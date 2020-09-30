More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Champions League playoffs


UEFA Champions League qualifying: How to watch, start times, odds

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
American defender Henry Wingo and manager Jesse Marsch face big weeks as the second legs of the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs take center stage Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wingo’s Molde drew Ferencvaros 3-3 in the first leg but those three away goals loom large as the American and his Norwegian club head to Hungary.

[ MORE: Champions League qualifying scores ]

Meanwhile, Marsch saw his Red Bull Salzburg come back from an early deficit in Israel to take a 2-1 advantage over Maccabi Tel-Aviv back to Austria.

Salzburg are very heavy favorites to win and advance to the Champions League group stage for another year.

Marsch has also been linked with an impending transfer for USMNT teen Brenden Aaronson, one of at least eight Americans to watch as the European transfer window reaches its conclusion next month.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff round

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Tuesday and Wednesday
Stream: CBS All-Access (subscription required)

UEFA Champions League playoff round matches

All 12 legs will kickoff at 3 pm ET between Tuesday and Sept. 30.

First legs (Roundup)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Slavia Prague 0-0 Midtjylland
Krasnodar 2-1 PAOK
Gent 1-2 Dynamo Kiev
Molde 3-3 Ferencvaros
Olympiakos 2-0 Omonia

Tuesday

Ferencvaros 0-0 Molde (Ferencvaros win on away goals)
Dynamo Kiev 3-0 Gent (5-1 on aggregate)
Omonia 0-0 Olympiakos (0-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday

Midtjylland v Slavia Prague
PAOK v Krasnodar
Red Bull Salzburg v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

UCL second leg odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Ferencvaros (+108) v Molde (+215) | Draw (+230)
Dynamo Kiev (-118) v Gent (+280) | Draw (+235)
Omonia (+325) v Olympiakos (-130) | Draw (+235)
Midtjylland (+170) v Slavia Prague (+155) | Draw (+195)
PAOK (+105) v Krasnodar (+220) | Draw (+235)
Red Bull Salzburg (-834) v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (+1300) | Draw (+600)

VIDEO: ProSoccerTalk team unfiltered – Review, preview, Power Rankings and more

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 30, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format. Unleash the beast, as they say.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ] 

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards will tell us what they learned from the Premier League action, rank their top five PL players based on current form, preview the upcoming weekend and handle any other news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/ training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Follow the ProSoccerTalk lads on Twitter below, and click play on the video above to watch ProSocccerTalk this week in full.

League Cup: How to watch, start times, odds, predictions

By Nicholas MendolaSep 30, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT
The League Cup’s fourth round features two interesting tactical duels in that the tournament gives us rematches of a pair of Premier League matches from the weekend, right down to the locations.

Brighton will hope Manchester United’s Wednesday trip to the Amex Stadium isn’t as lucky as the Red Devils’ 3-2 triumph over the Seagulls, while Arsenal heads back to Anfield on Thursday with designs on a measure of revenge for Monday’s 3-1 loss in league play.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ]

While Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are built a bit deeper — easy, Red Devils fans — due to squad necessity for European competition, Graham Potter’s Seagulls don’t have it as simple as chopping and changing (though Brighton has looked plenty good with its depth so far in this tournament.

How will the tactician plot his overthrow of United? And will Mikel Arteta do anything different with Arsenal to help thwart the high line Liverpool used to limit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Monday (if the Gabonese star even plays)?

[ MORE: JPW’s 3 things from Liverpool-Arsenal ]

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho saw Spurs on beat Chelsea on penalties on Tuesday.

Three lower league remain and will be playing their fourth League Cup matches of the month compared to the PL’s three outings. Those who win this week will have a lot longer to wait for the quarterfinals, which won’t be held until December.

League Cup fourth round kickoff times and odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (+420) v Chelsea (-180) | Draw (+360) — 2:45 pm ET Tuesday
Newport County (+560) v Newcastle (-230)  | Draw (+340)— 12:30 pm ET Weds
Burnley (+625) v Manchester City (-275) | Draw (+375) — 2 pm ET Weds
Brighton (+300) v Manchester United (-120) | Draw (+250)— 2:45 pm ET Weds
Everton (-145) v West Ham (+350) | Draw (+280)— 2:45 pm ET Weds
Brentford (+135) v Fulham (+185) | Draw (+225)— 12:30 pm ET Thursday
Aston Villa (-150) v Stoke City (+360) | Draw (+275)— 2 pm ET Thursday
Liverpool (-105) v Arsenal (+230) | Draw (+270)— 2:45 pm ET Thursday

League Cup fourth round predictions

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea
Newport County 1-3 Newcastle United
Burnley 0-3 Manchester City
Brighton 2-1 Manchester United
Everton 2-2 (EFC wins in penalties) West Ham United
Brentford 1-1 (Brentford wins in penalties) Fulham
Aston Villa 2-0 Stoke City
Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

How to watch League Cup fourth round streams and start time

Kickoff: Tuesday through Thursday
Online: Select games on ESPN+
Updates: Follow League Cup scores via NBCSports.com

Premier League player Power Rankings

Player Power Rankings
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 30, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our third player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as all 20 teams have played and we are coming off yet another high-scoring matchweek in Premier League history with 36 goals scored across the 10 games.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ] 

Stars from Liverpool, Leicester City and Everton dominate our third player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who have impressed early in the season.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Even
2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – New entry
3. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry
4. James Rodriguez (Everton) – Down 2
5. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – New entry
6. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
7. Allan (Everton) – New entry
8. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 4
9. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – Up 6
10. Fabinho (Liverpool) – Down 4
11. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) – Down 4
12. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1
13. Patrick Bamford (Leeds) – Up 3
14. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – New entry
15. Timothy Castagne (Leicester) – Up 2
16. Jack Harrison (Leeds) – New entry
17. Danny Ings (Southampton) – New entry
18. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – New entry
19. Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – Even
20. Illan Meslier (Leeds) – New entry

Ross Barkley joins Aston Villa on loan

Ross Barkley to Aston Villa
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 30, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
Ross Barkley to Aston Villa makes so much sense for everyone involved.

This is a very good move for Villa, as long as Barkley remains fit.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

Barkley, 26, was likely to be a bit-part player for Chelsea this season as the England international has seen Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz arrive this summer and the likes of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are ahead of him in the pecking order of attacking midfielders at Stamford Bridge.

Villa moved quickly to get this season-long loan deal done and it significantly strengthens their creativity and takes some of the burden off Jack Grealish’s shoulders.

“Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team,” Villa boss Dean Smith said about Ross Barkley to Aston Villa.

Barkley will add an extra dimension to this Villa side as Conor Hourihane, John McGinn and Grealish are tasked with being the more attack-minded midfielders ahead of Douglas Luiz.

With Ollie Watkins showing plenty of promise in attack, plus Mohamed Trezeguet a solid contributor out wide, it will be intriguing to see where Barkley slots in. In theory, Grealish and Trezeguet will be on the wings with Watkins up top, then Barkley, McGinn and Luiz in central midfield would be very well-balanced.

With two wins from two to start the season, plus some very good buys in the transfer window with Matty Cash solid at right back, Emiliano Martinez an upgrade in goal and now Barkley a huge addition on loan, Villa should be a safe bet to kick on and push for a top 10 finish this season.

After surviving relegation on the final day of the 2019-20 season, Villa were much improved defensively during ‘Project Restart’ and that gives them a solid base to build from. They need more goals, though, and Barkley is capable of being a creator and played pretty well for Chelsea at times last season.

Add Grealish signing a new long-term contract into all of this and positive vibes are plentiful at Villa right now.