Fofana to Leicester official
Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Fofana to Leicester official: Foxes land high-rated CB

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 8:38 AM EDT
Wesley Fofana to Leicester City official: Leicester City has a new center back

Fofana turns 20 in December and started Saint-Etienne’s first three matches of the Ligue 1 season as part of his 30 senior appearances at a tender age.

A hard-tackling defender who led Saint-Etienne in interceptions per game last season (2.6), Fofana’s promise at his age provides hope that the Foxes can lock down the heart of their defense for some time.

From LCFC.com:

“I’m very happy to be here. I’ve watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they’re a top club in the Premier League. I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fofana spent 2019-20 in a center back corps with fellow teen William Saliba, the Arsenal loanee, and outshone him in every department except passing.

Leicester had grown quite old at the back aside from 24-year-old Caglar Soyuncu, with Jonny Evans (32) and Wes Morgan (36).

Aston Villa – Liverpool: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Aston Villa - Liverpool
Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 9:27 AM EDT
Aston Villa – Liverpool: Two of just four teams with a perfect league record meet Sunday when Aston Villa welcomes Liverpool to Villa Park (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The reigning Premier League champs have fended off a tough early season slate to begin 3-0 with wins over Leeds, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Villa’s wins are a far cry from their relegation-worried 2019-20 season and feature a pair of clean sheets against Fulham and Sheffield United.

Both sides lost midweek in the League Cup.

It’s been a long time since Jack Grealish last saw Liverpool at Villa Park but the memory is a good one; Grealish set up a Fabian Delph winner in the 2014-15 FA Cup semifinal.

Team news: Aston Villa – Liverpool (INJURY REPORT)

The hosts may throw Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley right into the fire against his childhood Merseyside rivals. Villa’s injury list includes Bjorn Engels (thigh), Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), and Ahmed Elmohamady (thigh).

Liverpool has Jordan Henderson working back to full fitness after a thigh injury. Out for the Villa trip are Joel Matip (undisclosed) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee).

What they’re saying: Aston Villa – Liverpool

Villa boss Dean Smith on meeting the champs“Everybody is beatable on the day. We’ve just got beaten by a Championship team, so that proves everybody is beatable. Their cumulative record over the past two seasons is incredible with the points tally that they’ve got. Them and Manchester City have been way out ahead of everybody over the last two years. It will be a really tough game and they’ve had a good start to the season, but there’s no reason why we can’t feel that we’re more athletic and robust than the team that faced them last season.”

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Champions League draw“All the teams who are in the draw, they are there for one reason – they are really good teams. Atalanta were the surprise team in Italy and have settled in that position, Ajax is famous for sensational youth development and football. It’s a very interesting group, so let’s see. I can’t wait to analyse the opponents next week. It’s an interesting one, all different ways. So let’s make sure that we are ready for them.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is -325 to claim all three points at Villa Park and the hosts are the biggest underdogs of the match week at +850. A draw nets the wagerer +425.

Aston Villa – Liverpool prediction

Liverpool rested a great deal of its stars in the League Cup loss to Arsenal and Dean Smith did the same when the Villans lost to Stoke City. Those opponents also say something about expectations for Sunday. Villa will hope Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings have big days at the back but Liverpool has so so much firepower. A closer than expected 2-1 to the Reds.

How to watch Aston Villa – Liverpool stream, start time

Kickoff time: 2:15 pm ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester learn Europa League draws

Europa League draw
Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 8:02 AM EDT
The Europa League group stage draw showed Arsenal, Leicester City, and Tottenham Hotspur their paths to the knockout rounds.

Arsenal will meet Irish side Dundalk in addition to Austria’s Rapid Vienna and Norwegian club Molde, which features American right back Henry Wingo.

Spurs will go back to Bulgaria to face Ludogorets Razgrad. Jose Mourinho’s men will face Austria’s LASK Linz as well as Belgium’s Royal Antwerp.

Leicester City has Portuguese scrappers Braga as well as AEK Athens
and Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.

USMNT forward Timothy Weah and Lille were drawn against his former club Celtic in Group H with Sparta Prague and AC Milan in one of the toughest groups of the tournament.

