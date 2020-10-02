Chelsea’s Lampard: Pulisic ‘in the squad’ for Palace; Ziyech waits

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

America’s long national nightmare is nearly over, as Christian Pulisic will be available off the bench for Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Morocco’s wait to see Hakim Ziyech debut in blue will take a bit longer.

“Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “He won’t start, it’s great to have him back. Ziyech is getting closer but not close enough to be on the bench.”

Lampard has mentioned the club is being extra cautious with the explosive American talent, who said he is “very ready” to play.

The boss is excited to get all of his attacking pieces together, and teased Chelsea fans with the idea of special tactical ideas involving Pulisic and Ziyech.

The 32-times capped Moroccan averaged an assist nearly every other game during his time at Ajax, setting up 82 goals in 165 matches to go with 48 goals. He has thrice assisted more than 15 goals in a single Eredivisie season.

As for Pulisic, you’re familiar with his success. The 22-year-old USMNT star posted 11 goals and 10 assists in 2,348 minutes at Chelsea last season.

“It’s a shame we haven’t had them. Hakim will bring something completely different for us. I am very excited to have them fit. I have a clear idea of where I want them to play.”

Lampard also discussed possible loans for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Fikayo Tomori, and several reports say USMNT man Matt Miazga is set for a loan to Anderlecht.

Chelsea beat Brighton on Opening Day but slumped to a 10-man loss to Liverpool before needing a three-goal rally to draw West Brom last week.

