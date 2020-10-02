More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Guardiola: Bielsa “the person in world football I admire the most”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
It’s so rare to hear a manager as established and respected as Pep Guardiola straight-up gush about one of his peers.

But that’s what the Manchester City manager was doing this morning when asked about Marcelo Bielsa, the boss of Saturday opponent Leeds United (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Guardiola, who says new center back Ruben Dias could debut on Sunday, puts Bielsa above himself as well as a world football legend who is especially beloved in Catalonia.

“(Johan) Cruyff was the most influential (to me) because I was four years with him and when I started as a manager he was an incredible help, but Marcelo, he is the person in world football I admire the most,” Guardiola said in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“My theory is the manager is not about the titles because I feel far away from his knowledge. My teams won more titles than his, but in terms of knowledge of the game, I am away from him. It is a good present, a good gift to have him in the Premier League.”

Bielsa, for what it’s worth, heaped praise on Guardiola on Thursday, calling him the architect of the best team he’s ever faced (late 2000’s Barcelona).

After hearing them, perhaps Pep felt pressure to one-up his mentor.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“His teams play like no other team,” Bielsa said. “First of all, he’s imaginative. He is able to instantly create solutions to problems he comes across. Another thing that distinguishes him as a top coach is what he proposes he’s able to implement. You praise someone it’s important to argue why because if not it’s mere empathy.

“We imagine football in an obedient manner. Guardiola imagined football in a freedom type of way. To imagine football this way doesn’t mean footballers are going to act in the same way. To propose a solution to the game. They don’t need a lot of time to incorporate it.”

We love that Pep and Bielsa are as excited for Saturday as we are.

Transfer news: Hudson-Odoi to Bayern, USMNT backs on the move

Miazga to Anderlecht
Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
Four Chelsea players and two Americans comprise five players we’re watching in the transfer rumor mill on Friday.

Trust us: The math works.

Carter-Vickers to Bournemouth (and Carter-Vickers to Swansea, and Carter-Vickers to Luton Town…)

Tottenham Hotspur looks likely to move USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers and three Championship sides are hopeful of getting his signature.

The Daily Mail says Jose Mourinho is willing to sell Carter-Vickers, putting an end to years of loan for the big American.

Bournemouth, Swansea City, and Luton Town are interested, the latter two standing out as previous loan spots for the 23-year-old.

All three sides have started the second-tier season well. Swans and Bournemouth have matching 2W-1D records while Luton Town has 2W-1L.

Carter-Vickers was one of the heroes of Luton Town’s run from relegation worry to Championship safety last season. Swans lost in the promotion playoffs, while Bournemouth was relegated from the Premier League.

Carter-Vickers transfer
@LutonTown

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loftus-Cheek to Newcastle, Tomori to Everton, Hudson-Odoi to Bayern

Frank Lampard is considering loans for three Chelsea players including two youngsters and oft-injured star Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

“I haven’t got an answer for you on any of those three. I have a good relationship with them all, speak honestly with them, again that’s one that we’ll broach player-by-player in the next few days.”

West Ham and Newcastle have been mentioned as potential destinations for Loftus-Cheek, who impressed on loan to Crystal Palace a few years ago and would improve either midfield.

Everton and Stade Rennais were mentioned as possibilities for Tomori, while Hudson-Odoi’s link to Bayern Munich is not a surprise but it is a little stunning that Chelsea would consider it given their frustration with the Bavarians’ recruitment of the teenager in the past.

Miazga to Anderlecht

Lampard did not mention USMNT center back Matt Miazga, who several reports are linking to Anderlecht.

That would put him under the watchful eye of legendary Man City defender Vincent Kompany, who is in his second season managing the Belgian side.

The 25-year-old moved from New York Red Bulls to Stamford Bridge in 2016 and almost immediately played the only two Premier League matches of his career.

He’s since been loaned to Vitesse Arnhem twice, Nantes, and Reading twice. There have been rumors of a loan to a fourth nation with Turkey’s Trabzonspor, too.

Aston Villa – Liverpool: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Aston Villa - Liverpool
Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 9:27 AM EDT
Aston Villa – Liverpool: Two of just four teams with a perfect league record meet Sunday when Aston Villa welcomes Liverpool to Villa Park (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The reigning Premier League champs have fended off a tough early season slate to begin 3-0 with wins over Leeds, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Villa’s wins are a far cry from their relegation-worried 2019-20 season and feature a pair of clean sheets against Fulham and Sheffield United.

Both sides lost midweek in the League Cup.

It’s been a long time since Jack Grealish last saw Liverpool at Villa Park but the memory is a good one; Grealish set up a Fabian Delph winner in the 2014-15 FA Cup semifinal.

