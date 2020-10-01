More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Everton - Brighton
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton – Brighton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT
Everton – Brighton: Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton will put its perfect start to the 2020-21 campaign (six wins from six games – all competition) on the line when Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion visits Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Toffees are off to an exceptional start in not only the League Cup — where they reached the quarterfinals with a resounding win over West Ham United on Wednesday — but more importantly in the Premier League, where they have won their first three games and sit third in the table ahead of this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Brighton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Brighton (INJURY REPORT)

Everton – QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (ankle) | OUT: Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle)

Brighton – OUT: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh)

What they’re saying: Everton – Brighton

Carlo Ancelotti, on Dominic Calvert-Lewin: “He is doing a fantastic job in the moment, he is really on fire and scoring a lot of goals. He’s in a very good moment. Whether he’s the best (English striker), I don’t know, but I don’t care. For me, for us, he is.”

Graham Potter, on transfer plans: “We have done some good business in the last couple of windows, to add different players to the group and sometimes you have to let them settle and let them perform, grow and take their game to the next level. Unfortunately, that is not interesting, especially when you have transfer window shows on. People don’t want to hear about this boring stuff where you help people improve.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

You might expect Everton (-135), given their strong start to the season, to be heavier favorites against Brighton (+375), but the Seagulls have been thoroughly impressive as well, even in defeat. +270 for the draw could be mighty tempting for anyone who’s watched Brighton closely.

Prediction: Everton – Brighton

Everton are in for a real fight on Saturday — just ask Manchester United much they enjoyed facing Brighton last weekend — and could very well see their perfect start fall by the wayside. It’ll be a far cagier affair with chances at a premium. In the end, Everton 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch Everton – Brighton stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Europa League: AC Milan, Celtic, Rangers qualify for group stage

Europa League results
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT
Europa League results: AC Milan, Celtic and Rangers were all victorious and qualified for the group stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Rio Ave 2-2 (8-9 PKs) AC Milan

AC Milan were seconds from being knocked out by Portuguese side Rio Ave and failing to qualify for the group stage before absolute insanity broke loose.

After coughing up a late 1-0 lead in regular time, Milan fell 2-1 behind in the first minute of extra time. The score remained that way until Hakan Calhanoglu equalized from the penalty spot in the 122nd minute.

It would be nowhere near the last penalty kick taken on the day.

What ensued was a 12-round penalty shootout which saw the order of penalty takers restarted after both goalkeepers failed to convert in the 10th round. It was the beginning of the end for Rio Ave, as they wouldn’t celebrate another successful try. Up until the goalkeepers took their turns, each side was 8-for-9 in the shootout. Both sides failed to score in the 11th round as they circled back to the front of the line (Rio Ave had a player sent off in the 120th minute), before center back Simon Kjaer converted in the 12th round and Rio Ave were unable to do the same.

Milan will be drawn out of Pot 3 when the draw is held on Friday.

Sarajevo 0-1 Celtic

Odsonne Edouard tapped home a spilled rebound for the only goal in the game in the 70th minute to send Celtic through to the group stage.

Celtic will be one of 12 sides to come out of Pot 1.

Rangers 2-1 Galatasaray

Scott Arfield and James Tavernier each scored shortly after halftime, and that was just enough to secure Rangers’ place in the group stage. Galatasaray would pull a goal back in the 87th minute, but Steven Gerrard’s side held on to their 2-1 scoreline.

League Cup QF draw: Arsenal to host Man City; Man United away to Everton

League Cup draw
LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT
Arsenal will host defending holders Man City in the crown jewel tie of the quarterfinals of the 2020-21 League Cup.

The draw for the eight remaining teams in — six of which come from the Premier League, with two EFL Championship sides still punching above their weight — was held on Thursday following the completion of the round of 16.

Elsewhere in the League Cup draw, Man United were informed they would be making a rather tricky trip to Goodison Park to take on top-six hopefuls Everton. Tottenham Hotspur will also be away from home, to second-tier Stoke City. Newcastle United will visit the other Championship side to reach the quarterfinals, Brentford.

