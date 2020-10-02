More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League injuries
Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Premier League injuries, 2020-21

By Andy EdwardsOct 2, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 4 in the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch PLTV on Peacock ]

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Bjorn Engels (thigh), Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Ahmed Elmohamady (thigh), Kourtney Hause (knock), Orjan Nyland (back)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh), Davy Propper (calf)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (ribs), Jay Rodriguez (foot) | OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee), Jack Cork (ankle), Matthew Lowton (undisclosed)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Hakim Ziyech (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jeffrey Schlupp (undisclosed) | OUT: James Tomkins (thigh), Michy Batshuayi (loan) Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Gary Cahill (thigh), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Scott Dann (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan (groin), Richarlison (ankle) | OUT: Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Jonjoe Kenny (ankle)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (undisclosed) | OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Harrison Reed (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Jack Harrison (loan), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Pablo Hernandez (groin), Kiko Casilla (ankle)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (knee) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Filip Benkovic (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (COVID-19), Jordan Henderson (thigh) | OUT: Joel Matip (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Konstantinos Tsimikas (thigh)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (COVID-19) | OUT: Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (knee), Joao Cancelo (foot), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Sergio Romero (undisclosed)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ciaran Clark (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Emil Krafth (groin) | OUT: Matty Longstaff (thigh), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Matt Ritchie (shoulder), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Paul Dummett (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), Simon Moore (finger)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Son Heung-min (groin), Gareth Bale (knee)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kamil Grosicki (back), Hal Robson-Kanu (leg), Branislav Ivanovic (undisclosed), Filip Krovinovic (undisclosed) | OUT: Kieran Gibbs (suspension), Kenneth Zohore (calf)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Ryan Fredericks (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (shoulder), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

Sheffield United buys Rhian Brewster from Liverpool

Brewster to Sheffield United
Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Develop your kids and hype them like crazy.

Sheffield United has purchased Rhian Brewster from Liverpool in a deal that could net the Reds as much as $30 million, with the Reds holding a 15 percent sell-on clause and three-year buyback option according to Sky Sports.

Brewster joins a Blades team struggling to start the 2020-21 season and visiting Arsenal on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The 20-year-old center forward made his name lighting up the score sheet for England’s U-17 team to the tune of 20 goals in 23 games.

STREAM ARSENAL – SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

He played just one senior minute for Liverpool this season, coming on in the 90th minute of the Community Shield loss to Arsenal and missing a penalty.

Brewster made the bench a number of times for Liverpool but leaves Anfield with four senior appearances totaling 191 minutes.

He went on loan to Swansea City in the Championship last season, the lone time Liverpool sanctioned such a move, and scored 10 times in 20 league outings plus once in two promotion playoff semifinal appearances against Brentford.

It’s a smart risk for Chris Wilder’s Blades, who’ve also spent decent money on Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale since the start of 2020. And Liverpool will feel confident that it has a center forward option if it fails to find a long-term answer at center forward.

When Liverpool supporters brag about the club’s net spend, it’s of course because they’ve been able to sell two players to Barcelona for crazy fees (Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho) but the Reds have also earned good money from academy players or youth they developed in-house.

Forget the big tag on Raheem Sterling. Jordon Ibe went to Bournemouth for $20 million and Ryan Kent cost Rangers about $8 million last year. That’s not counting loan fees for Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, and others.

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Week 4

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 4 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is here and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having a fast start to the new season and injuries already having an impact early on.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]   

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Week 4 of the new season, as Manchester United host Tottenham, while Manchester City head to Leeds United, plus Liverpool and Chelsea also face tough tests.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 3-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Leicester City 3-1 West Ham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

Southampton 2-0 West Brom – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) –[STREAM

Wolves 4-1 Fulham – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Leeds 2-3 Manchester City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Newcastle 1-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – [STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, October 3: (-240) Chelsea v. Crystal Palace (+625), Tie: +375
Saturday, October 3: (-125) Everton v. Brighton (+360), Tie: +250
Saturday, October 3: (+650) Leeds United v. Man City (-275), Tie: +425
Saturday, October 3: (+220) Newcastle v. Burnley (+210), Tie: +215
Sunday, October 4: (-130) Southampton v. West Brom (+340), Tie: +280
Sunday, October 4: (-150) Leicester v. West Ham (+380), Tie: +300
Sunday, October 4: (-180) Arsenal v. Sheffield United (+525), Tie: +300
Sunday, October 4: (-200) Wolves v. Fulham (+625), Tie: +300
Sunday, October 4: (-110) Man United v. Tottenham (+290), Tie: +260
Sunday, October 4: (+850) Aston Villa v. Liverpool (-325), Tie: +425

Chelsea’s Lampard: Pulisic ‘in the squad’ for Palace; Ziyech waits

Pulisic news
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

America’s long national nightmare is nearly over, as Christian Pulisic will be available off the bench for Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Morocco’s wait to see Hakim Ziyech debut in blue will take a bit longer.

“Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “He won’t start, it’s great to have him back. Ziyech is getting closer but not close enough to be on the bench.”

[ MORE: Crystal Palace – Chelsea preview ]

Lampard has mentioned the club is being extra cautious with the explosive American talent, who said he is “very ready” to play.

The boss is excited to get all of his attacking pieces together, and teased Chelsea fans with the idea of special tactical ideas involving Pulisic and Ziyech.

The 32-times capped Moroccan averaged an assist nearly every other game during his time at Ajax, setting up 82 goals in 165 matches to go with 48 goals. He has thrice assisted more than 15 goals in a single Eredivisie season.

As for Pulisic, you’re familiar with his success. The 22-year-old USMNT star posted 11 goals and 10 assists in 2,348 minutes at Chelsea last season.

“It’s a shame we haven’t had them. Hakim will bring something completely different for us. I am very excited to have them fit. I have a clear idea of where I want them to play.”

Lampard also discussed possible loans for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Fikayo Tomori, and several reports say USMNT man Matt Miazga is set for a loan to Anderlecht.

Chelsea beat Brighton on Opening Day but slumped to a 10-man loss to Liverpool before needing a three-goal rally to draw West Brom last week.

USMNT’s Dest on playing with Messi, aims to mimic Dani Alves

Sergino Dest interview
@fcbarcelona
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sergino Dest is getting the royal treatment at Barcelona as La Liga’s legendary outfit celebrates its highest-profile transfer purchase since Lionel Messi decided to stay at the Camp Nou for another season.

Dest, 19, can hardly wait to hit the match pitch with Messi, the world’s greatest living player who has collected world records like few others.

“It will be amazing to play alongside the best player in the world,” Dest said after training with the Blaugranas. “I will do whatever is needed to help Messi and the entire team. It will be very exciting to get to know the best in the world.”

[ MORE: Champions League draw ]

Dest is set to play right back for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, the manager praising the American back ahead of his signing earlier this week.

And Dest is hopeful that he can approach the success of one of his heroes as a kid: Dani Alves.

“I think that my best position is as a sweeper, and I hope to keep that spot. I want to be like Dani Alves, and I want to run up and down the wing. If I have to train more to be like him, then I will.”

Dest was named Ajax Young Talent of the Year last season and is a member of the 2020 Golden Boy shortlist.

Capped thrice by the United States after the Yanks won a recruitment battle with the Netherlands, Dest went 90 minutes in eight of Ajax’s last 10 Eredivisie matches last season and came off the bench in their league matches this season as the transfer situation was sorted.