Team news: Aston Villa – Liverpool (INJURY REPORT)

The hosts may throw Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley right into the fire against his childhood Merseyside rivals. Villa’s injury list includes Bjorn Engels (thigh), Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), and Ahmed Elmohamady (thigh).

Liverpool has Jordan Henderson working back to full fitness after a thigh injury. Out for the Villa trip are Joel Matip (undisclosed) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee).

What they’re saying: Aston Villa – Liverpool

Villa boss Dean Smith on meeting the champs“Everybody is beatable on the day. We’ve just got beaten by a Championship team, so that proves everybody is beatable. Their cumulative record over the past two seasons is incredible with the points tally that they’ve got. Them and Manchester City have been way out ahead of everybody over the last two years. It will be a really tough game and they’ve had a good start to the season, but there’s no reason why we can’t feel that we’re more athletic and robust than the team that faced them last season.”

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Champions League draw“All the teams who are in the draw, they are there for one reason – they are really good teams. Atalanta were the surprise team in Italy and have settled in that position, Ajax is famous for sensational youth development and football. It’s a very interesting group, so let’s see. I can’t wait to analyse the opponents next week. It’s an interesting one, all different ways. So let’s make sure that we are ready for them.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is -325 to claim all three points at Villa Park and the hosts are the biggest underdogs of the match week at +850. A draw nets the wagerer +425.

Aston Villa – Liverpool prediction

Liverpool rested a great deal of its stars in the League Cup loss to Arsenal and Dean Smith did the same when the Villans lost to Stoke City. Those opponents also say something about expectations for Sunday. Villa will hope Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings have big days at the back but Liverpool has so so much firepower. A closer than expected 2-1 to the Reds.

How to watch Aston Villa – Liverpool stream, start time

Kickoff time: 2:15 pm ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

Fofana to Leicester official: Foxes land high-rated CB

Fofana to Leicester official
Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 8:38 AM EDT
Wesley Fofana to Leicester City official: Leicester City has a new center back

Fofana turns 20 in December and started Saint-Etienne’s first three matches of the Ligue 1 season as part of his 30 senior appearances at a tender age.

[ MORE: Leicester learns Europa draw ]

A hard-tackling defender who led Saint-Etienne in interceptions per game last season (2.6), Fofana’s promise at his age provides hope that the Foxes can lock down the heart of their defense for some time.

From LCFC.com:

“I’m very happy to be here. I’ve watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they’re a top club in the Premier League. I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fofana spent 2019-20 in a center back corps with fellow teen William Saliba, the Arsenal loanee, and outshone him in every department except passing.

Leicester had grown quite old at the back aside from 24-year-old Caglar Soyuncu, with Jonny Evans (32) and Wes Morgan (36).

Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester learn Europa League draws

Europa League draw
Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 8:02 AM EDT
The Europa League group stage draw showed Arsenal, Leicester City, and Tottenham Hotspur their paths to the knockout rounds.

Arsenal will meet Irish side Dundalk in addition to Austria’s Rapid Vienna and Norwegian club Molde, which features American right back Henry Wingo.

[ MORE: Champions League group draw ]

Spurs will go back to Bulgaria to face Ludogorets Razgrad. Jose Mourinho’s men will face Austria’s LASK Linz as well as Belgium’s Royal Antwerp.

Leicester City has Portuguese scrappers Braga as well as AEK Athens
and Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.

USMNT forward Timothy Weah and Lille were drawn against his former club Celtic in Group H with Sparta Prague and AC Milan in one of the toughest groups of the tournament.

Europa League group stage draw

Group A

Roma
Young Boys
CFR Cluj
CSKA Sofia

Group B

Arsenal
Rapid Vienna
Molde
Dundalk

Group C

Bayer Leverkusen
Slavia Prague
Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Nice

Europa League draw
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard with Borna Barsisic (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group via Getty Images)

Group D

Benfica
Standard Liege
Rangers
Lech Poznan

Group E

PSV Eindhoven
PAOK
Granada
Omonia

Group F

Napoli
Real Sociedad
AZ Alkmaar
HNK Rijeka

Group G

Braga
Leicester City
AEK Athens
Zorya Luhansk

Group H

Celtic
Sparta Prague
AC Milan
Lille

Group I

Villarreal
Qarabag
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Sivasspor

Group J

Tottenham Hotspur news
(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur
Ludogorets Razgrad
LASK Linz
Royal Antwerp

Group K

CSKA Moscow
Dinamo Zagreb
Feyenoord
Wolfsberger

Group L

Gent
Red Star Belgrade
Hoffenheim
Slovan Liberec