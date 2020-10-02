Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 4 in the Premier League.
Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Bjorn Engels (thigh), Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Ahmed Elmohamady (thigh), Kourtney Hause (knock), Orjan Nyland (back)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh), Davy Propper (calf)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (ribs), Jay Rodriguez (foot) | OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee), Jack Cork (ankle), Matthew Lowton (undisclosed)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: Hakim Ziyech (knee)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jeffrey Schlupp (undisclosed) | OUT: James Tomkins (thigh), Michy Batshuayi (loan) Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Gary Cahill (thigh), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Scott Dann (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Allan (groin), Richarlison (ankle) | OUT: Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Jonjoe Kenny (ankle)
Fulham injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (undisclosed) | OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Harrison Reed (undisclosed)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Jack Harrison (loan), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Pablo Hernandez (groin), Kiko Casilla (ankle)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (knee) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Filip Benkovic (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (COVID-19), Jordan Henderson (thigh) | OUT: Joel Matip (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Konstantinos Tsimikas (thigh)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (COVID-19) | OUT: Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (knee), Joao Cancelo (foot), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Sergio Romero (undisclosed)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ciaran Clark (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Emil Krafth (groin) | OUT: Matty Longstaff (thigh), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Matt Ritchie (shoulder), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Paul Dummett (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee)
Sheffield United injuries
OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), Simon Moore (finger)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Son Heung-min (groin), Gareth Bale (knee)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kamil Grosicki (back), Hal Robson-Kanu (leg), Branislav Ivanovic (undisclosed), Filip Krovinovic (undisclosed) | OUT: Kieran Gibbs (suspension), Kenneth Zohore (calf)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Ryan Fredericks (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (shoulder), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed) | OUT: Jonny (knee)