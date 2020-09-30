Barkley, 26, was likely to be a bit-part player for Chelsea this season as the England international has seen Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz arrive this summer and the likes of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are ahead of him in the pecking order of attacking midfielders at Stamford Bridge.
Villa moved quickly to get this season-long loan deal done and it significantly strengthens their creativity and takes some of the burden off Jack Grealish’s shoulders.
“Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team,” Villa boss Dean Smith said about Ross Barkley to Aston Villa.
"It looks like it's going to be an exciting season." 👌
Barkley will add an extra dimension to this Villa side as Conor Hourihane, John McGinn and Grealish are tasked with being the more attack-minded midfielders ahead of Douglas Luiz.
With Ollie Watkins showing plenty of promise in attack, plus Mohamed Trezeguet a solid contributor out wide, it will be intriguing to see where Barkley slots in. In theory, Grealish and Trezeguet will be on the wings with Watkins up top, then Barkley, McGinn and Luiz in central midfield would be very well-balanced.
With two wins from two to start the season, plus some very good buys in the transfer window with Matty Cash solid at right back, Emiliano Martinez an upgrade in goal and now Barkley a huge addition on loan, Villa should be a safe bet to kick on and push for a top 10 finish this season.
After surviving relegation on the final day of the 2019-20 season, Villa were much improved defensively during ‘Project Restart’ and that gives them a solid base to build from. They need more goals, though, and Barkley is capable of being a creator and played pretty well for Chelsea at times last season.
Add Grealish signing a new long-term contract into all of this and positive vibes are plentiful at Villa right now.
The Premier League transfers window runs from July 27 to Oct. 5 in the summer, as the shortened offseason means there’s a flurry of action already happening and most clubs will want their squads sorted before the 2020-21 season kicks off on Sept. 12.
Given the fact that clubs have less than 40 days before the new season starts, you’d think that chairman, sporting directors and managers would all be pretty busy right now as they try and get their business done early. But we all know that when it comes to Premier League transfers, clubs can’t stay away from a deadline day.
Even during the coronavirus pandemic amid huge financial implications, huge sums of money are still being talked about when it comes to potential transfers.
Below are the lists of Premier League transfers for each club, as we will update this page as and when deals happen from now until Oct. 5 when the summer window shuts.
Premier League transfers – Summer window 2020
Arsenal
In
Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille) More info
Pablo Mari (Flamengo)
Cedric Soares (Southampton)
George Lewis (Larvik)
Willian (Chelsea, Free) More info
Tim Akinola (Huddersfield) Free
Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord) Free
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) Loan
Alex Runarsson (Dijon)
Out
Tobi Omole (Released)
Matthew Dennis (Released)
Zech Medley (Gillingham) Loan
Zak Swanson (MVV Maastricht) Loan
Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) Loan
Trae Coyle (Gillingham) Loan
Matt Smith (Swindon Town) Loan
Jordi Osei-Tutu (Cardiff City) Loan
Sam Greenwood (Leeds)
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) Ben Sheaf (Coventry) Loan TyreeceJohn-Jules (Doncaster Rovers) Loan Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Mark McGuinness (Ipswich) Loan
Aston Villa
In
Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest) More info
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal)
Bertrand Traore (Lyon)
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) Loan
Out
Ross McCormack (Released)
Callum O’Hare (Released)
Jack Birch (Released)
Anton Hooper (Released)
Colin Odutayo (Released)
Dimitri Sea (Released)
Jamie Searle (Released)
Matija Sarkic (Wolves) Free
James Chester (Stoke) Free
Indiana Vassilev (Burton) Loan
Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce)
Brighton and Hove Albion
In
Jensen Weir (Wigan)
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free More info
Joel Veltman (Ajax)
Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge)
Jan Paul van Hecke (NAC Breda)
Ulrick Eneme Ella (Amiens)
Out
Leon Balogun (Wigan) Loan
Archie Davies (Released)
Lewis Freestone (Released)
George Cox (Fortuna Sittard)
