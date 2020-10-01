More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Liverpool - Arsenal
Photo by Peter Byrne - Pool/Getty Images

League Cup: Arsenal bounce Liverpool on PKs; Brentford avenge Fulham defeat

By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT
A roundup of Thursday’s action in the League Cup round of 16, where Arsenal topped Liverpool in a penalty shootout in the day’s only all-Premier League tie and Brentford exorcised a small west London derby demon…

Liverpool 0-0 (5-4 PKs) Arsenal

Liverpool dominated possession (56 to 44) and shots (16 to 6) as the Reds battled Arsenal to a scoreless stalemate for 90 minutes.

Mohamed Elneny was denied in the second round of the shootout, followed immediately thereafter by Divock Origi seeing his attempt saved to start the third round. After five rounds, the score stood at 4-4.

Bernd Leno saved Harry Wilson’s spot kick in the sixth round, setting the stage for Joe Willock to send Arsenal through to the quarterfinals. Backup Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian got a hand to Willock’s shot, but was unable to maintain possession of the ball as it squirted away underneath him and slowly rolled over the line.

Brentford 3-0 Fulham

Not only did Brentford get a small measure of revenge for their EFL Championship promotion playoff final defeat to Fulham, but they made a huge piece of history as well. For the first time in Brentford history, the Bees are through to the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

Marcus Forss opened the scoring the 37th minute but it was Said Benrahma, who was linked with a move to a handful of PL sides earlier this summer but is yet to depart west London, who scored two goals and ultimately stole the show with more of the jaw-dropping flair and filth for which he has become well known.

His first goal, in the 62nd minute, was anything but spectacular, but he followed it up with this in the 77th.

We’ll see if PL clubs revive their interest in Benrahma, who certainly won’t come cheap, after his latest star performance.

Aston Villa 0-1 Stoke City

Fulham weren’t the only PL side to fall to second-tier competition on Thursday, as Stoke City pulled off a mild upset of Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Sam Vokes scored the game’s only goal in the 26th minute, when he sent a glanced header past Jed Steer from a corner kick.

Spurs win 7-2, qualify for Europa League group stage

Spurs - Europa League
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
Spurs got goals from Harry Kane (three), Giovani Lo Celso (two), Dele Alli and Lucas Moura to beat Israel side Maccabi Haifi 7-2 and qualify for the group stage of the Europa League on Thursday.

Kane’s opening goal after only 90 seconds, redirecting Ben Davies’ cross into the six-yard box, was very much a sign of things to come.

It wasn’t all Tottenham doing the scoring, though, as Jose Mourinho’s side conceded an equalizer in the 17th minute.

Moura delivered Spurs’ instant response just three minute later, heading home Steven Bergwijn’s corner kick from the near post to the far post.

Giovani Lo Celso bagged his brace shortly after, as he smashed a left-footed curler from near the penalty spot in the 36th minute and lifted the ball over American goalkeeper Josh Cohen in the 39th.

Spurs were them victims of the handball rule once again in the 52nd minute, as Matt Doherty was whistled for the offense despite having his arm straight down by his side and no more than an inch or two away from his body. Maccabi Haifa pulled back to 4-2 with the ensuing penalty kick.

The shoe was switch to the other foot four minutes later, though the handball penalty awarded to Spurs was significantly less egregious. Kane stepped up to the spot and hammered it home to restore the three-goal advantage.

Spurs’ no. 10 wasn’t finished, though, as he still needed another goal to complete his hat trick and secure his 12th match ball in a Spurs shirt. That said, it’s Bergwijn who deserves the majority of credit for his sensational dribbling down the left wing and the perfectly weighted, perfectly timed through ball he tapped to Kane.

The cherry on top of the scrumptious sundae came when Alli won, and converted, Spurs’ second penalty of the game in the 91st minute. He did so with typical flair and a nutmeg, of course.

Europa League: How to watch Tottenham-Maccabi Haifa, schedule, start time, odds

Tottenham - Maccabi Haifa
Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho’s insane September in three competitions continues with a Thursday’s Tottenham-Maccabi Haifa fixture in the Europa League, the final playoff match coming exactly three weeks before the first matchday of the group stahe.

The visitors head into North London on a five-match unbeaten run and if they manage a show-stopping upset it will likely star an American.

