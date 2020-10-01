Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of Thursday’s action in the League Cup round of 16, where Arsenal topped Liverpool in a penalty shootout in the day’s only all-Premier League tie and Brentford exorcised a small west London derby demon…

Liverpool 0-0 (5-4 PKs) Arsenal

Liverpool dominated possession (56 to 44) and shots (16 to 6) as the Reds battled Arsenal to a scoreless stalemate for 90 minutes.

Mohamed Elneny was denied in the second round of the shootout, followed immediately thereafter by Divock Origi seeing his attempt saved to start the third round. After five rounds, the score stood at 4-4.

Bernd Leno saved Harry Wilson’s spot kick in the sixth round, setting the stage for Joe Willock to send Arsenal through to the quarterfinals. Backup Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian got a hand to Willock’s shot, but was unable to maintain possession of the ball as it squirted away underneath him and slowly rolled over the line.

Brentford 3-0 Fulham

Not only did Brentford get a small measure of revenge for their EFL Championship promotion playoff final defeat to Fulham, but they made a huge piece of history as well. For the first time in Brentford history, the Bees are through to the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

Marcus Forss opened the scoring the 37th minute but it was Said Benrahma, who was linked with a move to a handful of PL sides earlier this summer but is yet to depart west London, who scored two goals and ultimately stole the show with more of the jaw-dropping flair and filth for which he has become well known.

His first goal, in the 62nd minute, was anything but spectacular, but he followed it up with this in the 77th.

Saïd Benrahma out here ending careers again. Magical player pic.twitter.com/VCh3NhXAWT — Cameran | کامران (@camtotheyams_) October 1, 2020

We’ll see if PL clubs revive their interest in Benrahma, who certainly won’t come cheap, after his latest star performance.

Aston Villa 0-1 Stoke City

Fulham weren’t the only PL side to fall to second-tier competition on Thursday, as Stoke City pulled off a mild upset of Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Sam Vokes scored the game’s only goal in the 26th minute, when he sent a glanced header past Jed Steer from a corner kick.

