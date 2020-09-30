Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

American defender Henry Wingo and manager Jesse Marsch face big weeks as the second legs of the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs take center stage Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wingo’s Molde drew Ferencvaros 3-3 in the first leg but those three away goals loom large as the American and his Norwegian club head to Hungary.

[ MORE: Champions League qualifying scores ]

Meanwhile, Marsch saw his Red Bull Salzburg come back from an early deficit in Israel to take a 2-1 advantage over Maccabi Tel-Aviv back to Austria.

Salzburg are very heavy favorites to win and advance to the Champions League group stage for another year.

Marsch has also been linked with an impending transfer for USMNT teen Brenden Aaronson, one of at least eight Americans to watch as the European transfer window reaches its conclusion next month.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff round

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Tuesday and Wednesday

Stream: CBS All-Access (subscription required)

UEFA Champions League playoff round matches

All 12 legs will kickoff at 3 pm ET between Tuesday and Sept. 30.

First legs (Roundup)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg

Slavia Prague 0-0 Midtjylland

Krasnodar 2-1 PAOK

Gent 1-2 Dynamo Kiev

Molde 3-3 Ferencvaros

Olympiakos 2-0 Omonia

Tuesday

Ferencvaros 0-0 Molde (Ferencvaros win on away goals)

Dynamo Kiev 3-0 Gent (5-1 on aggregate)

Omonia 0-0 Olympiakos (0-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday

Midtjylland v Slavia Prague

PAOK v Krasnodar

Red Bull Salzburg v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

UCL second leg odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Ferencvaros (+108) v Molde (+215) | Draw (+230)

Dynamo Kiev (-118) v Gent (+280) | Draw (+235)

Omonia (+325) v Olympiakos (-130) | Draw (+235)

Midtjylland (+170) v Slavia Prague (+155) | Draw (+195)

PAOK (+105) v Krasnodar (+220) | Draw (+235)

Red Bull Salzburg (-834) v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (+1300) | Draw (+600)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links