California native Josh Cohen, 28, has started all five of those matches between the sticks for Maccabi Haifa. The ex-USL and UC San Diego goalkeeper has been with the club since leaving the Sacramento Republic in 2019.

Ukraine-born Australian striker Nikita Rukavytsya is the key man for Maccabi Haifa’s attack, boasting seven goals and three assists in five appearances this season.

Spurs should have a pretty strong group despite their fixture weariness as Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Matt Doherty started on the bench for Tuesday’s League Cup fourth-round win over Chelsea.

 

 

In other action, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers certainly would’ve loved to have drawn any number of opponents rather than Turkish powers Galatasaray.

Rangers - Galatasaray
Rangers boss Gerrard (left) was teammates with Galatasaray striker Ryan Babel while at Liverpool  (Photo by Peter Byrne – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

While there’s been good humor online regarding Gerrard managing while former teammate Ryan Babel hits the pitch for Gala, the Turkish side arrives in Glasgow in a foul mood.

Here’s manager Faith Terim, who is upset that his side drew derby rivals Fenerbahce 0-0 at home.

“I will turn all my attention to Rangers now,” Terim said, via the Daily Record. “The Europa League is very important to us in many ways and of course, we will play our strongest team. At the moment, we are playing every three or four days and that can be a factor. But we just have to deal with it. It always hurts when you don’t win a derby game and we have a chance to put it right this week in Glasgow.”

Rangers are favorites in the match, which shows how far Gerrard has brought Scotland’s second-best side in points-per-game. Watch out for Babel, who’s scored six times in 25 matches for Gala after his 2018-19 star turn in Fulham’s relegation season.

Which brings us to Celtic, who is a point behind their eternal rivals but has a match-in-hand.

Neil Lennon’s men have disappointed in Europe this season and are heavy favorites going into Sarajevo, as they were when needed almost every minute to get past Riga 1-0 in Latvia last week after being bounced from the Champions League by Ferencvaros.

Elsewhere, AC Milan won’t have Zlatan Ibrahimovic when it visits Portugal’s Rio Ave.

How to watch Tottenham – Maccabi Haifa + Europa League playoff round streams, start times

When: Thursday
Online: Bleacher Report Live

Thursday’s Europa League playoff round ties

All times ET

Thursday
CFR Cluk v KuPS — 11:30 am ET
Malmo v Granada — 1 pm ET
Charleroi v Lech Poznan — 1 pm ET
Rosenborg v PSV Eindhoven — 1 pm ET
Dinamo Zagreb v Flora — 1 pm ET
Ararat-Armenia v Red Star Belgrade — 1 pm ET
Liberec v APOEL Nicosia — 1 pm ET
Hapo’el Beer-Sheva v Viktoria Plzen — 1:30 pm ET
Sarajevo v Celtic — 2pm ET
Standard Liege v Fehervar — 2pm ET
Dinamo Brest v Ludogorets Razgrad — 2pm ET
Copenhagen v Rijeka — 2pm ET
Legia Warsaw v Qarabag — 2pm ET
Dundalk v KI — 2:30 pm ET
Young Boys v Tirana — 2:30 pm ET
Basel v CSKA Sofia — 2:30 pm ET
AEK Athens v Wolfsburg — 2:45 pm ET
Rangers v Galatasaray — 2:45 pm ET
Rio Ave v AC Milan — 3 pm ET
Tottenham Hotspur v Maccabi Haifa — 3 pm ET
Sporting Lisbon v LASK — 3 pm ET

Select Europa League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sarajevo (+800) v Celtic (-358) | Draw (+400)
AEK Athens (+235) v Wolfsburg (-103) | Draw (+235)
Rangers (+108) v Galatasaray (+220) | Draw (+225)
Rio Ave (+300) v AC Milan (-125) | Draw (+240)
Tottenham Hotspur (-667) v Maccabi Haifa (+1200) | Draw (+550)
Sporting Lisbon (+115) v LASK (+215) | Draw (+215)

Newcastle – Burnley: How to watch, stream link, start time, odds, prediction

Newcastle - Burnley
Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT
Newcastle – Burnley: Two injury-hit sides on two-match winless runs try to get their seasons pointed in a better direction when Newcastle United hosts Burnley at St. James’ Park on Saturday (Watch live at 3 pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Burnley has lost 1-0 to Southampton and 4-2 to Leicester City so far this season, while Newcastle beat West Ham before losing to Brighton and drawing Tottenham.

Sean Dyche will hope his undermanned and well-drilled side can get a big win against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle, who have either looked remarkably good or bad this season. Newcastle – Burnley is the final match on Saturday’s Premier League docket.

Team news for Newcastle – Burnley (INJURY REPORT)

Newcastle’s DeAndre Yedlin and Emil Krafth have picked up minor injuries and are questionable for Saturday, while Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie, and Matty Longstaff remain out.

Burnley got Ashley Barnes and James Tarkowski back in midweek League Cup action but saw another injury as Matthew Lowton is being assessed and could join a list with Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady, Jack Cork, Ben Mee, and Jay Rodriguez.

What they’re saying

Steve Bruce on laboring to beat Newport County in the League Cup: “I agree, fully, that we didn’t play well enough. All of a sudden, now, it’s questioning tactics. I just find the whole thing disappointing. I understand we didn’t play well. You know, we don’t go out there and not want to play well. Unfortunately, we haven’t, and for large parts of the game we didn’t tonight, but we stuck at it, and, towards the end, the last 35-40 minutes I thought we, and rightly so, dominated possession, and just had to take one of the chances we created.”

Sean Dyche on transfer and injury problems at Burnley: “When you’ve had seven key injuries, that’s a lot in any club’s world, but it certainly is in ours. The way the club works financially I can only carry so many players. If we try and carry competitive players in every position, quite obviously you’re looking at 20 outfield players. … I certainly don’t want to be bringing in players for the sake of it, if we can get one or two that’s bound to be helpful, just that competitive element for the squad. Whether we can or not is yet to be seen.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The host Magpies have slightly better odds for a win at +145, while a draw (+215) and Burnley win (+205) are nearly identical.

Newcastle – Burnley prediction

Burnley took four of six points from the Magpies last season as Chris Wood scored the lone goal in 180 minutes of football. Injuries to both sides indicate we might see the Clarets and Magpies make amends for the 2019-20 paucity of goals. Newcastle 2-1 at home.

How to watch Newcastle – Burnley stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday
Online: Peacock Premium

League Cup: How to watch, start times, odds, predictions

By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
The League Cup’s fourth round features two interesting tactical duels in that the tournament gives us rematches of a pair of Premier League matches from the weekend, right down to the locations.

Brighton will hope Manchester United’s Wednesday trip to the Amex Stadium isn’t as lucky as the Red Devils’ 3-2 triumph over the Seagulls, while Arsenal heads back to Anfield on Thursday with designs on a measure of revenge for Monday’s 3-1 loss in league play.

While Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are built a bit deeper — easy, Red Devils fans — due to squad necessity for European competition, Graham Potter’s Seagulls don’t have it as simple as chopping and changing (though Brighton has looked plenty good with its depth so far in this tournament.

How will the tactician plot his overthrow of United? And will Mikel Arteta do anything different with Arsenal to help thwart the high line Liverpool used to limit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Monday (if the Gabonese star even plays)?

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho saw Spurs on beat Chelsea on penalties on Tuesday.

Three lower league remain and will be playing their fourth League Cup matches of the month compared to the PL’s three outings. Those who win this week will have a lot longer to wait for the quarterfinals, which won’t be held until December.

League Cup fourth round results, kickoff times, and odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham 1-1 (5-4 pens) Chelsea
Burnley 0-3 Manchester City 
Brighton 0-3 Manchester United
Everton 4-1 West Ham United
Newport County 1-1 (4-5 pens) Newcastle United
Brentford (+135) v Fulham (+185) | Draw (+225)— 12:30 pm ET Thursday
Aston Villa (-150) v Stoke City (+360) | Draw (+275)— 2 pm ET Thursday
Liverpool (-105) v Arsenal (+230) | Draw (+270)— 2:45 pm ET Thursday

League Cup fourth round predictions

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea
Newport County 1-3 Newcastle United
Burnley 0-3 Manchester City
Brighton 2-1 Manchester United
Everton 2-2 (EFC wins in penalties) West Ham United
Brentford 1-1 (Brentford wins in penalties) Fulham
Aston Villa 2-0 Stoke City
Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

How to watch League Cup fourth round streams and start time

Kickoff: Tuesday through Thursday
Online: Select games on ESPN+
Updates: Follow League Cup scores via NBCSports.com