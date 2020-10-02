PRO SOCCER TALK | NBC SPORTSPST Select Team
Arsenal – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

By Andy EdwardsOct 2, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
Arsenal – Sheffield United: Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will be hoping for an emphatic bounce-back from their first defeat of the 2020-21 Premier League season when they host the winless and points-less Blades at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, online via Peacock Premium).

ARSENAL – SHEFFIELD UNITED STREAM LIVE

Sheffield United hugely outperformed expectations for a newly promoted side in 2019-20 as they finished ninth in the PL and looked set to establish themselves as a long-term fixture in the top division. Now, just three games into season no. 2, Chris Wilder’s men are reeling after three straight losses to begin the campaign, including back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa, who only avoided relegation on the last day of last season, and newly promoted Leeds United.

As for Arsenal, Arteta’s first full season in charge is off to a strong enough start that Gunners fans will be eyeing a return to the top-four rather than simply hoping to finish above north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this season. Despite falling to Liverpool last weekend, Arsenal have two wins from their first three games and appear more settled than most other sides following an abbreviated offseason and preseason.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Sheffield United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Arsenal – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)

Arsenal – QUESTIONABLE: Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Sheffield United – OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), Simon Moore (finger)

What they’re saying: Arsenal – Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta, on home-field advantage: “I think we can create a fortress for us at the Emirates. I think it’s going to be crucial for the future at the end of the season. “Not just the results but as well the performance, where we can inspire and transmit that form and play with that confidence at home. But I think the game on Sunday is a really difficult one. They have merited much more from their games. The way they played is tricky so I’m expecting a very difficult game.”

Chris Wilder, on the slow start: “It is a huge challenge for us, doesn’t get any easier, but we are up for the fight. The team is in a good place from a mentality point of view, no one feeling sorry for themselves. Had a couple of calls from people in the game saying the same thing, we are not a million miles away. We have to believe we can get something from the game and kick-start our season.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers are absolutely buying into Arsenal (-185) and have installed them as overwhelming favorites to beat Sheffield United (+525). The juice from the draw (+300) doesn’t seem to be worth the squeeze in this one.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction: Arsenal – Sheffield United

At some point — probably sooner rather than later — things will turn around for Sheffield United and they will string together a half-dozen positive results, if not wins, but it won’t start against Arsenal. Arteta has the Gunners playing hard and tough, defending from front to back and and conceding not a single battle anywhere on the field. When they’re humming along like that, with the talent they have, they’re easily one of the best in the PL. Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United.

How to watch Arsenal – Sheffield United stream and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Liverpool confirm Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID-19

Sadio Mane
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 2, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT
A second Liverpool player has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, with winger Sadio Mane receiving a positive confirmation on the heels of Thiago Alcantara’s confirmed case on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Chelsea’s Lampard: Pulisic “in the squad” for Palace; Ziyech waits ]

According to Liverpool’s statement on Friday, Mane has experienced “minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.” The 28-year-old Senegalese superstar has already begun a period of self-isolation in accordance with health and safety guidelines.

Sadio Mane played 80 minutes and scored a goal in the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday. Thiago was a surprise omission just hours before the club confirmed his status the next day. Mane was not in the squad when Liverpool lost to the Gunners on penalty kicks in the League Cup round of 16 on Thursday.

At this time, no other Liverpool players have confirmed as having tested positive for the virus. At this time, no Arsenal players have tested positive for the virus.

[ MORE: USMNT’s Dest on playing with Messi, aims to mimic Dani Alves ]

Liverpool are currently set to visit Aston Villa on Sunday (Watch live, 2:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and will be without the key duo of Thiago and Mane.

Liverpool’s full statement:

The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.

Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries
Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 2, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT
Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 4 in the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch PLTV on Peacock ]

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Bjorn Engels (thigh), Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Ahmed Elmohamady (thigh), Kourtney Hause (knock), Orjan Nyland (back)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh), Davy Propper (calf)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (ribs), Jay Rodriguez (foot) | OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee), Jack Cork (ankle), Matthew Lowton (undisclosed)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Hakim Ziyech (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jeffrey Schlupp (undisclosed) | OUT: James Tomkins (thigh), Michy Batshuayi (loan) Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Gary Cahill (thigh), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Scott Dann (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan (groin), Richarlison (ankle) | OUT: Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Jonjoe Kenny (ankle)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (undisclosed) | OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Harrison Reed (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Jack Harrison (loan), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Pablo Hernandez (groin), Kiko Casilla (ankle)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (knee) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Filip Benkovic (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (COVID-19), Jordan Henderson (thigh) | OUT: Joel Matip (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Konstantinos Tsimikas (thigh)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (COVID-19) | OUT: Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (knee), Joao Cancelo (foot), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Sergio Romero (undisclosed)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ciaran Clark (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Emil Krafth (groin) | OUT: Matty Longstaff (thigh), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Matt Ritchie (shoulder), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Paul Dummett (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), Simon Moore (finger)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Son Heung-min (groin), Gareth Bale (knee)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kamil Grosicki (back), Hal Robson-Kanu (leg), Branislav Ivanovic (undisclosed), Filip Krovinovic (undisclosed) | OUT: Kieran Gibbs (suspension), Kenneth Zohore (calf)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Ryan Fredericks (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (shoulder), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

Sheffield United buys Rhian Brewster from Liverpool

Brewster to Sheffield United
Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT
Develop your kids and hype them like crazy.

Sheffield United has purchased Rhian Brewster from Liverpool in a deal that could net the Reds as much as $30 million, with the Reds holding a 15 percent sell-on clause and three-year buyback option according to Sky Sports.

Brewster joins a Blades team struggling to start the 2020-21 season and visiting Arsenal on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The 20-year-old center forward made his name lighting up the score sheet for England’s U-17 team to the tune of 20 goals in 23 games.

STREAM ARSENAL – SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

He played just one senior minute for Liverpool this season, coming on in the 90th minute of the Community Shield loss to Arsenal and missing a penalty.

Brewster made the bench a number of times for Liverpool but leaves Anfield with four senior appearances totaling 191 minutes.

He went on loan to Swansea City in the Championship last season, the lone time Liverpool sanctioned such a move, and scored 10 times in 20 league outings plus once in two promotion playoff semifinal appearances against Brentford.

It’s a smart risk for Chris Wilder’s Blades, who’ve also spent decent money on Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale since the start of 2020. And Liverpool will feel confident that it has a center forward option if it fails to find a long-term answer at center forward.

When Liverpool supporters brag about the club’s net spend, it’s of course because they’ve been able to sell two players to Barcelona for crazy fees (Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho) but the Reds have also earned good money from academy players or youth they developed in-house.

Forget the big tag on Raheem Sterling. Jordon Ibe went to Bournemouth for $20 million and Ryan Kent cost Rangers about $8 million last year. That’s not counting loan fees for Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, and others.

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Week 4

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 4 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is here and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having a fast start to the new season and injuries already having an impact early on.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]   

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Week 4 of the new season, as Manchester United host Tottenham, while Manchester City head to Leeds United, plus Liverpool and Chelsea also face tough tests.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 3-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Leicester City 3-1 West Ham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

Southampton 2-0 West Brom – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) –[STREAM

Wolves 4-1 Fulham – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Leeds 2-3 Manchester City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Newcastle 1-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, October 3: (-240) Chelsea v. Crystal Palace (+625), Tie: +375
Saturday, October 3: (-125) Everton v. Brighton (+360), Tie: +250
Saturday, October 3: (+650) Leeds United v. Man City (-275), Tie: +425
Saturday, October 3: (+220) Newcastle v. Burnley (+210), Tie: +215
Sunday, October 4: (-130) Southampton v. West Brom (+340), Tie: +280
Sunday, October 4: (-150) Leicester v. West Ham (+380), Tie: +300
Sunday, October 4: (-180) Arsenal v. Sheffield United (+525), Tie: +300
Sunday, October 4: (-200) Wolves v. Fulham (+625), Tie: +300
Sunday, October 4: (-110) Man United v. Tottenham (+290), Tie: +260
Sunday, October 4: (+850) Aston Villa v. Liverpool (-325), Tie: +425

