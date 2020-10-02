Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Develop your kids and hype them like crazy.

Sheffield United has purchased Rhian Brewster from Liverpool in a deal that could net the Reds as much as $30 million, with the Reds holding a 15 percent sell-on clause and three-year buyback option according to Sky Sports.

Brewster joins a Blades team struggling to start the 2020-21 season and visiting Arsenal on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The 20-year-old center forward made his name lighting up the score sheet for England’s U-17 team to the tune of 20 goals in 23 games.

STREAM ARSENAL – SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

He played just one senior minute for Liverpool this season, coming on in the 90th minute of the Community Shield loss to Arsenal and missing a penalty.

Brewster made the bench a number of times for Liverpool but leaves Anfield with four senior appearances totaling 191 minutes.

He went on loan to Swansea City in the Championship last season, the lone time Liverpool sanctioned such a move, and scored 10 times in 20 league outings plus once in two promotion playoff semifinal appearances against Brentford.

It’s a smart risk for Chris Wilder’s Blades, who’ve also spent decent money on Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale since the start of 2020. And Liverpool will feel confident that it has a center forward option if it fails to find a long-term answer at center forward.

When Liverpool supporters brag about the club’s net spend, it’s of course because they’ve been able to sell two players to Barcelona for crazy fees (Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho) but the Reds have also earned good money from academy players or youth they developed in-house.

Forget the big tag on Raheem Sterling. Jordon Ibe went to Bournemouth for $20 million and Ryan Kent cost Rangers about $8 million last year. That’s not counting loan fees for Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, and others.

After years of learning & growing at Liverpool the time has come for me to head onto a new chapter. An emotional thank you to everyone at @LFC for their belief and support in me every step of the way, through all the good times and tougher ones as well. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/23tVHcCZH0 — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) October 2, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola