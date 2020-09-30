Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ross Barkley to Aston Villa makes so much sense for everyone involved.

This is a very good move for Villa, as long as Barkley remains fit.

Barkley, 26, was likely to be a bit-part player for Chelsea this season as the England international has seen Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz arrive this summer and the likes of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are ahead of him in the pecking order of attacking midfielders at Stamford Bridge.

Villa moved quickly to get this season-long loan deal done and it significantly strengthens their creativity and takes some of the burden off Jack Grealish’s shoulders.

“Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team,” Villa boss Dean Smith said about Ross Barkley to Aston Villa.

"It looks like it's going to be an exciting season." 👌 The 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 VillaTV interview with @RBarkley8! 🗣️

Barkley will add an extra dimension to this Villa side as Conor Hourihane, John McGinn and Grealish are tasked with being the more attack-minded midfielders ahead of Douglas Luiz.

With Ollie Watkins showing plenty of promise in attack, plus Mohamed Trezeguet a solid contributor out wide, it will be intriguing to see where Barkley slots in. In theory, Grealish and Trezeguet will be on the wings with Watkins up top, then Barkley, McGinn and Luiz in central midfield would be very well-balanced.

With two wins from two to start the season, plus some very good buys in the transfer window with Matty Cash solid at right back, Emiliano Martinez an upgrade in goal and now Barkley a huge addition on loan, Villa should be a safe bet to kick on and push for a top 10 finish this season.

After surviving relegation on the final day of the 2019-20 season, Villa were much improved defensively during ‘Project Restart’ and that gives them a solid base to build from. They need more goals, though, and Barkley is capable of being a creator and played pretty well for Chelsea at times last season.

Add Grealish signing a new long-term contract into all of this and positive vibes are plentiful at Villa right now.