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham)
Beram Kayal (Released)
Percy Tau (Anderlecht) Loan
Jan Mlakar (Maribor) Loan
Warren O’Hora (MK Dons) Loan
Taylor Richards (Doncaster) Loan
Martin Montoya (Real Betis)
Matt Clarke (Derby) Loan
Ryan Longman (AFC Wimbledon) Loan Leo Ostigard (Coventry) Loan Aaron Mooy (Shanghai SIPG) Undisclosed
Glenn Murray (Watford) Loan
Shane Duffy (Celtic) Loan
David Button (West Brom)
Jan Paul van Hecke (Heerenveen) Loan
Dale Stephens (Burnley)
Burnley
In
Will Norris (Wolves) Marc Richter (Augsburg) Will Rickard (Free) Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading) Connor Barrett (Leicester)
Ismaila Diallo (Arsenal)
Dale Stephens (Brighton)
Out
Joe Hart (Tottenham) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle) Free
Adam Legzdins (Released)
Aaron Lennon (Released)
Oliver Younger (Released)
Scott Wilson (Released)
Joel Senior (Released)
Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) Loan
Adam Phillips (Morecambe) Loan Jordan Cropper (Chesterfield) Loan
Ben Gibson (Norwich City) Loan
Aiden O’Neill (Melbourne City)
Chelsea
In
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) More info
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) More info
Ben Chilwell (Leicester) More info
Malang Sarr (Nice) Free
Thiago Silva (PSG) Free
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Edouard Mendy (Rennes)
Out
Josh Grant (Released)
Marcel Lavinier (Released)
Richard Nartey (Released)
Willian (Arsenal) Free
Pedro (Roma) Free
Danilo Pantic (Cukaricki) Loan
Jacob Maddox (Vitoria SC)
Jamie Cumming (Stevenage) Loan
Trevoh Chalobah (Lorient) Loan
Armando Broja (Vitesse Arnhem) Loan
Tariq Uwakwe (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Ethan Ampadu (Sheff Utd) Loan
Kenedy (Granada) Loan
Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) Loan
Conor Gallagher (West Brom) Loan Lewis Baker (Trabzonspor) Loan
Davide Zappacosta (Genoa) Loan
Luke McCormick (Bristol Rovers) Loan Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) Loan
Crystal Palace
In
Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free
Jake Giddings (Free)
Eberechi Eze (QPR)
Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) Loan
Out
Kian Flanagan (Released)
Dion-Curtis Henry (Released)
Daniel Tupper (Released)
Alexander Sorloth (RB Leipzig)
Everton
In
Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) More info
Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free
Allan (Napoli)
James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) More info
Out
Morgan Feeney (Released)
Alexander Denny (Released)
Matthew Foulds (Released)
Luke Garbutt (Released)
Oumar Niasse (Released)
Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice)
Leighton Baines (Retired)
Maarten Stekelenburg (Released)
Nathangelo Markelo (FC Twente) Loan
Kieran Dowell (Norwich City)
Manasse Mampala (Released)
Korede Adedoyin (Released)
Cuco Martina (Released)
Lewis Gibson (Reading) Loan
Dennis Adeniran (Wycombe Wanderers) Loan
Fulham
In
Antonee Robinson (Wigan) More info
Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan
Harrison Reed (Southampton)
Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain) Loan
Kenny Tete (Lyon)
Ola Aina (Torino) Loan
Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) Loan
Out
Cody Drameh (Leeds)
Marlon Fossey (Shrewsbury Town) Loan
Jordan Archer (Released)
Zico Asare (Released)
Tristan Cover (Released)
Magnus Norman (Released)
Nicolas Santos Clase (Released)
Toni Stahl (Released)
Cameron Thompson (Released)
Ben Tricker (Released)
Luca de la Torre (Released)
Matt O’Riley (Released) Alfie Mawson (Bristol City) Loan
Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City) Loan Marcus Bettinelli (Middlesbrough) Loan
Jerome Opoku (Plymouth Argyle) Loan
Leeds United
In
Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Illan Meslier (Lorient)
Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan Joe Gelhardt (Wigan)
Cody Drameh (Fulham)
Sam Greenwood (Arsenal) Rodrigo Moreno Machado (Valencia)
Robin Koch (Freiburg)
Crysencio Summerville (Feyenoord)
Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad)
Out
Ryan Edmondson (Aberdeen) Loan
Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union) Loan
Jordan Stevens (Swindon) Loan
Alfie McCalmont (Oldham) Loan Bryce Hosannah (Bradford) Loan
Leicester
In
Timothy Castagne (Atalanta)
Cengiz Under (Roma) Loan
Out
Calvin Bassey (Rangers)
Viktor Johansson (Released)
Ryan Loft (Released)
Connor Tee (Released)
Daniel Iversen (OH Leuven) Loan Bartosz Kapustka (Legia Warsaw)
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)
George Hirst (Rotherham) Loan
Fousseni Diabate (Trabzonspor)
