In the latest transfer news Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United and David Alaba to Manchester City are two of the developing deals.

Let’s focus on the Manchester clubs scrambling to do business in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United to happen?

This could actually happen!? Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United has been reported so many times in recent years but it seems like this time it has legs.

Multiple reports (including this one from Sky Sports) state that Manchester United want to sign Dembele, 23, on loan and are in talks with Barcelona. It doesn’t appear that Dembele is in the plans of new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman who simply said that his future depends on the club and the player but he’s happy to have him for now.

It is believed that Barcelona want to sell Dembele permanently but that doesn’t seem likely given his recent injury record. It also seems like Man United will use Dembele as a stopgap as they want to sign Jadon Sancho but had a new bid of $117 million rejected by Borussia Dortmund earlier this week.

Dembele’s talent is undoubted and initially he slotted in really well at Barcelona when he arrived from Dortmund in 2017. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly wants to add a new winger and Dembele, if fit, would be a big upgrade on the likes of Daniel James, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

If they can arrange a loan deal for Dembele, then they can revisit the Sancho deal in the upcoming windows and that would be a pretty good solution for everyone concerned. Barcelona are also looking to free up some space on their wage bill so if they can move on Dembele they can bring in Memphis Depay. Done deal?

A new left back? David Alaba to Manchester City, Nicolas Tagliafico…

The Daily Mail believe that Manchester City are ‘desperate’ to add a new left back in the final days of the window.

Per the report, David Alaba to Manchester City could happen as the versatile Austrian defender has yet to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich and is out of contract next summer. Man City are also said to be interested in Nicolas Tagliafico, 28, from Ajax after Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all passed on the Argentine defender.

Alaba, 28, played for Pep Guardiola at Bayern and it is believed there is interest from both parties about a move. With David Silva, Claudio Bravo, Leroy Sane and Nicolas Otamendi moved on, City have added Nathan Ake and now Ruben Dias to strengthen their central defensive areas (plus young winger Ferran Torres) but left back is a problem.

Benjamin Mendy has never really settled while Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly up for sale as Man City try and sign a new left back. Watch this space, as Man City need to strengthen at the back if they’re going to challenge for trophies.

