an assist and Benjamin Mendy set up Sterling’s first goal.

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen wasn’t too busy in running his City record to 2-0, stopping shots from Ashley Barnes and Dwight McNeil while completing 7-of-13 long passes.

Everton 4-1 West Ham

Who else? Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the sixth, seventh, and eighth times in four starts this season.

It was a match that saw the Toffees deliver most of the danger, though Robert Snodgrass found an early second half equalizer off a Felipe Anderson feed in the 51st minute.

James Rodriguez assisted Richarlison nine minutes later to restore the Everton advantage, and Calvert-Lewin finished his hat trick in the 78th and 84th minutes.

DCL is feeling it right now. So smooth and true.

That first touch from Dominic Calvert-Lewin 👌 pic.twitter.com/ST5YWsk8AY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 30, 2020

Newport County 1-1 (4-5 pens) Newcastle

For a while it looked like a goalkeeper error would cost Newcastle a place in the quarterfinals, but Jonjo Shelvey had other ideas.

Mark Gillespie couldn’t deal with a bouncing Tristan Abrahams shot in the fifth minute and Newcastle couldn’t find an answer for 82 minutes despite out-possessing their League Two hosts 66-34 and out-attempting the Exiles 27-12.

But Shelvey twisted and turned at the corner of the box, finally curving a shot inside the far post to solve Newport keeper Nick Townsend, who made nine saves on the day.

Joelinton was saved by Townsend in stoppage but Gillespie saved Ryan Taylor. Brandon Cooper missed the frame with the hosts’ sixth attempt to send Steve Bruce’s men through to the next round.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-3 Manchester United

Juan Mata continues to be United’s cup weapon this tournament, scoring and assisting Scott McTominay as the Red Devils did enough to collect a spot in the quarterfinals.

Donny van de Beek set up Mata’s goal to make it 2-0 and Paul Pogba scored a free kick to round out the scoring.

Dean Henderson won another match for United, stopping the only two shots he faced as Brighton again hung tight with their top four visitors.

MCTOMINAY! The free header puts Man United up 🔴 pic.twitter.com/maVE24UCev — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 30, 2020

League Cup fourth round kickoff times and odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brentford (+135) v Fulham (+185) | Draw (+225)— 12:30 pm ET Thursday

Aston Villa (-150) v Stoke City (+360) | Draw (+275)— 2 pm ET Thursday

Liverpool (-105) v Arsenal (+230) | Draw (+270)— 2:45 pm ET Thursday

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

How to watch League Cup fourth round streams and start time

Kickoff: Thursday

Online: Select games on ESPN+

Updates: Follow League Cup scores via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola