League Cup draw
LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

League Cup QF draw: Arsenal to host Man City; Man United away to Everton

By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT
Arsenal will host defending holders Man City in the crown jewel tie of the quarterfinals of the 2020-21 League Cup.

The draw for the eight remaining teams in — six of which come from the Premier League, with two EFL Championship sides still punching above their weight — was held on Thursday following the completion of the round of 16.

Elsewhere in the League Cup draw, Man United were informed they would be making a rather tricky trip to Goodison Park to take on top-six hopefuls Everton. Tottenham Hotspur will also be away from home, to second-tier Stoke City. Newcastle United will visit the other Championship side to reach the quarterfinals, Brentford.

The quarterfinals of the League Cup will be played the week of Dec. 21.

League Cup quarterfinals draw

Arsenal v Manchester City
Everton v Manchester United
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford v Newcastle United

Europa League: AC Milan, Celtic, Rangers qualify for group stage

Europa League results
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT
Europa League results: AC Milan, Celtic and Rangers were all victorious and qualified for the group stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Rio Ave 2-2 (8-9 PKs) AC Milan

AC Milan were seconds from being knocked out by Portuguese side Rio Ave and failing to qualify for the group stage before absolute insanity broke loose.

After coughing up a late 1-0 lead in regular time, Milan fell 2-1 behind in the first minute of extra time. The score remained that way until Hakan Calhanoglu equalized from the penalty spot in the 122nd minute.

It would be nowhere near the last penalty kick taken on the day.

What ensued was a 12-round penalty shootout which saw the order of penalty takers restarted after both goalkeepers failed to convert in the 10th round. It was the beginning of the end for Rio Ave, as they wouldn’t celebrate another successful try. Up until the goalkeepers took their turns, each side was 8-for-9 in the shootout. Both sides failed to score in the 11th round as they circled back to the front of the line (Rio Ave had a player sent off in the 120th minute), before center back Simon Kjaer converted in the 12th round and Rio Ave were unable to do the same.

Milan will be drawn out of Pot 3 when the draw is held on Friday.

Sarajevo 0-1 Celtic

Odsonne Edouard tapped home a spilled rebound for the only goal in the game in the 70th minute to send Celtic through to the group stage.

Celtic will be one of 12 sides to come out of Pot 1.

Rangers 2-1 Galatasaray

Scott Arfield and James Tavernier each scored shortly after halftime, and that was just enough to secure Rangers’ place in the group stage. Galatasaray would pull a goal back in the 87th minute, but Steven Gerrard’s side held on to their 2-1 scoreline.

Spurs win 7-2, qualify for Europa League group stage

Spurs - Europa League
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
Spurs got goals from Harry Kane (three), Giovani Lo Celso (two), Dele Alli and Lucas Moura to beat Israel side Maccabi Haifi 7-2 and qualify for the group stage of the Europa League on Thursday.

Kane’s opening goal after only 90 seconds, redirecting Ben Davies’ cross into the six-yard box, was very much a sign of things to come.

It wasn’t all Tottenham doing the scoring, though, as Jose Mourinho’s side conceded an equalizer in the 17th minute.

Moura delivered Spurs’ instant response just three minute later, heading home Steven Bergwijn’s corner kick from the near post to the far post.

Giovani Lo Celso bagged his brace shortly after, as he smashed a left-footed curler from near the penalty spot in the 36th minute and lifted the ball over American goalkeeper Josh Cohen in the 39th.

Spurs were them victims of the handball rule once again in the 52nd minute, as Matt Doherty was whistled for the offense despite having his arm straight down by his side and no more than an inch or two away from his body. Maccabi Haifa pulled back to 4-2 with the ensuing penalty kick.

The shoe was switch to the other foot four minutes later, though the handball penalty awarded to Spurs was significantly less egregious. Kane stepped up to the spot and hammered it home to restore the three-goal advantage.

Spurs’ no. 10 wasn’t finished, though, as he still needed another goal to complete his hat trick and secure his 12th match ball in a Spurs shirt. That said, it’s Bergwijn who deserves the majority of credit for his sensational dribbling down the left wing and the perfectly weighted, perfectly timed through ball he tapped to Kane.

The cherry on top of the scrumptious sundae came when Alli won, and converted, Spurs’ second penalty of the game in the 91st minute. He did so with typical flair and a nutmeg, of course.

League Cup: Arsenal bounce Liverpool on PKs; Brentford avenge Fulham defeat

Liverpool - Arsenal
Photo by Peter Byrne - Pool/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT
A roundup of Thursday’s action in the League Cup round of 16, where Arsenal topped Liverpool in a penalty shootout in the day’s only all-Premier League tie and Brentford exorcised a small west London derby demon…

Liverpool 0-0 (5-4 PKs) Arsenal

Liverpool dominated possession (56 to 44) and shots (16 to 6) as the Reds battled Arsenal to a scoreless stalemate for 90 minutes.

Mohamed Elneny was denied in the second round of the shootout, followed immediately thereafter by Divock Origi seeing his attempt saved to start the third round. After five rounds, the score stood at 4-4.

Bernd Leno saved Harry Wilson’s spot kick in the sixth round, setting the stage for Joe Willock to send Arsenal through to the quarterfinals. Backup Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian got a hand to Willock’s shot, but was unable to maintain possession of the ball as it squirted away underneath him and slowly rolled over the line.

Brentford 3-0 Fulham

Not only did Brentford get a small measure of revenge for their EFL Championship promotion playoff final defeat to Fulham, but they made a huge piece of history as well. For the first time in Brentford history, the Bees are through to the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

Marcus Forss opened the scoring the 37th minute but it was Said Benrahma, who was linked with a move to a handful of PL sides earlier this summer but is yet to depart west London, who scored two goals and ultimately stole the show with more of the jaw-dropping flair and filth for which he has become well known.

His first goal, in the 62nd minute, was anything but spectacular, but he followed it up with this in the 77th.

We’ll see if PL clubs revive their interest in Benrahma, who certainly won’t come cheap, after his latest star performance.

Aston Villa 0-1 Stoke City

Fulham weren’t the only PL side to fall to second-tier competition on Thursday, as Stoke City pulled off a mild upset of Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Sam Vokes scored the game’s only goal in the 26th minute, when he sent a glanced header past Jed Steer from a corner kick.

Europa League: How to watch Tottenham-Maccabi Haifa, schedule, start time, odds

Tottenham - Maccabi Haifa
Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 1, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho’s insane September in three competitions continues with a Thursday’s Tottenham-Maccabi Haifa fixture in the Europa League, the final playoff match coming exactly three weeks before the first matchday of the group stahe.

The visitors head into North London on a five-match unbeaten run and if they manage a show-stopping upset it will likely star an American.

California native Josh Cohen, 28, has started all five of those matches between the sticks for Maccabi Haifa. The ex-USL and UC San Diego goalkeeper has been with the club since leaving the Sacramento Republic in 2019.

Ukraine-born Australian striker Nikita Rukavytsya is the key man for Maccabi Haifa’s attack, boasting seven goals and three assists in five appearances this season.

Spurs should have a pretty strong group despite their fixture weariness as Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Matt Doherty started on the bench for Tuesday’s League Cup fourth-round win over Chelsea.

 

 

In other action, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers certainly would’ve loved to have drawn any number of opponents rather than Turkish powers Galatasaray.

Rangers - Galatasaray
Rangers boss Gerrard (left) was teammates with Galatasaray striker Ryan Babel while at Liverpool  (Photo by Peter Byrne – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

While there’s been good humor online regarding Gerrard managing while former teammate Ryan Babel hits the pitch for Gala, the Turkish side arrives in Glasgow in a foul mood.

Here’s manager Faith Terim, who is upset that his side drew derby rivals Fenerbahce 0-0 at home.

“I will turn all my attention to Rangers now,” Terim said, via the Daily Record. “The Europa League is very important to us in many ways and of course, we will play our strongest team. At the moment, we are playing every three or four days and that can be a factor. But we just have to deal with it. It always hurts when you don’t win a derby game and we have a chance to put it right this week in Glasgow.”

Rangers are favorites in the match, which shows how far Gerrard has brought Scotland’s second-best side in points-per-game. Watch out for Babel, who’s scored six times in 25 matches for Gala after his 2018-19 star turn in Fulham’s relegation season.

Which brings us to Celtic, who is a point behind their eternal rivals but has a match-in-hand.

Neil Lennon’s men have disappointed in Europe this season and are heavy favorites going into Sarajevo, as they were when needed almost every minute to get past Riga 1-0 in Latvia last week after being bounced from the Champions League by Ferencvaros.

Elsewhere, AC Milan won’t have Zlatan Ibrahimovic when it visits Portugal’s Rio Ave.

How to watch Tottenham – Maccabi Haifa + Europa League playoff round streams, start times

When: Thursday
Online: Bleacher Report Live

Thursday’s Europa League playoff round ties

All times ET

Thursday
CFR Cluk v KuPS — 11:30 am ET
Malmo v Granada — 1 pm ET
Charleroi v Lech Poznan — 1 pm ET
Rosenborg v PSV Eindhoven — 1 pm ET
Dinamo Zagreb v Flora — 1 pm ET
Ararat-Armenia v Red Star Belgrade — 1 pm ET
Liberec v APOEL Nicosia — 1 pm ET
Hapo’el Beer-Sheva v Viktoria Plzen — 1:30 pm ET
Sarajevo v Celtic — 2pm ET
Standard Liege v Fehervar — 2pm ET
Dinamo Brest v Ludogorets Razgrad — 2pm ET
Copenhagen v Rijeka — 2pm ET
Legia Warsaw v Qarabag — 2pm ET
Dundalk v KI — 2:30 pm ET
Young Boys v Tirana — 2:30 pm ET
Basel v CSKA Sofia — 2:30 pm ET
AEK Athens v Wolfsburg — 2:45 pm ET
Rangers v Galatasaray — 2:45 pm ET
Rio Ave v AC Milan — 3 pm ET
Tottenham Hotspur v Maccabi Haifa — 3 pm ET
Sporting Lisbon v LASK — 3 pm ET

