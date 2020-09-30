Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League pots are set for Thursday’s group stage draw following the conclusion of six playoff round ties this week.

[ MORE: UCL pots, how to watch the draw ]

American coach Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg are onto the knockout rounds after handling Maccabi Tel-Aviv, but countryman Henry Wingo and Molde lost to Ferencvaros and will drop into the Europa League.

Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 (5-2 agg.) Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Remember the names Patson Daka and Dominik Szoboszlai, who are gaining reputations not unlike those earned by Takumi Minamino and Erling Haaland at the start of last season’s UCL.

Daka scored twice and Szoboszlai also scored as Marsch’s men overcame a halftime deadlock with a 20-6 edge in shots over the shorthanded Israeli side.

Salzburg grab the first goal of the match! Daka's strike gets past Tenenbaum to put them up 3-1 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/H1KSTSXqPo — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) September 30, 2020

PAOK 1-2 (2-4 agg.) Krasnodar

Former Newcastle attacker Remy Cabella scored moments after Omar El Kaddouri leveled the second leg at 1 to put the tie within reach, settling Krasnodar nerves en route to a spot in the group stage via an away win in Greece.

Omonia Nicosia 0-0 (0-2 agg.) Olympiakos

A game effort from the Cypriots, but the tight defense of Olympiakos proved too much.

Dynamo Kiev 3-0 (5-1 agg.) Gent

Vitalii Buialskyi, Carlos De Pena, and Gerson Rodrigues scored before the 49th minute to put this one to bed.

Ferencvaros 0-0 (3-3 agg.) Molde

Wingo picked up an injury and didn’t dress for the Norwegians, who couldn’t find a way past the Hungarian hosts who needed nothing more than a clean sheet to move to the group stage.

The first matchday of the UCL group stage starts Oct. 20 and will run twice a month through the end of sixth matchday on Dec. 9.

Midtjylland 4-1 (4-1 agg.) Slavia Prague

Another tie that was scoreless after one leg didn’t stay that way for long. A third-minute goal from Peter Olayinka the Czechs in front and the hosts in need of at least two goals without response.

They got four, with Anders Dreyer scoring twice in the final few minutes to salt away the tie for the Danish hosts.

An absolute 🚀 from Anders Dreyer in stoppage time just about seals it for Midtjylland. pic.twitter.com/OCVw6nCLnL — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) September 30, 2020