The quarterfinals of the League Cup will be played the week of Dec. 21.

League Cup quarterfinals draw

Arsenal v Manchester City
Everton v Manchester United
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford v Newcastle United

Spurs win 7-2, qualify for Europa League group stage

Spurs - Europa League
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
Spurs got goals from Harry Kane (three), Giovani Lo Celso (two), Dele Alli and Lucas Moura to beat Israel side Maccabi Haifi 7-2 and qualify for the group stage of the Europa League on Thursday.

Kane’s opening goal after only 90 seconds, redirecting Ben Davies’ cross into the six-yard box, was very much a sign of things to come.

It wasn’t all Tottenham doing the scoring, though, as Jose Mourinho’s side conceded an equalizer in the 17th minute.

Moura delivered Spurs’ instant response just three minute later, heading home Steven Bergwijn’s corner kick from the near post to the far post.

Giovani Lo Celso bagged his brace shortly after, as he smashed a left-footed curler from near the penalty spot in the 36th minute and lifted the ball over American goalkeeper Josh Cohen in the 39th.

Spurs were them victims of the handball rule once again in the 52nd minute, as Matt Doherty was whistled for the offense despite having his arm straight down by his side and no more than an inch or two away from his body. Maccabi Haifa pulled back to 4-2 with the ensuing penalty kick.

The shoe was switch to the other foot four minutes later, though the handball penalty awarded to Spurs was significantly less egregious. Kane stepped up to the spot and hammered it home to restore the three-goal advantage.

Spurs’ no. 10 wasn’t finished, though, as he still needed another goal to complete his hat trick and secure his 12th match ball in a Spurs shirt. That said, it’s Bergwijn who deserves the majority of credit for his sensational dribbling down the left wing and the perfectly weighted, perfectly timed through ball he tapped to Kane.

The cherry on top of the scrumptious sundae came when Alli won, and converted, Spurs’ second penalty of the game in the 91st minute. He did so with typical flair and a nutmeg, of course.

League Cup: Arsenal bounce Liverpool on PKs; Brentford avenge Fulham defeat

Liverpool - Arsenal
Photo by Peter Byrne - Pool/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT
A roundup of Thursday’s action in the League Cup round of 16, where Arsenal topped Liverpool in a penalty shootout in the day’s only all-Premier League tie and Brentford exorcised a small west London derby demon…

Liverpool 0-0 (5-4 PKs) Arsenal

Liverpool dominated possession (56 to 44) and shots (16 to 6) as the Reds battled Arsenal to a scoreless stalemate for 90 minutes.

Mohamed Elneny was denied in the second round of the shootout, followed immediately thereafter by Divock Origi seeing his attempt saved to start the third round. After five rounds, the score stood at 4-4.

Bernd Leno saved Harry Wilson’s spot kick in the sixth round, setting the stage for Joe Willock to send Arsenal through to the quarterfinals. Backup Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian got a hand to Willock’s shot, but was unable to maintain possession of the ball as it squirted away underneath him and slowly rolled over the line.

Brentford 3-0 Fulham

Not only did Brentford get a small measure of revenge for their EFL Championship promotion playoff final defeat to Fulham, but they made a huge piece of history as well. For the first time in Brentford history, the Bees are through to the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

Marcus Forss opened the scoring the 37th minute but it was Said Benrahma, who was linked with a move to a handful of PL sides earlier this summer but is yet to depart west London, who scored two goals and ultimately stole the show with more of the jaw-dropping flair and filth for which he has become well known.

His first goal, in the 62nd minute, was anything but spectacular, but he followed it up with this in the 77th.

We’ll see if PL clubs revive their interest in Benrahma, who certainly won’t come cheap, after his latest star performance.

Aston Villa 0-1 Stoke City

Fulham weren’t the only PL side to fall to second-tier competition on Thursday, as Stoke City pulled off a mild upset of Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Sam Vokes scored the game’s only goal in the 26th minute, when he sent a glanced header past Jed Steer from a corner kick.