Darnell Johnson (Wigan) Loan
Out
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Released)
Dion McGee (Released)
Angel Gomes (Released)
Ethan Hamilton (Released)
Michael O’Hara (Released)
Largie Ramazani (Released)
George Tanner (Released)
Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) More info
Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen) Loan
Aliou Traore (Stade Malherbe Caen) Loan
Joel Pereira (Huddersfield) Loan
James Garner (Watford) Loan
Newcastle United
In
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) Free More info
Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free
Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free More info
Jamal Lewis (Norwich City)
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) More info
Out
Luke Charman (Released)
Jack Colback (Released)
Robert Elliott (Released)
Liam Gibson (Released)
Nathan Harker (Released)
Victor Fernandez (Viitorul Constanta) Free
Jake Turner (Morecambe) Loan
Tom Allan (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Freddie Woodman (Swansea) Loan
Kell Watts (Plymouth) Loan
Florian Lejeune (Deportivo Alaves) Loan Yoshinori Muto (Eibar) Loan
Sheffield United
In
Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free
Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth)
Jayden Bogle (Derby County)
Max Lowe (Derby County) Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Loan Ismaila Coulibaly (Sarpsborg 08)
Oliver Burke (West Brom
Out
Mark Duffy (Released)
Keenan Ferguson (Released)
Oliver Greaves (Released)
Jake Eastwood (Kilmarnock) Loan
Tyler Smith (Swindon Town) Loan
Luke Freeman (Nottingham Forest) Loan
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Luton Town) Loan
Sam Graham (Notts County) Loan Ismaila Coulibaly (K Beerschot VA)
Callum Robinson (West Brom)
Regan Slater (Hull) Loan
Southampton
In
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)
Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid)
Out
Alexander Cull (Released)
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) Loan
Maya Yoshida (Released)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)
Cedric Soares (Arsenal)
Mario Lemina (Fulham) Loan Harrison Reed (Fulham)
Alfie Jones (Hull)
Jack Bycroft (Weymouth) Loan
Tottenham Hotspur
In
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)
Joe Hart (Burnley) Free
Matt Doherty (Wolves)
Sergio Reguilon (Real Madrid)
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Loan, More info
Out
Jan Vertonghen (Released)
Michel Vorm (Released)
Tariq Hinds (Released)
Rayan Clarke (Released)
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Released)
Phoenix Patterson (Released)
Maxwell Statham (Released)
Maximus Tainio (Released)
Troy Parrott (Millwall) Loan
TJ Eyoma (Lincoln City) Loan
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)
Armando Shashoua (Atletico Baleares)
Luke Amos (QPR) Oliver Skipp (Norwich) Loan
Jack Roles (Burton) Loan Shilow Tracey (Shrewsbury Town) Loan
West Bromwich Albion
In
Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon)
Cedric Kipre (Wigan)
Grady Diangana (West Ham)
David Button (Brighton)
Callum Robinson (Sheff Utd)
Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit Saint Petersburg) Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) Loan
Filip Krovinovic (Benfica) Loan
Out
Chris Brunt (Released)
Finn Azaz (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town) Loan Jonathan Leko (Birmingham City)
Oliver Burke (Sheff Utd)
Nick Clayton-Phillips (Solihull Moors) Loan Rayhaan Tulloch (Doncaster Rovers) Loan
West Ham United
In
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague)
Ossama Ashley (AFC Wimbledon)
Out
Sead Haksabanovic (IFK Norrkoping)
Carlos Sanchez (Released)
Pablo Zabaleta (Released)
Roberto (Real Valladolid) Undisclosed
Dan Kemp (Blackpool) Loan
Grady Diangana (West Brom)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free
Fabio Silva (Porto) Fernando Marcal (Lyon)
Vitinha (Porto) Loan Ki-Jana Hoever (Liverpool)
Nelson Semedo (Barcelona) More info
Out
Jordan Graham (Released)
Connor Johnson (Released)
Callum Thompson (Released)
Helder Costa (Leeds)
Tsun Dai (Shenzhen)
Ryan Giles (Coventry) Loan
Elliot Watt (Bradford)
Will Norris (Burnley)
Morgan Gibbs-White (Swansea) Loan Matt Doherty (Tottenham)
Matija Sarkic (Shrewsbury Town) Loan
Benny Ashley-Seal (Northampton)
Terry Taylor (Grimsby) Loan Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Club Zurich) Loan
Renat Dadashov (Grasshopper Club Zurich) Loan
Dan Csoka (AFC Wimbledon)
Diogo Jota (Liverpool)
Leo Bonatini (Grasshopper Club Zurich) Loan
Let’s focus on the Manchester clubs scrambling to do business in the final days of the summer transfer window.
Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United to happen?
This could actually happen!? Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United has been reported so many times in recent years but it seems like this time it has legs.
Multiple reports (including this one from Sky Sports) state that Manchester United want to sign Dembele, 23, on loan and are in talks with Barcelona. It doesn’t appear that Dembele is in the plans of new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman who simply said that his future depends on the club and the player but he’s happy to have him for now.
Dembele’s talent is undoubted and initially he slotted in really well at Barcelona when he arrived from Dortmund in 2017. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly wants to add a new winger and Dembele, if fit, would be a big upgrade on the likes of Daniel James, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.
If they can arrange a loan deal for Dembele, then they can revisit the Sancho deal in the upcoming windows and that would be a pretty good solution for everyone concerned. Barcelona are also looking to free up some space on their wage bill so if they can move on Dembele they can bring in Memphis Depay. Done deal?
A new left back? David Alaba to Manchester City, Nicolas Tagliafico…
The Daily Mail believe that Manchester City are ‘desperate’ to add a new left back in the final days of the window.
Per the report, David Alaba to Manchester City could happen as the versatile Austrian defender has yet to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich and is out of contract next summer. Man City are also said to be interested in Nicolas Tagliafico, 28, from Ajax after Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all passed on the Argentine defender.
Alaba, 28, played for Pep Guardiola at Bayern and it is believed there is interest from both parties about a move. With David Silva, Claudio Bravo, Leroy Sane and Nicolas Otamendi moved on, City have added Nathan Ake and now Ruben Dias to strengthen their central defensive areas (plus young winger Ferran Torres) but left back is a problem.
Benjamin Mendy has never really settled while Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly up for sale as Man City try and sign a new left back. Watch this space, as Man City need to strengthen at the back if they’re going to challenge for trophies.
Dest, 19, will become Ronald Koeman’s first signing as the new Barcelona manager as the former Dutch national team boss spoke to the media and confirmed that Dest is having a medical and will sign a contract at Barca in the coming hours.
This move (said to be for $25 million) marks an incredible 12 months for Dest, who has gone from Ajax’s reserve squad to becoming a regular for the Dutch giants, playing in the UEFA Champions League and making his international debut for the USMNT.
“Dest is having a medical and still has to sign the contract,” Koeman said on Dest to Barcelona. “He’s a young full-back, it’s about having young players for the club’s future. He has to compete with the other full-backs we have. Despite age, he’s played a lot of games, played in Champions League. A very useful player.”
Koeman now has a couple of bright young American teenage talents at Barcelona.
Young American winger Konrad de la Fuente, 19, has come through the youth ranks at Barcelona, and Koeman has been very impressed with him and believes Konrad and Dest will be big players for the USMNT in the future.
“It’s good for American football that you have players like Dest, like Konrad here in Barcelona,” Koeman explained. “But both players are still young. Sergino last season in Ajax first team, in the Champions League, that experience will help the player and also the U.S national team.”
This is great news for the USMNT.
Dest and Konrad are highly-rated by Koeman and given Barcelona’s remit is to give minutes to younger players as they rebuild their squad and move on from veterans such as Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and others, they will get plenty of chances to impress.
The fact that Dest can play as a right back or left back will help him out, especially as Barcelona recently sold Nelson Semedo. Get ready for USMNT fans to buy plenty of Barcelona jerseys with Dest and Konrad on the back of them.
There was something a little bit wrong about seeing Mourinho and his former midfield maestro going at it on the sidelines, but that’s football and that’s the ferocity of a London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea.
“With Frank, the most important thing is my feelings towards him rather than any words we exchanged… He always gave me everything he had as a player and I never forget that,” Mourinho said. “My feelings towards him will always be feelings of how much I owe him for how much of an incredible player and friend he was. The only thing I was telling him, just an opinion of an old coach to a young talented coach, which was when the players need us, it is when they are losing. When they are winning we don’t need to be the protagonists of the touchline, we need to be there when they are losing.
“In the last match when they were losing 3-0 [against West Brom] I felt really sorry for him because he was sad and quiet in his chair. In terms of football, I can’t teach him anything. He knows football, it is just an opinion, stay on the touchline when your team is losing and stay calm when your team is winning.”
Mourinho is basically telling Lampard to calm down and be humble. That’s right. Humble. Mourinho. Hmm.
Mourinho v Lampard didn’t rumble on for the entire game and afterwards thing seem to be sorted out between the two, but it is interesting to see Mourinho playing the role of a wise old head laying down the law on how younger managers should behave on the sidelines.