Europa League group stage draw

Group A

Roma
Young Boys
CFR Cluj
CSKA Sofia

Group B

Arsenal
Rapid Vienna
Molde
Dundalk

Group C

Bayer Leverkusen
Slavia Prague
Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Nice

Europa League draw
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard with Borna Barsisic (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group via Getty Images)

Group D

Benfica
Standard Liege
Rangers
Lech Poznan

Group E

PSV Eindhoven
PAOK
Granada
Omonia

Group F

Napoli
Real Sociedad
AZ Alkmaar
HNK Rijeka

Group G

Braga
Leicester City
AEK Athens
Zorya Luhansk

Group H

Celtic
Sparta Prague
AC Milan
Lille

Group I

Villarreal
Qarabag
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Sivasspor

Group J

Tottenham Hotspur news
(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur
Ludogorets Razgrad
LASK Linz
Royal Antwerp

Group K

CSKA Moscow
Dinamo Zagreb
Feyenoord
Wolfsberger

Group L

Gent
Red Star Belgrade
Hoffenheim
Slovan Liberec

Everton – Brighton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Everton - Brighton
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT
Everton – Brighton: Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton will put its perfect start to the 2020-21 campaign (six wins from six games – all competition) on the line when Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion visits Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Toffees are off to an exceptional start in not only the League Cup — where they reached the quarterfinals with a resounding win over West Ham United on Wednesday — but more importantly in the Premier League, where they have won their first three games and sit third in the table ahead of this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Brighton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Brighton (INJURY REPORT)

Everton – QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (ankle) | OUT: Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle)

Brighton – OUT: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh)

What they’re saying: Everton – Brighton

Carlo Ancelotti, on Dominic Calvert-Lewin: “He is doing a fantastic job in the moment, he is really on fire and scoring a lot of goals. He’s in a very good moment. Whether he’s the best (English striker), I don’t know, but I don’t care. For me, for us, he is.”

Graham Potter, on transfer plans: “We have done some good business in the last couple of windows, to add different players to the group and sometimes you have to let them settle and let them perform, grow and take their game to the next level. Unfortunately, that is not interesting, especially when you have transfer window shows on. People don’t want to hear about this boring stuff where you help people improve.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

You might expect Everton (-135), given their strong start to the season, to be heavier favorites against Brighton (+375), but the Seagulls have been thoroughly impressive as well, even in defeat. +270 for the draw could be mighty tempting for anyone who’s watched Brighton closely.

Prediction: Everton – Brighton

Everton are in for a real fight on Saturday — just ask Manchester United much they enjoyed facing Brighton last weekend — and could very well see their perfect start fall by the wayside. It’ll be a far cagier affair with chances at a premium. In the end, Everton 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch Everton – Brighton stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Europa League: AC Milan, Celtic, Rangers qualify for group stage

Europa League results
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 1, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT
Europa League results: AC Milan, Celtic and Rangers were all victorious and qualified for the group stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

[ MORE: Spurs win 7-2, qualify for Europa League group stage ]

Rio Ave 2-2 (8-9 PKs) AC Milan

AC Milan were seconds from being knocked out by Portuguese side Rio Ave and failing to qualify for the group stage before absolute insanity broke loose.

After coughing up a late 1-0 lead in regular time, Milan fell 2-1 behind in the first minute of extra time. The score remained that way until Hakan Calhanoglu equalized from the penalty spot in the 122nd minute.

It would be nowhere near the last penalty kick taken on the day.

What ensued was a 12-round penalty shootout which saw the order of penalty takers restarted after both goalkeepers failed to convert in the 10th round. It was the beginning of the end for Rio Ave, as they wouldn’t celebrate another successful try. Up until the goalkeepers took their turns, each side was 8-for-9 in the shootout. Both sides failed to score in the 11th round as they circled back to the front of the line (Rio Ave had a player sent off in the 120th minute), before center back Simon Kjaer converted in the 12th round and Rio Ave were unable to do the same.

Milan will be drawn out of Pot 3 when the draw is held on Friday.

Sarajevo 0-1 Celtic

Odsonne Edouard tapped home a spilled rebound for the only goal in the game in the 70th minute to send Celtic through to the group stage.

Celtic will be one of 12 sides to come out of Pot 1.

Rangers 2-1 Galatasaray

Scott Arfield and James Tavernier each scored shortly after halftime, and that was just enough to secure Rangers’ place in the group stage. Galatasaray would pull a goal back in the 87th minute, but Steven Gerrard’s side held on to their 2-1 scoreline.